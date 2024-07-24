Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto: An ideal autumn getaway

After the long, hot summer, fall brings a sense of relief, as the cool air rushes in and leaves change color. It can be a time of reflection or a time to explore, as the comfortable temps lend themselves to easy-going outings. There’s ample opportunity to take in the foliage and anticipate the winter ahead.

In Japan, the 5-star Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto offers a retreat-like setting, where you’re front and center with the change in seasons. Not only that, but the hotel is in the middle of historic sites and events, letting guests experience the country’s unique heritage. Let’s take a closer look.

Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto: A blend of luxury and history

Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto is built on a 250-year-old historic site that the executive branch of the Mitsui family once called home. The 160 guest rooms are a modern interpretation of the traditional Japanese tea room, constructed by artisans using bespoke natural materials. The culinary team selects the world’s finest ingredients — along with local Kyoto produce — bringing you authentic Japanese cuisine while dining alongside gardens. In the fall, it’s even better, with historical sites and experiences that immerse you in centuries-old traditions.

Hotel the Mitsui Kyoto is the only hotel providing seats on the Jidai Matsuri parade route. The event highlights Japan’s heritage from the Meiji Restoration back to the Heian period in 794. Over 2,000 participants wear historical costumes, for a vibrant, colorful atmosphere.

This fall, on specific days, hotel patrons can access Kyoto’s cherished temples. Early in the day, guests can tour the Kiyomizu-dera Temple, and experience areas typically closed to the public, like the Hozouden lecture hall, which houses numerous cultural artifacts. In the evening, visitors can access the Tō-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Highlights include the “Koshibo” guest house, a five-story pagoda, and paintings by Domoto Insho, a modern Japanese artist.