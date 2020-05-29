The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Years after I’ve read Dorothy Parker’s I Live On Your Visits, there’s still one scene from that 1955 short story that stays with me: The glamorous antagonist — a middle-aged divorcee — swans across her mirror-ridden hotel residence in a floor-length robe as she theatrically whines about her ex-husband (in between gulps of red wine) to her female companion, a wannabe psychic.

The late Parker, known for her searing social commentary, was probably condemning our collective vanity and obsession with keeping up appearances, but every time I remember her story, I think: Wow, wearing a beautiful bathrobe makes even the most dreary situation temporarily better.

Indeed, the robe has been worn by some of fiction’s, and cinema’s, most colorful characters to carry them through trying times. Michael Douglas, playing a troubled finance shark in Wall Street, donned a power robe while uttering the iconic mantra, “Money never sleeps.” In Sofia Coppola’s dreamy Lost in Translation, Bill Murray’s character, a beleaguered movie star, fended off ennui and jet lag at the Park Hyatt Tokyo in a majestic green kimono. What did Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden wear in between brawls? An embroidered bathrobe, of course.

It’s easy to see the garment’s appeal. After all, it’s been sported by royals and aristocrats worldwide, throughout history, as a symbol of bourgeois leisure. They’re easier to slip on and off than sweats, and they’re perfect for wearing around the house, especially as stay-at-home orders around the country continue to be extended.

But you don’t have to be a tortured blue blood dandy to enjoy a cozy robe. Plenty of accessible fashion and home brands sell them at various price points, colors, and sizes. Ahead are some of our favorite robes for men, because we all deserve to lounge in style.

Riley Home Luxe Terry Bathrobe

Terrycloth is a common fabric used in luxe hotel bathrobes because it’s super soft and absorbs water easily, and this knee-length robe from Riley Home is ideal to wear after stepping out of the shower. Even better, it has pockets, and is available in larger sizes for big and tall guys.

Brooklinen Hammam Robe

The Turks know a thing or two about bathing culture (see: the proliferation of Hammams worldwide), and this Turkish-inspired robe embellished with nautical stripes and made from ultra cozy Turkish cotton, will leave you feeling like you’re at a ritzy Mediterranean spa.

Snowe Honeycomb Bathrobe

Waffle bathrobes tend to be lighter than Terry robes, which make them easier to wear around the house for hours on end.

BOSS Hugo Boss Kimono Robe

Wrap this beauty tightly enough around your chest, and it could pass as a shawl collar sweater during your Zoom work calls.

Paul Stuart Silk Printed Robe

Nothing screams luxury quite like a silk robe, especially in this fabulously rendered sailboat print. Think of it as a poolside tuxedo.

Cariloha Bamboo Bathrobe

The warmest option on our list, it’s made from a mix of viscose, Egyptian cotton, and polyester, so you feel like you’re being embraced by a comforter.

Reigning Champ Terry Hooded Robe

Basically an easier way to wear sweats (yes, it’s possible).

Editors' Recommendations