This country is home to both of the summer’s hottest travel destinations

Looking for this summer’s top travel spots? Mastercard’s newly released Travel Trends 2025 report has the answer, and all signs point to Japan. According to data from the Mastercard Economics Institute, Tokyo and Osaka are the top two fastest-growing global destinations this summer, based on the sharpest increases in tourism demand compared to previous years.

Japan’s rising popularity isn’t exactly new, as Tokyo was the most visited city in the world in 2024, unseating Bangkok after a decade-long reign. Experts say the weakened Japanese yen is playing a major role, making travel to Japan more affordable for international visitors. But it’s not just the exchange rate. Travelers are drawn to Tokyo’s futuristic architecture, peaceful gardens, diverse food scene, and interesting blend of old and new. Osaka, meanwhile, is known for its bustling street food stalls, lively nightlife, and iconic sites like Osaka Castle.

The trend doesn’t stop there. Fukuoka, a city on Japan’s Kyushu island, also made Mastercard’s top 15, coming in at number 13. In fact, the Asia Pacific region seems to be a hot-spot for travelers this summer. Other top destinations in the region include Shanghai, China, Seoul, South Korea, Beijing, China, and Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the number of travelers flying between the United States and Western Europe is down 1.2% YOY.

Mastercard’s top destinations for summer travel: The full list