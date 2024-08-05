Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa renovations offer a serene getaway

On the Big Island of Hawaii, the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa just completed a $60 million renovation. Spread among 22 acres above Keauhou Bay, the property immerses guests in the ocean spirit and Hawaiian culture. The reimagined guest rooms and meeting spaces feature a modern design inspired by the sea, and new amenities let visitors relax or adventure depending on their mood. Here’s what you need to know.

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa: Real Hawaii in a modern setting

The sweeping renovation includes updates to 511 guest rooms/suites, along with revisions to the 100,000-square-foot Kaleiopapa Convention Center. Not only that, but the addition of the Piko Coffee & Wine Bar brings libations from California, New Zealand, Italy, and France, and coffee by Big Island Roasters, with a blend of Kona and Ka’u ingredients.

Designed by Looney & Associates, the new rooms and spaces use a theme of “kōī au,” which signifies ocean currents and waves. Heritage and contemporary merge in a layout that appreciates the past while embracing the modern.

Geoff Pearson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa, stated, “Through meticulous design and a deep-rooted cultural narrative, we aspired to etch an enduring impression on our guests’ hearts and minds, fostering a profound connection with Hawaii’s rich tapestry of history and traditions. With enhanced amenities, including Piko Coffee & Wine Bar, we look forward to a new era of Keauhou and perpetuating the legacy of this sacred place.”

Additionally, guests can take evening manta ray tours aboard the Kini Kini, a 40-foot Hawaiian sailing canoe. After learning the facts and lore of the Hahalua (manta ray), visitors can jump in and snorkel alongside them. Kona is a noted locale for manta ray sightings, and the property promotes their conservation through Manta Day festivities in September and the Manta Ray Center.

That’s not all. Even more experiences await, like the Feast & Fire Lū‘au, including an Artisan Village where guests can construct lei, create traditional art, watch a poi-pounding demo, or shop goods from local artisans. Traditional games like Hawaiian checkers and stone bowling are also available at the Makahiki gaming grounds.