Best Dumbbell Exercises for Strengthening Your Entire Body

Dumbbells are one of the more versatile pieces of exercise equipment. Sure, you’re typically limited in the maximum weight you can lift with dumbbells relative to barbells with weight plates, but the sheer number and variety of strength training exercises that can be performed with dumbbells is reason enough to familiarize yourself with this popular training tool and you may even want to consider investing in a good set of adjustable dumbbells for your home.

You probably don’t have to be a regular gym-goer to have a general sense of some of the most common dumbbell exercises. However, putting together the best dumbbell workouts involves a fair amount of expertise. Many of the best dumbbell workouts incorporate strength training exercises that target all the major muscles in the body to provide a total-body workout. You can also focus your dumbbell workout on a more specific region of the body, such as the upper body, core, or lower body. Below, we share some of the best dumbbell exercises to incorporate into your dumbbell workouts to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Benefits of Dumbbell Exercises

Dumbbells offer a variety of benefits. Unlike barbells, you have to control each dumbbell unilaterally, which helps isolate your muscles on each side of the body rather than let the stronger side carry the bulk of the weight. Similarly, you can perform an exercise on just one side, which challenges your core and mimics functional movement patterns more accurately. If you have access to adjustable dumbbells or a full set of weights, you can progress the load you use in gradual increments to match your improvements in strength. Most dumbbells are ergonomic and have non-slip grips.

Best Dumbbell Exercises

There are dozens of dumbbell strengthening exercises. Below, we share some of the most effective dumbbell exercises for various regions of the body.

Dumbbell Chest Exercises

Chest Fly

Chest Press

Single-Arm Chest Press

Single-Arm Chest Fly

Incline Press

Decline Press

Straight-Arm Pullover

Depth Push-Ups Gripping Hex Dumbbells

Dumbbell Shoulder Exercises

Overhead Press

Forward Raise

Lateral Raise

Bent Over Deltoid Raise

Push Press

Punches

Internal and External Rotation (Rotator Cuff)

Shrugs

Dumbbell Back Exercises

Reverse Fly

Rows

Deadlift

Superman

Bird-Dog

Dumbbell Arm Exercises

Biceps Curls

Preacher Curls

Hammer Curls

Dumbbell Arm Pumps (Running Arms)

Triceps Kick Backs

Triceps Extensions

Skull Crushers

Wrist Curls

Wrist Extensions

Dumbbell Leg Exercises

Weighted Calf Raise

Farmer’s Carries

Deadlifts

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

Squats

Sumo Squats

Forward Lunge

Reverse Lunge

Lateral Lunge

Bulgarian Split Squat

Rear-Elevated Split Squat

Dumbbell Core Exercises

Weighted Sit-Ups

V-Ups

Plank With Weighted Side Rotation

Plank With Weighted Forward Raise

T-Spine Twists

Side Plank with Dumbbell Rotation

Standing Side Bends

Dumbbell Chops

Weighted Dead Bug

Russian Twist

Best Dumbbell Workouts

When putting together a dumbbell workout, it’s important to consider the goals of the workout, especially if you’re just beginning a weightlifting program.

Are you primarily looking to build muscle, increase strength, or develop muscular endurance? When looking to build muscle or add “size,” use the heaviest dumbbells you can handle for 3-4 sets of 1-6 reps per exercise. If you’re looking to increase strength, aim for 2-3 sets of a weight you can handle for 8-12 reps per exercise. Lastly, to focus on muscular endurance, complete three sets of 12-20 reps per exercise completed in a circuit fashion with minimal rest.

Do you want to do a total body workout or to focus on a specific region (arms, chest, core, back, legs)? If you want to complete a total body workout, pick a couple of exercises for every major muscle group.

Remember that variety is important. Change up the number of reps, grip, weight, exercises, pacing, etc. from workout to workout to give your body a constantly-changing training stimulus. This will maximize your progress and minimize the risk of overtraining injuries.

