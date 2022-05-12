Twin Mattress Sale: Top Deals on Casper, Nectar and More

Twin mattresses are great if you don’t really have the size to fit something bigger, yet still want ample space for a couple or a growing kid. Of course, it can be a bit of a hassle to find the best mattress sales, which is why we’ve gone searching through every corner of the internet to find you some of the best brands — many of which feature on our best mattresses list. We’ve done our best to provide a lot of variety, so regardless of budget, sleep orientation, or weight, you’ll likely find a mattress that fits your needs.

Twin Mattress Sale: Best Deals Today

Casper Essential Mattress – $336, was $395

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress – $399, was $499

Cocoon The Chill Mattress – $499, was $769

Layla Memory Foam Mattress – $599, was $749

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress – $699, was $899

TEMPUR-Adapt – $1,699, was $1,899

Why Buy



Great for kids, teens, young adults, and couples.

Excellent value

Works well for any type of sleeper

Has a nice, softer feel to it

If you’re a college student or a parent wanting to upgrade their kid’s bed, you’re likely on a tight budget, and that’s where the Casper Essential Mattress does so well, providing you a nicely sized twin bed at an affordable price. One of the more popular and well-known bed-in-a-box brands, this Casper bed unfurls into an 11-inch mattress with an open-cell foam comfort layer, memory foam transitional layer, and a polyfoam support core. This provides a relatively soft experience overall, so if you prefer a bed that isn’t very firm, this is a great option.

Thankfully, it doesn’t hug as much as other memory foam beds, although if you’re a heavier sleeper at or over 230lbs, you might find that this bed doesn’t provide you with the comfort you need. That being said, if you are below 230lbs, then it’s pretty excellent for all types of sleepers, so if you’re a combination sleeper, you’re very much in luck when it comes to this bed. That being said, side-sleeping can get a bit finicky when it comes to support, so if you’re a majority side-sleeper, this might not be the most comfortable bed out there, although it’s still not bad overall.

Of course, it does suffer some of the edge support issues that all-foam beds do, so if you like to sleep on the edge, this might not be ideal. On the flip side, it does a pretty excellent job of motion isolation, making it great for couples where one or both partners tend to move a lot around in their sleep. As for coolness, the Casper Essential doesn’t really have any specific cooking tech, but at least it does a good job of maintaining a cool temperature, so if you’re only a slightly hot sleeper, you shouldn’t have too many issues here. Finally, the bed comes with an upholstery-grade cover that zips and unzips and is also dark, so it will hide any spills and stains that a kid, teen, or adult could potentially make.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress – $399, was $499

Why Buy

Great for back and side sleepers

Good for those who like the hugging feel of memory foam

Works well for those who have joint and hip pain

Better suited to light-to-medium weight sleepers

While a little bit pricier, the Nectar memory foam mattress is a staple of the mattress industry and one of the nicer brand name mattresses you’ll find out there. With a total thickness of 12-inches, it has a gel-infused memory foam 3-inch comfort layer, another 2-inch polyfoam transition layer, and finally, a 7-inch polyfoam support core. As you can imagine, the bed tends to be on the softer side of firmness, and although the comfort layer is gel-infused for cooling, it doesn’t do the best job of it, so if you’re an exceptionally hot sleeper, this might not be a good option.

Still, cooling is good for the average person, and if you’re light-to-medium weight, you’ll likely love this bed a lot, especially if you enjoy the hugging memory foam feel. In terms of positioning, most sleep styles will feel good on this bed, with lighter sleepers enjoying it more than heavier sleepers. In fact, if you way at or over 230lbs or so, you might find that this bed hugs you too much and doesn’t offer the right support for your weight. It also makes movement a bit more difficult, although if you’re below 130lbs, then you won’t experience any issues on that front.

Motion isolation is also pretty excellent, better than your average all-foam beds, meaning it’s great for couples who have restless partners. It also does a pretty excellent job of pressure relief, so if you have joint or hip pains, and are below the 230lbs threshold, then this bed will be quite therapeutic for you. As for edge support, it’s about average, maybe slightly better than your average all-foam bed, although you’ll still notice quite a bit of compression, so definitely something to keep in mind if you like to sleep at the edges.

Cocoon The Chill Mattress – $499, was $769

Why Buy

Great for back and stomach sleepers

Works well for hot sleepers that also like memory foam

Firm mattress with good hip and joint support

Good for couples with restless sleepers

If you’re looking for something that is a little bit firmer than a traditional mattress, the Cocoon chill mattress does a pretty good job, and it even manages to live up to its name. Coming in at 8.5-inches thick, the 2-inch comfort layer is a departure from the traditional high-density foam, and is instead made of low-density foam, followed by a 1-inch high-density polyfoam transitional layer, and then finally 5.5-inch high-density polyfoam for the core support layer. Given the low-density comfort layer, you would think the mattress is relatively soft, but it’s considerably firm for an all-foam mattress, sitting at above-average firmness overall.

Given the firmness, this mattress is great for stomach and side sleepers between 130lbs and 230lbs and is still relatively good for back sleepers. Side sleepers under 130lbs might not find much support, although back and stomach sleepers in that category should find a pleasant experience. Given the mishmash of firm and soft foam, you don’t generally tend to sink in here, and the mattress does a surprisingly good job of relieving hip and joint pressure, although if you’re on the heavier side above 230lbs, you may not find the same benefit, especially with a lack of support around the hips.

As for cooling, it does a really good job of it being an all-foam mattress due to a mix of the low-density comfort layer not retaining as much heat and the phase-change cover, which helps wick heat away. Of course, one of the downsides of having low-density foam is that edge support is not great, plus they tend to be not as durable as high-density foam, so that may impact the lifespan in the long term, which is something to think about. As for mattress isolation, it’s excellent, as is expected from an all-foam mattress.

While the issue with life span may put you off, it will still last a long time, and with good deals like these, the impact of needing to change a few years down the line isn’t too bad and well worth the cost if you like its other features.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress – $599, was $749

Why Buy



Unique ability to flip for different firmness strengths

Great for any style sleeper below 230lbs

Works great for those who sleep slightly hot

Good for couples

The Layla memory foam mattress is probably a little different than what you’re used to since it’s made specifically so that you can flip it on either side to get different layers of firmness, with the soft side being softer than average and the hard side being a lot harder than average. Coming in at 10-inches and starting on the softer side, you have 3.5-inches of copper-infused memory foam for the comfort layer, a 2-inch polyfoam transitional layer, a 4-inch polyfoam support layer, and finally, a 1-inch copper-infused polyfoam comfort layer for the firm side. All in all, it’s a pretty interesting construction that allows you to pick the exact firmness you want, even after buying it.

Probably one of the things you noticed first is the copper-infused memory foam layers that are there to help dissipate heat away from the body and act as a heat sink, which it does relatively well. When it comes to sleeping style, that depends on which side you use, with the firmer side being great for back and stomach sleepers between 130-230lbs and reasonably good for any style sleeper regardless of weight. On the soft side, any style sleeper below 130lbs will enjoy it the most, with side sleepers between 130-230lbs also finding it good. Heavier sleepers above 230lbs are likely not going to find as much comfort on the soft side since it doesn’t provide as much support as the firmer side.

Besides the excellent cooling feature, the Layla also provides pressure relief for joints, so if you have that issue, you’ll enjoy this mattress. Like other all-foam mattresses, it has pretty good motion isolation, although it’s better on the firm side than the soft side. Edge support is a bit above average on the firm side, although the soft side is below average, which is to be expected given that it’s much more on the softer side on average. Even so, if you don’t sleep on the edge, or are planning to use the firm side, then that’s not a dealbreaker or anything to worry about.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress – $699, was $899

Why Buy

Luxury product at a budget price

Great for those who sleep hot

Good for any style of sleeper above 130lbs

Works well for deep sleepers

While a relatively new entrant into the world of mattresses, DreamCloud has made quite a name for itself, especially when it comes to luxurious mattresses, while still providing them at a reasonable budget. At a whopping 14-inches, this Luxury Hybrid Mattress from DreamCloud is the biggest on the list, mostly due to its support core layer made out of pocketed coils. At the top, there’s gel-infused memory foam, followed by a polyfoam transitional layer, the aforementioned pocketed coils for the support coil layer, and finally, a polyfoam base layer for a little bit of extra softness.

Given that it’s a hybrid mattress, there’s quite a bit of support, which makes this great for any style of sleeper between 130lbs-230lbs, while that above 230lbs will also likely find it quite comfortable regardless of sleeping orientation. Side-sleepers under 130lbs won’t find the proper support they need, though, which is less than ideal, although back and stomach sleepers in that weight category shouldn’t have too much of an issue. The bed also doesn’t have that hugging feel that you’d find with a traditional all-foam mattress, which is great if you don’t like that; plus, it provides good movement on the top of the bed.

Heat dissipation is also good due to the gel-infused memory foam, as well as the coils acting as a radiator to spread the heat out, although interestingly, the cover of the bed is a cashmere blend that also helps wick heat away and dissipate heat, as well as being somewhat thick and adding to the overall size of the cushioning. With the added coils, edge support is also good, so this bed will fit you just fine if you’re an edge sleeper. On the downside, the coils tend to help transfer motion, although the foam helps mitigate it, making it average for a hybrid bed.

If you’re looking for a firmer hybrid bed that is also quite luxurious at a good price, this is the mattress you need to go for, especially if you’re between 130lbs-230lbs.

TEMPUR-Adapt – $1,699, was $1,899

Why Buy



Choose between hybrid or all-foam models

Great for those weighing up to 230lbs

Good for side-sleepers and back sleepers, depending on model

Good for couples

Tempur-pedic is a really big player in town, being the first to create the concept of all-memory-foam beds, and is quite well known in the industry. At 11-inches, the Tempur-pedic adapt is a reasonably big mattress with several layers, starting with a TEMPUR-ES memory foam, then a TEMPUR transitional memory foam. The support core is a High-density polyfoam for the all-foam model and pocketed coils encased in high-density polyfoam for the hybrid model.

Prices between the two models are mostly the same, regardless of size, and they all have the same level of motion isolation, with the all-foam model being slightly better, which means this bed is great for couples or fussy sleepers that tend to move a lot. The pressure relief is also excellent across both models, as expected for a brand that tends to market itself as orthopedic. Temperature control, on the other hand, is below-average for the all-foam model and above average for the hybrid model, which is about on par with other Tempur-Pedic products. Edge support is also variable, with the all-foam model having less than average support and the hybrid model having slightly better support.

As for sleeping orientation, regardless of weight size, you’ll have a good experience if you’re a side sleeper. Stomach sleepers above 230lbs will not find this bed comfortable regardless of the model, although those below 230lbs will find it to be about average, with the experience getting better the lighter you are. As for back sleepers, you’ll have a better experience with the hybrid model, especially if you’re at or below 130lbs, with those over 230lbs not finding that much comfort. Ultimately, the Tempur-Pedic Adapt is made for the lighter-sized sleepers, especially since it tends to sink, and those who are heavier will have a more challenging time moving around the bed.

While this is a much more expensive mattress than usual, it’s cheaper than most Tempur-Pedic mattresses.

