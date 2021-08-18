Why You Need To Buy This Best-Selling Stand-Up Desk

Over the last year and a half, I found myself with a few *ahem* extra pounds. Yes, I said it. Just like everyone else in the country, if not the world, I have been working from home. I basically became a laptop-working couch potato with the only exercise being the daily dog walks. No gym. No motivation. Just me, my laptop, and all the snacks.

In order to pass the time and make it seem like I was working in a different location, I would move from the couch to the dining room table to the barstool and counter. I was so desperate to make a dedicated office space that I bought a small desk and placed it in my one-bedroom apartment. The desk didn’t last long because it was wobbly, cramped, and completely uncomfortable. I eventually found the desk a new home, which meant I was back on the couch.

Then it happened. I found the Floyd Standing Desk. This desk is revolutionary and not like I have ever come across before. If you’re working from home, this desk is a minimalist design and the perfect size that will fit just about anywhere. The tabletop is a thick piece of birch plywood and is capable of holding up to 350 pounds! The birch top sits on a sturdy steel frame and has a programmable OLED touch handset so you can adjust the table to just about any height whether you’re sitting down or standing up.

The sleek design and sturdy frame was engineered for maximum stability. The legs are wider at the base for added support. Once assembled, the Floyd Standing Desk weighs approximately 110 pounds and has dimensions of 54” W x 26” D x 25.6” to 51″ H.

The surface is 1.26 inches thick, making the birch tabletop one of the sturdiest tops around. If you want to sit at the desk, the lowest setting is 23.2 inches and if you want to stand, it adjusts all the way to 51 inches! The other feature I like is that the Floyd Standing Desk can have some mobility by adding casters to the feet so you can roll the desk wherever you want.

The ratings for the desk have reached 4.9 stars and customers have nothing but great things to say about it. Once you order the desk, it will ship in three pieces; the tabletop, and the legs each come separately. You can be working at your new desk in less than 10 days and it takes less than one hour to put together.

One of the best things about it is that I have a choice between standing or sitting and I can adjust it whenever I want. I found that there were some side effects from using the standing desk, too. Don’t worry, they are healthy side effects. Among them: Boosts mood and energy, lowers your risk of weight gain, potentially reduces back pain, and improves posture.

This desk is perfect for any type of work situation, whether it be a permanent work from home, a hybrid, or just as your home office desk in general. You’ll really enjoy the real birch wood and all-natural linoleum construction as well.

