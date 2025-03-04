No passport needed: Best U.S. cities for an affordable St. Patrick’s Day trip

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most exciting celebrations of the year, and while Ireland’s iconic cities like Dublin, Cork, and Killarney offer amazing experiences, you don’t need a passport to join the fun. The U.S. is home to some incredible St. Paddy’s Day celebrations, and thanks to a new report from HomeToGo, we now know the best places to celebrate without breaking the bank.

Taking the top spot on HomeToGo’s list is Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where a rich Irish heritage and an affordable median nightly stay of just $58.54 make it a top pick for budget-conscious travelers. Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to 1843, making it one of the oldest in the country. Expect a family-friendly event filled with over 100 performers, including traditional Irish dancers, pipe and drum corps, and even Irish wolfhounds.

In second place is none other than New York City, home to one of the largest and most iconic St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the world. Every year, Fifth Avenue fills up with 150,000 marchers making their way through the city as over two million spectators enjoy the festivities. While NYC may not always be known for affordability, HomeToGo reports that nightly accommodations average around $80.01 this time of year, making it a surprisingly reasonable option.

Rounding out the top three is an unexpected destination, Hot Springs, Arkansas. This Southern city may not be the first place that comes to mind for St. Patrick’s Day, but it hosts one of the most unique celebrations: the “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.” The parade route is just 98 feet long, but don’t let its size fool you, this tiny spectacle is packed with over-the-top floats, celebrity guests, and a fun street party.

The best U.S. cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations: The full list