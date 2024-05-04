 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

This Amazon Prime crime show just got a second season — before it even debuts

Amazon Prime Video is betting on this new series

By
Amazon Prime Video logo on blue.
Amazon Prime

In an era when more and more studios and streaming services are cutting costs, it can be surprising to see a studio be so confident in a property that they give it multiple seasons before a single episode has aired. In the case of Amazon Prime Video’s new series, Cross, though, that’s exactly what happened.

The show, which is based on James Patterson’s best-selling novels about a detective and forensic pathologist who analyzes the minds of killers as he works to catch them, has been renewed for a second season before its first season has premiered. The show stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross and also stars Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford and Siobhan Murphy.

Recommended Videos

Cross first landed a series order at Prime Video in October of 2022 and had been in development for two years before that. Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the companies behind Prime Video’s ultra-successful series Jack Ryan, are also producing this series.

Related

This is far from the first Alex Cross adaptation

Tyler Perry holding a gun as Alex Cross.
Lionsgate

Alex Cross has been featured in 32 different James Patterson novels, including 2023’s Alex Cross Must Die. The character has also been adapted to the screen before. Tyler Perry took on the role in 2012’s Alex Cross, and Morgan Freeman played the character twice in Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider, which were adaptations of two of Patterson’s novels.

Given the level of interest around the series, it makes sense that it would get a second season push before it even premiers (no firm date has been scheduled yet).

Prime Video is all in on dad TV

Bosch - Season 1 Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video’s premature renewal of Cross is an important reminder that many of the shows that seem to work best for the streaming service are things like Jack RyanBosch, and Reacher. All of these shows were adapted from crime novels of one kind or another, and they’re all an ideal combination of high and low-brow.

These kinds of shows are meant to appeal to a certain kind of middle-aged man who loves procedurals and shows that function in a similar mold. They aren’t necessarily groundbreaking or inventive, but they can be a lot of fun to watch precisely because you know exactly what you’re getting the moment you sit down to watch an episode.

Of course, we haven’t actually seen a minute of Cross yet, so it’s possible that the series is much more avant garde than one might expect. Even if it is exactly the kind of TV that dads love to binge, though, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the show won’t be well-made or compelling. Dads need good TV to watch, just like the rest of us, and many of Prime Video’s most popular shows are proof that dads love Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 12 best travel shows to stream right now
Travel shows can give you every different kind of envy, but the best travel shows can also offer immersion
Ruins

A great travel show can be almost as great as great travel itself. There's nothing like the real thing, of course, but for those on a budget or those looking for travel recommendations, travel shows and documentaries can be very helpful. We've put together an amazing list of shows to stream about all of the beautiful, strange, and mysterious places in the world, including some you wouldn’t go to even if you could.
Featuring food and cooking, comedy, drama, and some celebrity appearances, you’ll see the world from an entirely new perspective. Travel shows can inspire, captivate, and above all else, remind us of how vast and wonderful the world really is.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (2017)

Read more
The best shows to watch on Hulu in May
Looking for new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Shōgun (2024)

Read more
The best shows on Max to stream in May
From new originals to the best shows in HBO history, these are great shows to stream on Max
best succession episodes season 3x7

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to both the volume and the quality of the shows and movies on the platform. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform has been replaced by Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the shows like Succession and The Sopranos that were available on HBO Max, and this new streaming service also includes the kinds of reality shows that were available on Discovery+. Essentially, the libraries of the two services have been merged.
Whatever kind of show you're looking for, you're likely to find it on Max. From iconic dramas to some of the funniest comedies ever created, every show on this list is a must-watch, whether it's 30 years old or just came out this year. Here are the best Max shows.

The Wire (2002)

Read more