The 8 Best Resistance Bands for Every Kind of Workout

Anyone can find the right equipment to help them stay fit in the comfort of their own homes. With that said, not everyone has the ideal room for an extensive home gym set-up, in which case you want to invest in versatile and compact pieces like a medicine ball, compact barbell, and quality dumbbells. If you’re starting to build your own gym with budget home gym equipment, the most convenient place to start is with resistance bands. These bands are a simple yet effective tool that you can use to exercise and build your muscles, as well as boost stamina and flexibility. It wouldn’t be a stretch (pun intended) to call them a “gym in a bag.”

Exercise bands come in all kinds of shapes, colors, and resistance levels. The kinds of exercises you’ll be doing will affect which one is right for you. To make it easier to find your perfect match, we’ve gathered some of the best resistance bands for every kind of workout. Whether you’re looking to tone your triceps, increase your flexibility, or build strength over time, there’s a resistance band highly suited for you.

Best Complete Set: Tribe 11-Piece Premium Resistance Bands

If you’re not yet sure what you’ll be using your resistance bands for but want to make sure all bases are covered, look for a high-quality, complete set like this one from Tribe. The set comes with five color-coded bands at various resistance levels, two cushioned soft-grip handles, two soft ankle straps, and a door-safe anchor. Not only is this a great on-the-go option thanks to its waterproof carry bag but you can also configure the many pieces to tone your chest, abs, biceps, legs, glutes, and more. Target certain muscle groups with these bands to work on your upper and lower body.

Best Affordable Set: Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

On the other hand, you may just want to try out a set of exercise bands before investing in a larger set. If that’s the case, or you simply want a small set of equipment to complement your existing exercise routine, look at the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands. Loop bands like these do not have handles or grips; instead, they’re made of 100% natural latex and form a complete 12-in-by-2-in loop. The simple design makes them an excellent tool during exercises like pilates when you want to elevate your workout. They’re also often used in physical therapy, especially by those suffering from leg, knee, and back injuries.

Best for Strength Training: Fitness Insanity Resistance Band Set

If you’re investing in resistance bands because you want to build muscle, there are a few things to look for: stackable bands, versatile attachments, and comfortable grips. The Fitness Insanity set comes with five stackable exercise bands, a waterproof carry bag, leg and ankle straps, and an exercise guide e-book. It also includes a door anchor attachment which you can use to secure your band, letting you perform more complex and high-intensity resistance exercises. What we like about the Fitness Insanity test is that the bands are both long-lasting and stackable, letting you combine weight up to an equivalent of 150 pounds. Think of them as dumbbells and kettlebells all rolled up into one fitness product.

Best for Pull-Ups: Serious Steel Assisted Pull-Up Band

One of the advantages of resistance bands is that they can even replace bulky gym equipment like chin-up bars. Serious Steel’s Assisted Pull-Up Bands are built to help you improve your pull-ups, though they can be used to stretch and tone, too. The bands come in six different resistance levels: 2 to 15 pounds, 5 to 35 pounds, 10 to 50 pounds, 25 to 80 pounds, 50 to 120 pounds, and 60 to 150 pounds. When choosing, think about the counterbalance you would usually use at the gym and pick an equivalent band. Serious Steel also has a pull-up guide on its site to help you decide. You can also substitute a pull-up bar when you’re ready.

Best for Curls and Pulling Exercises: Whatafit Resistance Bands Set

Take your pulling exercises and curls to the next level with this resistance band set by Whatafit. It comes with five adjustable bands ranging from 10lbs to 50lbs for a well-rounded workout. These bands can be used separately or combined for an even more intense workout. Their non-slip handle makes it a piece of reliable workout equipment. The resistance bands also come with a travel pouch for portability. This makes them perfect for both home and outdoor use. Whether you’re trying to stay fit while working from home or on a vacation somewhere far away, you can still keep your fitness routine consistent.

Best for Legs: Te-Rich Resistance Bands

Resistance bands already give you the most well-rounded workout you could ask for. If you want to focus on toning your legs and butt area, though, these resistance bands are the best option. With three different resistance levels: low, medium, and heavy, you can easily tone your thighs and train your abs. These loop resistance bands are made of fabric instead of the usual rubber which makes them more comfortable to use. On top of that, it helps avoid pulling on your skin and band bundling while you’re working out. These bands are also compact so you can simply insert them in your bag and bring them anywhere you go.

Best for Yoga: Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Another affordable option you can consider are these bestselling Letsfit resistance bands. From extra light to extra heavy, you have five different resistance levels to work with. These durable bands are perfect for different kinds of workouts, especially during yoga or Pilates. With this tool, you can exercise a broad range of muscles including your arms, abdomen, and glutes, among others. These loop bands are lightweight to the point that they can easily fit in your pocket. Yes, you can exercise and bring these bands without a hitch to your workplace, gym, and even during your vacation. Anywhere you go, these bands are great to use.

Best for General Exercise: Veick Resistance Bands Set

If you aren’t looking for anything specific but you still want to keep your workout routine active, you might want to opt for this resistance band set. These resistance bands are ideal for any type of workout you wish to do daily. Whether you want to simply stretch your muscles or do intense strength training, these bands can keep up with ease. It comes with five bands ranging from 10-50lbs which can be used alone or combined for a total resistance of 150 pounds. They also have cushioned handles for a secure and comfortable grip. Like most resistance bands, they’re also portable and versatile.

