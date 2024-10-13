 Skip to main content
Escape the city: 8 exciting day trips from Boston

Explore everything from lobster rolls to lighthouses

By
Portland, Maine
MOHANN / Pixabay

Boston, the capital city of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, offers endless fun activities, from Fenway Park to the historic Freedom Trail. However, if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, there are plenty of fun day trips from Boston to explore. Whether you are craving a coastal retreat, want to be one with nature, or are seeking small-town vibes, there’s something for you just outside of Beantown.

Salem, Massachusetts

Salem, Massachusetts
rmcclurg / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 24.8 miles (39-minute drive)

Salem is best known for the infamous 1692 Witch Trials, when several locals were executed for alleged witchcraft. Today, it’s a must-visit for history buffs and thrill-seekers alike. Dive into Salem’s past by exploring the Witch House, the only building still standing with direct ties to the trials, or check out the Peabody Essex Museum, where you’ll find amazing art exhibits. For those looking to embrace the spooky vibes, haunted houses in town offer plenty of chills. While Salem is a great destination year-round, it truly comes alive around Halloween.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island
SWDigital / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 72.4 miles (1.5-hour drive)

Newport, Rhode Island, is the perfect coastal escape for a day trip from Boston. This charming harbor town is known for its gorgeous views, large yachts, and iconic lighthouses. If you love architecture, Newport won’t disappoint – explore the breathtaking mansions like The Breakers and Marble House, perched on cliff tops with spectacular ocean views. For a relaxing day, take the famous Cliff Walk or unwind on Easton’s Beach. If you’re hungry, head to Marlborough Street for a meal at the historic White Horse Tavern, America’s oldest restaurant.

Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
JGPR / Shutterstock
  • Distance from Boston: 33.5 miles (42-minute drive)

Manchester-by-the-Sea, made famous by the award-winning film of the same name, is an awesome spot for day trips from Boston. It’s a cute coastal town that offers a fun downtown area, nice beaches, and plenty of scenic walking trails. You can start your visit with a stroll through the town center and check out the Trask House, home to the Manchester Historical Museum. Just a short walk away is Masconomo Park, which is perfect for relaxing by the water. But the real highlight is Singing Beach – named for the unique sound the sand makes when you walk on it.

Portland, Maine

Portland, Maine
wfhayes / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 112 miles (1-hour and 48-minute drive)

Just two hours from Boston, you’ll find the stunning city of Portland, Maine. With its charming cobblestone streets and vibrant Old Port waterfront, there’s plenty to do. The Old Port’s working fishing wharves and converted warehouses are filled with restaurants and shops. Places like Eventide Oyster Co. and The Highroller Lobster Co. serve up mouthwatering lobster dishes and clam chowder. For art and culture, head to the West End, where the Portland Museum of Art and the State Theatre offer art and entertainment.

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Gloucester, Massachusetts
surfwiz17 / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 39.3 miles (50-minute drive)

If you’re into fishing and maritime history, Gloucester is a must for day trips from Boston. Located on Cape Ann, this coastal city is one of the nation’s top fishing ports. The famous Fisherman’s Memorial, honoring those lost at sea, is a great place to start. For more local history, check out the Cape Ann Museum, which highlights the area’s rich fishing heritage and interesting art scene. If you want to head out to sea yourself, you can sign up for a whale-watching tour or simply stroll along the waterfront to enjoy the views. If you’re visiting in the summertime, Good Harbor Beach is a great place to relax and catch some rays.

Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Watch Hill, Rhode Island
10302144 / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 98.4 miles (1-hour and 52-minute drive)

Watch Hill, a coastal neighborhood in Westerly, Rhode Island, is perfect for a laid-back day trip. With just 311 full-time residents, it offers a peaceful escape and some of the best beaches on the East Coast. Stroll along miles of golden sand, explore quaint shops and restaurants, and catch the sunsets over Little Narragansett Bay. The quiet streets, lined with historic homes, add to the charm, and you might even spot Taylor Swift’s mansion — the priciest private home in Rhode Island.

Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunkport, Maine
1778011 / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 89.6 miles (1-hour and 34-minute drive)

The delightful coastal town of Kennebunkport in southern Maine is a great spot for a day trip from Boston. Spend your afternoon browsing local shops, enjoying fresh seafood, or biking down to Kennebunk Beach. If you want to take in some history, don’t miss the Seashore Trolley Museum, which has an amazing collection of antique streetcars, or the First Families Museum, where you can learn about the town’s sea captain heritage and the Bush family’s summer residence. When it comes to lobster rolls, The Clam Shack and Mabel’s Lobster Claw are a few of the most popular spots in the area.

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, Massachusetts
10302144 / Pixabay
  • Distance from Boston: 116 miles (2-hour and 18-minute drive)

Located on the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is one of the best day trips from Boston. Famous for its bustling Commercial Street, you’ll find charming local shops, cozy cafes, and lively nightclubs. For delicious food, check out the Lobster Pot, a must-visit spot for classic lobster rolls and elevated seafood dishes. If you want to get a good view of the whole town, climb the 252-foot granite Pilgrim Monument. You can also explore the beautiful beaches, check out the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, or take a whale-watching tour. If driving isn’t your thing, a 90-minute ferry ride from Boston offers a scenic alternative.

