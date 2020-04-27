This is not a roundup for decorations or distractions. Instead, we want to help facilitate a clean, comfortable, and productive atmosphere so you can thrive in this new normal. We collected some budget-friendly and design-forward products to consider for your new work-from-home space to effectively separate your business from your abode.

Working from home takes some getting used to but small environmental changes and practical additions can go a long way in easing the transition. You’ll want to do everything you can to add ample light to your workspace to make sure it’s well-lit, a means of organization for cleanliness, and an overall comfortable set-up to get you through even the longest of days.

Productivity starts with an office hat is set up to succeed, and we’re here to help you find those pieces that will pay for themselves in the production and enhanced workflow you’ll experience. Here are some of our favorite products for a comfortable and productive work from home space.

Light

Trent Austin Design Anarosa 18″ Desk Lamp

Adjusting from your industrial-lit office to a home office that may have no windows brings about some challenges, but those can easily be fixed with a warm, bright light. You’ll want to find a light that presents a good balance of warmth and brightness, as a warm light is great for focus and mental health. This desk lamp from Trent Austin Design is a great grab for those looking to upgrade their home office into something built for longevity. It boasts a minimalist black design that will mesh with any atmosphere and is compatible with workspace-ready LED bulbs or a vintage-style Edison bulb.

Ikea Navlinge LED Work Lamp

Even if you’re not looking to spend your dollars on a trendy new desk lamp, having ample light for working chambers is essential for maximizing your productivity. Navlinge’s LED work lamp dons a sleek and simple design that will blend into any environment and that utilizes directional light.

Posture

Furmax Lumbar Support Office Chair

Everyone knows how advantageous a comfortable office chair can be. Not only does it help minimize back pain and restlessness, but it also helps promote a focused atmosphere and sparks an increase in overall productivity. Finding a desk chair that provides sufficient lumbar support at a wallet-friendly price isn’t easy, but this office chair from Furmax is by far the most economic and ergonomic office chair on the market. It boasts proper lumbar support, a mesh back for added breathability, and an extra-padded seat for comprehensive comfort.

Fitueyes Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Maybe you’ve become accustomed to your standing desk at the office and you don’t want to risk reducing your workflow by working from a chair. In that case, there are some fairly affordable standing desk converters that are designed to sit on top of any existing desk or table. This standing desk from Fitueyes is a height-adjustable workstation that will fit almost anywhere, offering the standing posture you’re used to in order to promote that same level of productivity.

Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand

If you’re used to staring at a screen for long hours every day, then you’re probably already familiar with how much of a strain it can be on your neck, eyes, and focus. Rain Design’s sturdy laptop stand gives your computer a boost to eye level to help reduce strain, increase comfort, and ultimately boost productivity at home. The aluminum base also does double duty by cooling your laptop during use to help maximize its efficiency.

Organization

Made By Design Plastic File Box Clear

Another important factor that goes into setting up a successful work-from-home atmosphere is organization. Depending on your job duties and needs, that can mean many different things. If most of your work is done online, you might not need an organizational box for important papers and files. However, if you do need something to help you organize client information, legal agreement documents, or office memos, then consider this clear plastic file box from Made By Design. It’s a minimal, spacious, and easy-to-transport compartment to keep all your important paperwork in one place.

Made By Design Mesh Crate Box

If you need something a little bigger in size, Made By Design also vends a nicely sized and durable steel meshed crate box to help keep your office space clean.

The Manual’s writers also gathered some work-from-home tips if you need a little extra help getting acquainted with these tips for the times.

