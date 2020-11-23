The 25 Best Christmas Decorations You Can Buy Online

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With renewed shutdowns spreading across the country, people are once again being asked to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But just because there will be no “rockin’ around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop” this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get festive and have fun by creating your own winter wonderland right at home. But instead of heading to the nearest store to stock up on lights, inflatable Santas, and other baubles and décor, ordering online offers a safer shopping experience this holiday season. Here are the best Christmas decorations you can buy online to spread holiday cheer — not germs — this year.

Outdoor/Exterior Decorations

If you’re going for a very wintry vibe with your outdoor décor, these Amazon Christmas lights will wow passersby with their dangling strands of silvery-white LED lights made to look like icicles. Stretching 29.5 feet long, there are 60 drops and various settings like twinkling, waves, or steady.

Excited Buddy the Elf Inflatable

“Santa here?! I know him!” Elf is one of the most iconic holiday films of all time, and now you can share Buddy the Elf’s unbridled joy with your entire neighborhood with an inflatable, standalone figure of Buddy smiling and clenching his hands together in delight. Standing six feet high with a photorealistic image, the interior of the figure lights up with an energy-efficient LED light so Buddy can excite your neighbors day and night.

Holy Family Outdoor Nativity Scene

Beautifully painted in stand-out colors, this classic Nativity scene of Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus in the manger in Bethlehem is sure to be the eye-catching centerpiece of your front lawn decoration. It’s also weather-resistant and capable of withstanding winds up to 20 mph.

Snowman Décor Stickers

These giant stickers will transform your garage door from a standard garage door to a delightful smiling snowman. These outdoor Christmas decorations from Walmart are sure to bring some whimsy to your exterior decorating.

Wintry Pine Christmas Holiday Wreath

No front door is complete without a wreath, and this 24-inch sparkly number — decked out with pine cones, cranberry sprigs, lights, and fake snow — will fulfill all your Pinterest Christmas decoration fantasies.

Outdoor Hanging Ornaments

These sturdy, weather-resistant hanging ornaments will look great hanging from your porch or front lawn tree. The set comes with ten ornaments, each uniquely decorated with Christmasy colors and patterns.

Christmas Tree Inflatable

Skip the mess and hassle by decking your house or lawn out with an inflatable Christmas tree, like this seven-foot model that comes with a star and ornaments. It inflates quickly and easily and comes with an energy-efficient light on the inside.

Light-Up Candy Canes

Is it a candy cane forest? No, it’s just your front lawn! These light-up candy canes can mark pathways or be tastefully used in other decorating tableaus.

Snowflake Lights Projector

No matter where you live, snow will be falling outside with this outdoor project, which shines falling snowflakes onto whatever backdrop you want.

Christmas Vacation Family Truckster Inflatable

Another holiday must-watch is the 1989 classic National Lampoon: Christmas Vacation. If you rejoice in watching the antics of the Griswolds every year, adorn your lawn with this eight-foot inflatable of the family’s famous Truckster station wagon with an oversized Christmas tree on top.

Clark Griswold with Christmas Lights Inflatable

For something a little more electrifying, you can also get an inflatable figure of lead character Clark W. Griswold dressed as Santa being electrocuted by Christmas lights.

Christmas Bulbs Path Lights

Line the walkway to your front door or the side of your sidewalk with these colorful path lights made to look like Christmas tree bulbs. Ten lights to a strand.

Holiday Time Light-Up Gift Box Set



All wrapped up pretty with a bow, these light-up gift boxes — made out of mesh with fairy lights in the center to illuminate from the interior — will look just as charming on your lawn as the real presents under your tree.

Interior Decorations

Snowflake String Lights

These charming snowflake-shaped lights will look lovely inside or outside, but if you want to bring some wintry cheer to your indoor decorations, some strands of glistening snowflakes are sure to do the trick!

Buddy the Elf and Mr. Narwhal Ornament

Another choice piece of Elf Christmas décor has to be this charming ornament of Buddy greeting his friend Mr. Narwhal. Press a button and you’ll hear Buddy say famous lines from the movie!

Snoopy “Christmas 2020” Ornament

Dressed up as Santa with his very-own mask, this Snoopy tree ornament is a reminder of why this Christmas is different, and that we can still find joy while staying safe at home with our families.

The Grinch “2020 Stink, Stank, Stunk” Ornament

Just like the Grinch, we all hated 2020, the whole 2020 season! So hang up this ornament of the Grinch holding a mask, declaring that 2020 “stink, stank, stunk” in reference to the popular “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” song from the Dr. Seuss TV special as a reminder that even the Grinch would have hated 2020.

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree

An homage to one of the great holiday TV specials of all time, this 24-inch re-creation of Charlie Brown’s scrawny Christmas tree includes a musical chip that plays music from the show.

“Merry Christmas” Burlap Banner

Spread the cheer with this burlap banner that spells out “Merry Christmas” and will look great draped in front of unlit fireplaces or hung on the wall.

Hanging Burlap Advent Calendar

Count down the days until it’s Christmas with this hanging burlap advent calendar! With a tan background and reindeer cutouts as the backdrop, there are 24 small pockets into which you can place snacks or small gifts as a special treat each day.

Reindeer Tea Candle Holders

These adorable reindeer tea candle holders are sure to delight adults and children alike! Pack of six.

Six-Foot Majestic Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

If you still need a life-sized Christmas tree to be the center of your Christmas decorations, this natural-looking and bushy artificial tree is sure to be the crown jewel of your seasonal décor.

Seven-Foot Pre-Lit North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

But if you don’t want to have to deal with untangling and putting lights on your tree, this stunning seven-foot artificial beauty comes with warm lights included so you can spend more time with the ornaments and less time messing with the lights!

Pre-Lit Christmas Garland

Drape mantles and wrap banisters in this pre-lit artificial garland, which is decked out with sprinklings of fake snow, pine cones, and sprigs of cranberry. Each strand stretches nine feet long.

Snowflake Window Decals

Make it look like it’s snowing all the time with these snowflake window decals. The pack of 96 decals features multiple snowflake designs to spark your imagination.

