Get the scoop on The Morning Show season 4!

The Morning Show isn’t simply one of the best shows on Apple TV+; it’s one of the original series that launched the streaming service in 2019. To date, there have been three seasons of the hit drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, both of whom are also executive producers on the show. Aniston plays Alexandra “Alex” Levy, the longtime host of The Morning Show on the fictional network UBA. Witherspoon portrays Alex’s former TMS co-host, Bradley Jackson, who has moved on to become a news anchor at the network.

Alex and Bradley’s stories have intertwined for three seasons, and a fourth season of The Morning Show was confirmed in April 2023. While new episodes have yet to begin production, we’re sharing everything we know about The Morning Show season 4 so far.

What happened in The Morning Show season 3?

UBA was facing a serious financial crisis, which led to billionaire Paul Marks making an aggressive play to buy the network. Alex also muddied the waters of that acquisition when she and Paul began casually seeing each other romantically. Meanwhile, Bradley faced a serious dilemma because she attempted to protect her brother, Hal, from being exposed as one of the rioters from the January 6th insurrection.

Alex ultimately turned against Paul because of his unethical actions, and she joined the effort to stop his acquisition of UBA by putting forth a merger between the network and its rival, NBN, for approval. Now, the two networks will be combined under a single company, and Alex may be in a position of real power. Whether Bradley will continue to be with that company or even in the news business remains to be seen. Bradley and Hal ultimately turned themselves in to the FBI. Bradley’s crimes may be less extreme than her brother’s, but she still lied to the FBI and destroyed evidence that implicated Hal. At the very least, it’s a scandal that could end Bradley’s career. At worst, Bradley may serve time behind bars for her actions.

What will happen in The Morning Show season 4?

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt indicated that both of the season finale’s plotlines would be at the forefront in season 4. “We’re absolutely going to play out the consequences of what we saw in season three — in every sense and for every character,” said Stoudt. “If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride.”

Stoudt also hinted at another jump ahead in time for the series.

“I think you probably have to have some kind of time jump because it takes so long to write and shoot and post the show,” related Stoudt. “You don’t want to get too far behind in real-time, in terms of the era we’re playing and when people are watching it. But I think those time jumps, actually, are great. Because they allow for really surprising reveals at the top of the season. It’s a little bit of: ‘How did they get there? Wait, he’s doing what? Those two are together?!’ I think just on the sheer deliciousness of the story, you can have a lot of fun with this big cast.”

Who’s coming back for The Morning Show season 4?

Aniston and Witherspoon will definitely be back as Alex and Bradley, respectively. This series is ultimately their story, and there wouldn’t be a show without them. The following cast members are also likely to return.

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Charlie “Chip” Black

Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Joe Tippett as Hal Jackson

There’s currently no word about whether season 3 cast members Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm will be reprising their respective roles as Christine Hunter and Paul Marks. Christine could remain the co-host of The Morning Show, but the series hinted that she could leave for a rival network. As for Paul, his failed bid to buy UBA means that he’s unlikely to stick around on a day-to-day basis. However, as a billionaire looking for payback, Paul could do plenty of things to make life miserable for everyone, including Alex.

When will The Morning Show season 4 premiere?

Apple TV+ hasn’t set an official date for The Morning Show season 4. However, if the series continues with its bi-annual release schedule, then the fourth season should arrive in 2025.

