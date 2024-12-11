For rustic New England luxury, visit the The Preserve Sporting Lodge and Resort

Table of Contents Table of Contents Book the perfect accommodation Unforgettable fine dining Luxurious & sophisticated outdoor activities Relaxation services at the OH! Spa What sets The Preserve Sporting Lodge & Resort apart

It’s hard to know precisely what The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort offers until you visit it, but it’s surely a secret gem nestled in New England, Rhode Island, to be exact. The sprawling oasis is built on 3,800 acres of primarily untouched land, dotted with pockets of luxurious activities and one-of-a-kind accommodations. It’s a great location for the traveler who wants a getaway from neighboring New York City or for someone looking for a quick drive from Boston, but it’s also worth a visit for those who live further away. Whether planning a boy’s trip, romantic retreat, or family excursion, here’s what you can expect at The Preserve.

Book the perfect accommodation

During my weekend visit, I booked a one-bedroom condo at The Hilltop Lodge, the original accommodation on the property. While it’s one of the smaller rooms at The Preserve, I was impressed by its spacious bedroom, kitchen, living room, and bathroom. Warm touches like a handwritten greeting, local beers and snacks, and a property manual made everything feel extra special.

This townhouse experience isn’t the only offering on the property, and The Preserve is always developing new and interesting rentals. You can stay in tiny homes, glamping tents, and multi-bedroom houses. While they all vary in size and style, one thing is for sure – they’re all posh, comfortable, and serene.

I saddled up for a VIP property tour to peek inside various units at The Preserve Sporting Club, an elaboration on a daily activity all visitors can enjoy for free. What most caught my eye was the unique touches on each property—no two are alike. The resident designer considered each detail, from striking original art to perfect lighting to mid-century modern furniture. It’s worth extending your stay a day or two to ensure you can fully relax and soak up each room’s unique charm.

Unforgettable fine dining

I don’t know about you, but when I travel, eating well is almost as important as sleeping well. Double Barrel Steak is the headquarters for all three meals at the Preserve, and the menu didn’t disappoint. Some stand-out dishes included farm-foraged mushrooms, creamy chowder, the pheasant sandwich, a perfectly cooked cut of steak, and the famous “blow-torch” bacon. The bar is extensive, and the service is friendly – my server recommended local wineries to try after my visit, which was much appreciated.

The H20 cafe is open in the summer, providing poolside bites and refreshing libations. This casual option is located in the same area as the spa, making it convenient to enjoy between treatments.

The famous hobbit houses provide one of the most unique dining experiences in Rhode Island. The cluster of boulder-built buildings offers fine grilled foods paired with Maker’s Mark bourbon for a rustic yet sophisticated experience. Guests can enjoy bonfires and s’mores in the evening, decompressing after an active day at the sporting club.

Don’t need all the pretense and want peace and quiet on the grounds while you eat? Book a preserve picnic. The team sets up everything you need on a scenic patch of land, providing champagne and charcuterie for your enjoyment. It’s sure to beat the PB&J sandwiches you packed on your last outdoor jaunt and is one of the most romantic activities in Richmond, RI.

Luxurious & sophisticated outdoor activities

Whatever you’re into, The Preserve offers it. More importantly, all activities are accessible for each skill level. The staff is committed to helping guests build their skills, learn safety precautions, and feel comfortable while enjoying the great outdoors. Pros will enjoy the space as well, with professional-grade equipment and facilities.

At the equestrian center, you can tour the staples, ride horses, or even host a “paint-a-pony” party if the kiddos are joining on the trip. The handler provides top-notch care to the many horses, ponies, and mules on the property, so they have a great temperament and are well-trained for activities.

The property is well-known and equipped for shooting sports. The Preserve boasts the longest underground range in the area and a sizable gun and rifle shop where you can find anything from a handheld firearm to a collectible rifle. Clay shooting is popular here, and a cozy lodge and porch are dedicated to the activity. Pheasant hunting is also available in the fall months, and you can even have your prize birds packed and shipped to your home.

The property has eight fishing ponds, and all the supplies you need can be found on-site. Archery and rock climbing are also available if you’re working on your upper body strength. Most interestingly, there are a fleet of mint-condition customized Bentleys that can be used for offroading adventures or escorts across the expansive property.

Relaxation services at the OH! Spa

Looking for restoration over adventure? The Preserve is fully equipped to provide spa services for days and days. The OH! Spa is located under The Hilltop Lodge and is a short, discreet elevator ride away for guests staying in the townhouse rooms.

The 12,000-square-foot oasis offers massage rooms, a relaxation room with snacks, a small party room, his/her saunas, co-ed whirlpools, a cold plunge, and an outdoor infinity pool with a majestic view of the grounds. A hair salon, nail salon, and med spa are also on site – you don’t need to leave the gates for a single thing.

You can spend a day in the spa area enjoying food, friends, and peace of mind. Additional spa services are available for more luxurious pampering and self-indulgence. Try a mud wrap, facial, or yoga class to rebalance. I loved my aromatherapy massage, which included a facial that had me glowing the whole weekend. My therapist melted tensions away while providing helpful pointers to keep me out of pain down the line—and her tips worked weeks later!

What sets The Preserve Sporting Lodge & Resort apart

By the end of the weekend, I learned that The Preserve isn’t a “one size fits all” hotel. You can expect a bespoke experience catered to your specific needs and preferences, so you’ll never feel like you’re being fit into a box – instead, you can breathe, expand, and be yourself in the heart of New England. With nothing to worry about, it’s truly a top contender for a calmcation destination.

The fantastic staff makes the Preserve stand out. My warm welcome at the front gate and check-in desk was unparalleled and made me feel “at home.” Clinton, the property manager, had endless stories to share that deepened the meaning of the land and everything built upon it. Our chaperone, Norman, was warm and informative and provided information about neighboring towns worth visiting.

Not only were we having an excellent time, but it seemed like the staff was too – that’s when you know you’re somewhere worth visiting. Should you make a trip to the sporting club and resort? Absolutely. Whether you stop by for a quick weekend getaway or invest in the property as a club member, you’ll be treated with the utmost respect and care on a truly iconic property.