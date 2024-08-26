Starting October 1, Sri Lanka makes visiting easier

Beginning October 1, Sri Lanka will offer free 30-day tourist visas to citizens from 35 nations, including the U.S. The six-month pilot program aims to boost tourism, a central part of the country’s economy. The policy waives the typical $50 fee and occurs during the island’s peak travel period, from December through mid-April.

Tourism rebounds in Sri Lanka

From the beginning of 2024 through August 19, Sri Lanka brought in 1.3 million tourists. Tourism revenue topped $1.5 billion from January through June, marking a 78% increase year over year. The country hopes to build on that success and end the year with $4 billion in revenue and 2.5 million visitors. The new visa program and the country’s “You’ll Come Back for More” global tourism marketing campaign look to keep the momentum going.

During COVID-19 and a 2022 financial crisis, Sri Lanka saw its tourism figures tumble, and the resurgence is welcome news for the country’s economy. 2023 began the turnaround, and the positive energy continued into 2024. According to the Sri Lanka Development Authority, India brings in the most visitors, at 246,922, and with the UK next at 123,992.

Cabinet spokesman and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana said: “The aim of the government is to transform Sri Lanka into a free visa country, much like Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to tap into the benefits of a rapidly growing tourism industry.”

The following countries’ citizens receive free 30-day tourist visas: