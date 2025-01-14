 Skip to main content
Discover the newly revamped Islander Resort in the Florida Keys

The new resort features newly-renovated bungalows, suites, and two-bedroom villas.

Islander Resort
The Islander Resort in Islamorada has completed a stunning transformation, unveiling newly renovated bungalows, suites, and two-bedroom townhome villas. Along with updated resort grounds and amenities, the resort has introduced new dining options and refreshed event spaces.

The resort’s beachfront, the largest in Islamorada, provides the perfect place to relax. Intimate palapas and sun huts create cozy retreats, while comfortable beach loungers offer the ideal spot to soak up the Florida Keys sun. The natural beauty of the area is complemented by fresh landscaping, including 60 newly planted palm trees.

“We’ve created a sanctuary that redefines the essence of island life, a place to reconnect – with nature, with loved ones and with yourself,” said Senior Vice President of HHM Hotels Douglas Wilkins. “We are excited to welcome our guests and community to the new era of Islander Resort. The resort is a long beloved gem in the Upper Keys and our reimagined offerings invite everyone to slow down and let the Keys inspire you.”

Bungalow-style retreats

Islander Resort
Kris Tamburello Studios

The bungalow-style retreats at Islander Resort offer a peaceful, beach-inspired atmosphere with waterfront views. Each room, averaging 350 sq. ft., features soft pastels, natural wicker, polished wood, and modern amenities. Outdoors, private patios provide a perfect space to unwind after a day of exploring.

Twelve new Cabana Poolside Rooms come with large patios that lead to private poolside cabanas, complete with food and drink service. For more space, there are 14 oceanside suites, some up to 1,070 sq. ft., with features like a full kitchen, living and dining areas, and patios offering views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Bayside Villas provide a home-like feel with resort amenities. These 25 townhome-style accommodations, ranging from 1,042 to 1,092 sq. ft., are ideal for longer stays, family trips, or boating adventures. They include two bedrooms, a living area with a sofa bed, a gourmet kitchen, and a private deck. 

Elevated dining

Islander Resort
Kris Tamburello Studios

At Islander Resort, dining highlights the flavors of the Florida Keys with five on-site options. Drift on the Beach offers a relaxed yet refined experience, serving breakfast and local dishes like Spiny Lobster and Grilled Marinated Lamb Chops. Tides Beachside Bar serves coastal favorites like Florida Mango Salsa and Jerk Chicken Wings, along with tropical cocktails. At Coccoloba, guests enjoy fresh fish tacos, lobster rolls, and beachside drinks. Sandy’s, the new bar, offers a fun spot for cocktails with ocean views. For quick bites, Seaside Sports offers grab-and-go snacks and refreshing drinks.

