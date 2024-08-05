 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Big Island retreat: Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa completes $60M renovation

Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa renovations offer a serene getaway

By
Aerial photo of OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa
Outrigger Hotels Hawaii

On the Big Island of Hawaii, the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa just completed a $60 million renovation. Spread among 22 acres above Keauhou Bay, the property immerses guests in the ocean spirit and Hawaiian culture. The reimagined guest rooms and meeting spaces feature a modern design inspired by the sea, and new amenities let visitors relax or adventure depending on their mood. Here’s what you need to know.

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa: Real Hawaii in a modern setting

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa deluxe oceanfront suite
Deluxe Oceanfront Suite at OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa Outriggers Hotels Hawaii

The sweeping renovation includes updates to 511 guest rooms/suites, along with revisions to the 100,000-square-foot Kaleiopapa Convention Center. Not only that, but the addition of the Piko Coffee & Wine Bar brings libations from California, New Zealand, Italy, and France, and coffee by Big Island Roasters, with a blend of Kona and Ka’u ingredients.

Recommended Videos

Designed by Looney & Associates, the new rooms and spaces use a theme of “kōī au,” which signifies ocean currents and waves. Heritage and contemporary merge in a layout that appreciates the past while embracing the modern.

Geoff Pearson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa, stated, “Through meticulous design and a deep-rooted cultural narrative, we aspired to etch an enduring impression on our guests’ hearts and minds, fostering a profound connection with Hawaii’s rich tapestry of history and traditions. With enhanced amenities, including Piko Coffee & Wine Bar, we look forward to a new era of Keauhou and perpetuating the legacy of this sacred place.”

Additionally, guests can take evening manta ray tours aboard the Kini Kini, a 40-foot Hawaiian sailing canoe. After learning the facts and lore of the Hahalua (manta ray), visitors can jump in and snorkel alongside them. Kona is a noted locale for manta ray sightings, and the property promotes their conservation through Manta Day festivities in September and the Manta Ray Center.

That’s not all. Even more experiences await, like the Feast & Fire Lū‘au, including an Artisan Village where guests can construct lei, create traditional art, watch a poi-pounding demo, or shop goods from local artisans. Traditional games like Hawaiian checkers and stone bowling are also available at the Makahiki gaming grounds. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
World of Hyatt members can now use points at Under Canvas’ glamping sites
Word of Hyatt members can now redeem points at Under Canvas glamping resorts
Starry ski above Under Canvas tent

Glamping lets travelers experience the outdoors in upscale comfort, instead of roughing it in a tent. Rather than setting up a tent and making dinner via a portable stove, guests reside in customized abodes that blend rustic and modern elements. Under Canvas is a leader in the glamping space, specializing in elegant canvas-covered dwellings set amongst stunning surroundings.

Hotel brands like Hilton and Hyatt have made recent forays into the glamping space, but now, Hyatt is doubling down with a partnership with Under Canvas, offering World of Hyatt loyalty program members more ways to redeem points and experience the outdoors in luxury. Here’s what’s included.
Hyatt and Under Canvas: Get closer to nature in comfort

Read more
Cruise for less: Save up to 40% with Holland America’s latest sale
Holland America offers up to 40% off cruises for a limited time
Holland America Line Eurodam ship

From now through August 20, Holland America’s “Save on Sunshine” sale offers guests up to 40% off select cruises. The deal lets travelers escape to warmer destinations between September 2024 and April 2025, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, and more.

The deal isn’t only about saving money—passengers can also combine it with a “Have It All” fare, with premium amenities to enhance their trip. Here are the details.
Holland America’s Save on Sunshine offer: Cruise further for less
Panama Canal Holland America

Read more
There’s a new adults-only hotel set to open in Jackson Hole
The new adults-only hotel in Jackson Hole
sunset from the hotel yellowstone

On August 1, the new adults-only Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole opens for business. Set amongst the majesty of the Teton Mountain Range, the hotel lets adults unwind and explore without additional noise or distraction. Said to be Jackson Hole’s sole adults-only hotel, it offers 36 rooms with 600 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor space, exquisite dining, and stunning views. Here’s what you need to know.
Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole: A quiet getaway in the Tetons

The Hotel Yellowstone at Jackson Hole's 36 rooms offer comfort and elegance, with Restoration Hardware furnishings, private balconies, and marble bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs. After a long day in the mountains, guests can refuel at Olivia’s Restaurant & Bar, with fare inspired by local recipes. Then, it’s time to warm up in the heated indoor pool, which features retractable windows, or visit the spa.

Read more