Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales and Deals for 2021

If you need a new mattress, today is the day for the best Presidents Day mattress sales. This is the best time to find the best Presidents Day mattress deals. We’ve gathered the very best Presidents Day mattress deals available right now from brands such as Nectar, Leesa, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and more. All of the brands below offer excellent discounts and deals today so you can save money when you invest in a new mattress to sleep better night after night.

Presidents Day Mattress Sales 2021

Nectar Sleep Mattress Sale

Nectar mattresses combine multiple layers of materials based on certified flexible foam, free of ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP, mercury, or lead. Nectar mattresses have two layers of gel memory foam and a Tencel cooling cover to ensure their mattresses are breathable, comfortable, and moisture-absorbing. All Nectar mattresses have no-cost contact-free shipping and returns, a 365-night risk-free trial period, and a forever warranty. During today’s Presidents Day mattress sale Nectar includes a $399 value Serenity Sleep bundle that includes a mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows with every mattress sold. Presidents Day mattress deals start at $499.

Leesa Mattress Sale

Leesa’s Presidents Day 2021 sale includes discounts, bonuses, and free pillows. Leesa Presidents Day mattress sales include up to $400 off on mattresses and up to $538 off on mattress and bed bundles. Leesa mattresses are available in several grades of foam, all come with a 100-night risk-free trial period with free no-contact shipping and returns. Leesa’s mattresses also have a 10-year limited warranty. Leesa also provides beds for communities via local and national partners. The Leesa 1 Good Bed Promise program donates one mattress for every 10 mattresses sold; to date, Leesa has donated more than 37,000 mattresses to families.

HelixSleep Mattress Sale

For this year’s Presidents Day sale, HelixSleep has three promotion levels with up to $200 mattress discounts plus two free Dream pillows. When you spend $1,750 and use the code PRESDAY200, you’ll get $200 off and two free Dream Pillows. Spend $1,250 and use the code PRESDAY150 to get $150 off and two free Dream Pillows. Otherwise, use the code PRESDAY100 and get $100 off any mattress plus two free Dream Pillows. HelixSleep’s approach to selling mattresses starts with determining whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper and then taking a quiz to find out which type of mattress will give you the best night’s rest. HelixSleep’s mattress all include free shipping within the U.S., a 100-night trial period, and a 10-year warranty.

Saatva Mattress Sale

For Presidents Day 2021, Saatva offers $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more prior to midnight tonight, February 15. Saatva’s handcrafted mattresses are available in four styles: Saatva Classic, a luxury hybrid innerspring mattress; Loom & Leaf with ultra-premium memory foam; Saatva Latex Hybrid with naturally hypoallergenic organic materials, and Solaire Adjustable for customized comfort on each side of the bed. Saatva mattresses all include free white glove delivery, free mattress removal, a 180-night trial period, and 15-year limited warranties.

Tuft and Needle Mattress Sale

Today until midnight, Tuft and Needle is discounting mattresses up to 15% and taking 10% off sitewide. Tuft and Needles premium Mint and Hybrid mattresses are both 15% off during today’s Presidents Day Mattress Sale. The original Tuft and Needle mattress designed to balance support, comfort, and cool sleeping is 10% during this sale with prices starting at just $315. All mattresses come with a 100-night trial period and a 10-year limited warranty.

Casper Mattress Sale

During Casper’s Presidents Day 2021 mattress sale today, you can save 15% on mattresses and 10% on pillows, sheets, and duvets today through Sunday, February 21. In addition, if you use the exclusive promo code DIGITALTRENDS at checkout, you can save $100 on select mattresses — some restrictions may apply. Casper mattresses are made from premium memory foam to help provide a more luxurious and comfortable sleeping situation. Designed to aid in spine alignment, each mattress was made to provide deeper and more restorative sleep. Layers of foam also allow heat to escape easily to keep you nice and cool in the night. Casper includes free, speedy delivery right to your door, a 100-night risk-free trial, and a 10-year limited warranty with all mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sale

Tempur-Pedic’s Presidents Day sale is on. You can save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattresses and get a $300 instant gift at checkout when you purchase a mattress set. Tempur-Pedic mattresses are made with pressure-relieving material originally developed by NASA to absorb the G-Force of astronauts traveling into space. These high-quality memory foam mattresses were designed with comfort and luxury in mind. In addition, all mattresses include free white glove delivery, a 90-night trial, and a 10-year limited warranty.

Layla Mattress Sale

From today through February 28 Layla Sleep’s Presidents Day includes up to $200 off mattresses plus $300 in free accessories including two Layla memory foam pillows, a mattress protector, and a microfiber sheet set. Layla makes their mattresses with copper. The site claims that this helps to suck away heat and work as a natural anti-microbial. They also offer their signature two-sided mattress. One side is soft, the other side is firm, so you basically get two different mattresses in one. All Layla mattresses include free shipping within three to six business days, a 120-night risk-free trial, and a lifetime warranty.

DreamCloud Mattress Sale

DreamCloud offers$200 off plus $399 worth of bedding accessories with any mattress purchase today during its Presidents Day Mattress sale. The gift bundle includes premium pillows, a mattress protector, and sheets. Featuring gel memory foam, plush tops, and a micro coil support system, DreamCloud mattresses are made with pretty much any kind of a sleeper in mind. All DreamCloud mattresses come with free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

Should You Buy A Mattress on Presidents Day?

The short answer is yes, indeed. If you need or just want a new mattress, Presidents Day sales are the first event with excellent deals each year. You can save money three ways during Presidents Day mattress sales: Sitewide discounts, freebie or highly discounted bundles of bedding accessories, and deals on specific mattress brands, models, or sizes.

Many retailers have been laying low since the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday sales. Home goods merchants start to gear up for their annual sales event calendars for the Presidents Day sales and they’re ready to do business after a traditionally slow January. Heavy competition among manufacturers for Presidents Day mattress sales translates into some of the best savings of the year. So today is the day you can make a decision to sleep better for years to come.

How to Choose a Mattress on Presidents Day

Choosing a mattress isn’t only about price, but fortunately, you can find extremely attractive prices on all varieties and styles during the Presidents Day mattress sales. If you’re not sure what combination of mattress size, structure, material, style, firmness, and more that you want, be sure to buy from a site with a generous return policy. Nectar, for example, has a 365-night home trial period with free shipping and returns.

Beyond price, special deals and bundles, shipping costs, return policy, and mattress warranty, here are the primary choices you’ll face:

Mattress Size — Standard size mattresses range from twins to California twins. Usually, but not always, prices increase with each larger mattress size as well as the cost of frames and bedding.

— Standard size mattresses range from twins to California twins. Usually, but not always, prices increase with each larger mattress size as well as the cost of frames and bedding. Construction and Materials — Innerspring construction, foam, memory foam, formulations of gels, infused minerals such as copper and graphite, and various combinations all factor in mattress comfort and durability. Some mattresses use different materials around the edges for extra support.

— Innerspring construction, foam, memory foam, formulations of gels, infused minerals such as copper and graphite, and various combinations all factor in mattress comfort and durability. Some mattresses use different materials around the edges for extra support. Firmness — Firmness includes factors such as shape memory and rebounding. Personal preferences vary and can change with age.

— Firmness includes factors such as shape memory and rebounding. Personal preferences vary and can change with age. Cover and Top — Most people use mattress pads on top of the mattress and below the sheet. A mattress pad may not be necessary with mattresses that have various types of integrated mattress toppers. Again, the choice of mattress topper depends on personal preference.

— Most people use mattress pads on top of the mattress and below the sheet. A mattress pad may not be necessary with mattresses that have various types of integrated mattress toppers. Again, the choice of mattress topper depends on personal preference. Intended Use — You might make a different choice for a mattress that will have only occasional weekend use than one used most of the year. Couples who prefer different mattress firmness depending on how they sleep may need to compromise for a mid-point or choose a mattress that has or adjusts to different firmness on each side.

