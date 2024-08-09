New Voaara resort brings simple elegance to Madagascar

The new Voaara resort off Madagascar’s northeastern coast brings “quiet, barefoot luxury” to a paradise-like setting. Situated on the island of Sainte-Marie, where warm waters and quiet mornings await, the resort brings expert-curated features and world-class service. Charming bungalows and a three-bedroom villa blend with the surroundings, and relaxing spaces help you unwind. Here’s more on this special place.

Voaara Madagascar: Modern simplicity in an exotic land

Entrepreneur and travel expert Philippe Kjellgren founded Voaara with its “quiet, barefoot luxury” concept influenced by his favorite hotels. Examples include Brazil’s Uxua Casa, French Polynesia’s The Brando, Uruguay’s Parador La Huella, and more. The result is a curated retreat set in the forest, the perfect place to recharge among nature.

Recommended Videos

At opening, the resort will feature eight bungalows and a single three-bedroom villa designed by Luis F. Mira, a noted South African architect. Using reclaimed wood and local materials, he created refined spaces that meld with the surroundings. Each bungalow has its own infinity pool, and future plans include up to 45 units.

As inspiration for Voaara, Philippe Kjellgren drew on his extensive luxury travels, with more than 2,000 stays across 149 countries. Drawing on that, he pored over every detail with an aim toward an authentic, innovative setting.

Voaara’s name combines two Madagasy words, “Voarara” and “Voara.” The former means “forbidden or sacred,” while the latter signifies “nature or fruit.” Together, they convey the resort’s bespoke, special character.

Stays start at $1,090 per night for two, including meals. For more information, visit the Voaara website, where you fill out a contact form to get in touch.