 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The best heist movies in cinema history: A ranked list you can’t miss

Looking for a smart film to watch? Try one of these heist movies

By
Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth point guns at each other in Reservoir Dogs
Miramax

Few subgenres can tickle and please quite the way a good heist movie can. The elements of its formula, which typically include getting a gang together, formulating a plan, and executing a heist, are all thrilling to watch, and doubly so when filmmakers throw their own spins on the genre. That, plus a great cast, can make a great heist movie, whether it’s also a great action movie or not. These are the best heist movies ever made, and as you’ll see, they span many different genres. 

12. The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

12. The Thomas Crown Affair
113m
Genre
Drama, Crime, Romance
Stars
Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, Denis Leary
Directed by
John McTiernan
Watch on Tubi
A heist movie that’s also a romantic drama, The Thomas Crown Affair follows a gentleman thief who steals paintings for pleasure, not because he actually needs them. When he discovers that he’s attracted to the insurance investigator looking into one of the paintings he stole, the two begin a romance in which part of the appeal is that neither of them is totally sure they can trust the other. The Thomas Crown Affair is filled with sexual tension, but the heist sequences are just as riveting, including a final one at the Met in New York City that is among the best things director John McTiernan has ever done.
THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (1999) | Official Trailer | MGM
Recommended Videos

11. Inception (2010)

11. Inception
148m
Genre
Action, Science Fiction, Adventure
Stars
Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ken Watanabe
Directed by
Christopher Nolan
Watch on Amazon
You might not think of Inception, at least primarily, as a heist movie, but that’s undoubtedly what it is. Telling the story of a group of thieves who can penetrate a person’s dreams in order to steal or implant an idea, the movie essentially plays out like multiple elaborate heist sequences stacked on top of one another. As is the case in most heist movies, the team has to create a carefully thought-through plan and then improvise when things don’t play out exactly as they expected. The entire ensemble is great here, and director Christopher Nolan’s creative mastery shines through from beginning to end.
Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD
Related

10. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

10. Reservoir Dogs
99m
Genre
Crime, Thriller
Stars
Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen
Directed by
Quentin Tarantino
Watch on Amazon
Technically speaking, almost all of the on-camera action in Reservoir Dogs takes place after the heist in the movie has ended and gone horribly wrong. Even so, Quentin Tarantino knows how to make the drama around the heist fertile ground for what essentially amounts to a stage play, as we come to understand who the survivors of the job are and how they relate to one another. Reservoir Dogs is about the aftermath of a heist more than the heist itself, but part of what makes it great is its understanding of the trappings of this genre. 
Reservoir Dogs (1992) Official Trailer #1 - Quentin Tarantino Movie

9. Hell or High Water (2016)

9. Hell or High Water
102m
Genre
Western, Crime, Drama
Stars
Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster
Directed by
David Mackenzie
Watch on Paramount+
Taylor Sheridan’s take on the heist movie is, of course, set in rural Texas, and follows two brothers who are ripping off banks in order to pay off their family home. The movie’s heists are all relatively small-scale, but what makes Hell or High Water sing are the relationships at its center, between the two brothers and the two cops nearing retirement who have been sent out to chase them. The dialogue here all really sings, as does the sharp commentary of how so many communities in America have been left behind, forced into crime to simply get by.
HELL OR HIGH WATER - Official Trailer HD

8. The Killing (1956)

8. The Killing
85m
Genre
Crime, Thriller
Stars
Sterling Hayden, Coleen Gray, Vince Edwards
Directed by
Stanley Kubrick
Watch on Amazon
Before Stanley Kubrick was the director of all-time great horror movies like The Shining and 2001, he was making much smaller movies like The Killing that showcased his incredible skill as a director. The film follows a criminal who gathers a group to perform a heist on a racetrack. The plan is very carefully laid out, but everything goes awry when one of the men in the group tells his wife about the scheme, and she begins hatching a plan of her own. The Killing comes in at under 90 minutes, and it’s a crackerjack thriller from beginning to end, one where all the pieces don’t line up until the very last moment.
The Killing (1956) | Official Trailer | MGM

7. Logan Lucky (2017)

7. Logan Lucky
118m
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Action, Drama
Stars
Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig
Directed by
Steven Soderbergh
Watch on Netflix
Steven Soderbergh is on this list twice, and if we’re honest, he probably deserved more entries than that. The man has proven himself to be a master of the heist movie, and Logan Lucky proves that he can adapt the formula to any setting. The film follows two brothers who work together to rip off a NASCAR race in North Carolina, and it features some of the sharpest writing of Soderbergh’s entire career. Featuring incredible performances from Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig, Logan Lucky is both fun and funny, and it’s about as great as heist movies get.
LOGAN LUCKY | Official HD Trailer

6. Thief (1981)

6. Thief
123m
Genre
Crime, Thriller, Action
Stars
James Caan, Tuesday Weld, Robert Prosky
Directed by
Michael Mann
Watch on Amazon
The movie that made Michael Mann a star director, Thief tells the story of a highly skilled jewelry thief who wants to go legitimate, and decides to go in on one final job in order to earn his freedom. Of course, his skills make him highly desirable, which means the job doesn’t exactly go as planned. James Caan is terrific in the central performance, but Mann is the real star of this picture. His direction is so stylish and specific that he defined an entire genre of crime movies, and also launched his own career in the process.
THIEF - Trailer - (1981) - HQ

5. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

5. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
131m
Genre
Action, Adventure
Stars
Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg
Directed by
Christopher McQuarrie
Watch on Amazon
All of the Mission: Impossible movies have at least elements of a heist movie in them, but that’s perhaps more true of Rogue Nation than any other installment. This film follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they track down a ledger containing the names of members of a secretive syndicate of super spies who all happen to be working toward anarchy. The heist involves an underwater vault, Tom Cruise attempting to hold his breath for minutes at a time, and all of the usual trickery that comes with a Mission: Impossible movie. An added bonus: this movie also introduces Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, an all-time great character.
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation Trailer

4. Three Kings (1999)

4. Three Kings
114m
Genre
Action, Comedy, War
Stars
George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube
Directed by
David O. Russell
Watch on Amazon
George Clooney may not have enjoyed making Three Kings, but it’s hard to argue with the final product. This movie, which is set during Desert Storm, follows four soldiers who decide to go off-script and steal some Iraqi gold as the brief conflict comes to its conclusion. Things obviously don’t go as planned, and Three Kings turns out to be a thought-provoking, sharp meditation on U.S. intervention overseas, and what it does to both the soldiers in the conflict and those who live in these places. Clooney, Ice Cube, and Mark Wahlberg are all great here, and David O’Russell’s direction has truly never been sharper.
Three Kings - Original Theatrical Trailer

3. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

3. A Fish Called Wanda
109m
Genre
Comedy, Crime
Stars
Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cleese, Kevin Kline
Directed by
Charles Crichton
Watch on Amazon
Heist movies can either be hyper serious or very funny, and A Fished Called Wanda falls into the latter category. The film follows a con artist named Wanda who attempts to double-cross her partners in a diamond heist with one another after the heist has been completed. In reality, though, A Fished Called Wanda is the kind of movie where confusion and misunderstandings just continuously pile on top of one another until the whole thing collapses. That’s what makes it such a delight and why it’s still worth watching more than 30 years later.
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

2. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

2. The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
104m
Genre
Crime, Action, Thriller
Stars
Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam
Directed by
Joseph Sargent
Watch on max
A dirty, sleazy heist movie set primarily in New York City’s subway system, The Taking of Pelham 123 follows a group of criminals who take a subway car hostage, and the group of men who are trying to figure out how they plan to escape with their ransom intact. The Taking of Pelham 123 is thrilling from the word go, partly because the movie’s schlubby protagonist, played to perfection by Walter Matthau, feels like the kind of New Yorker who would be thrust into this situation. The sharp script and pitch-perfect direction have allowed this movie to age like fine wine, and it remains one of the best heist movies ever made.
THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE (1974) | Official Trailer | MGM

1. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

1. Ocean's Eleven
116m
Genre
Thriller, Crime
Stars
George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García
Directed by
Steven Soderbergh
Watch on Amazon
If there’s one quintessential heist movie, it’s probably Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven. The movie, which chronicles the assembling of a crew to rob the vault of a Las Vegas casino, features an all-star cast (including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon), glitzy sets, and genuine sizzle between all of the leads. That, plus a genuinely great script and some super stylish direction, makes Ocean’s Eleven the movie to beat on any list of great heist movies. The movie’s final reveal, which explains how the heist actually took place, feels like just icing on the cake of what’s already been a terrific ride.
Ocean's Eleven (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best zombie movies, ranked – can you survive the zombie apocalypse?
If you're a fan of these types of horror flicks, you must see all these zombie films
Dawn of the Dead

Everyone has their own personal favorite genre of movie. Some folks want to laugh with a family comedy. Others want to cry when the romantic tension between two characters culminates in marriage. And sometimes, whether it's for the thrills or the chills, throwing on a classic horror movie or a suspenseful thriller can be what you need after a long day.
Zombie movies can be a fun and sometimes hilarious way to blow off steam. Throughout pop culture and films since the early 1960s, zombies have been present. Horror is a good genre for young, aspiring filmmakers, but zombie horror flicks have been known to bring low-budget films great returns and great recognition as resourceful and creative. This is, of course, not always the case as zombie movies have been jacked up and popularized by the many cult fans who imagine how they might survive the zombie apocalypse, were it ever to happen.
Whatever kind of zombie is your favorite, all types are represented in our list today: fast zombies, angry zombies, dumb zombies, subaquatic zombies, you name it, we got it. So board up your windows and doors, get your best Louisville Slugger handy, and strap in for the best zombie movies ranked.

12. Re-Animator (1985)

Read more
The 12 best Jeremy Strong performances, ranked
There's more to this versatile actor than Kendall Roy
Jeremy Strong in Succession

As HBO's powerhouse black comedy satire Succession rolls through its fourth and final season, you're going to be hearing a lot about Jeremy Strong, the actor who plays the role of Kendall Roy. The Emmy winner is in the news a lot for his unconventional method of acting techniques and some mild verbal sparring with castmate Brian Cox, but this shouldn't overshadow the main point of attraction: Strong is one of the best actors working today. His versatile range and ability to work a scene, whether it be serious or hysterical, make him a unique talent. Strong is already amongst the most iconic dramatic TV actors of his era, joining the ranks of people like like Bryan Cranston and James Gandolfini for critical acclaim. After Succession ends, don't expect him to just go away, though.

Jeremy Strong has plenty of other great movies and shows that you can watch if you're getting the itch to see him portray someone besides a depressive nepo baby. He often plays supporting roles in Hollywood blockbusters, making his role in Succession even more unique when compared to the rest of his career choices. From Selma to The Trial of the Chicago 7 and everything in between, we're here to rank the best Jeremy Strong movies and TV shows from ten to one.

Read more
The 9 best Jackie Chan movies to stream
Rush Hour isn't the only great movie franchise for Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan in The Karate Kid remake.

Jackie Chan may not be the best martial artist ever to take over Hollywood, but no actor has ever been able to make the genre palatable to everyone like him. Chan has a knack for taking unrelatable, foreign stories and transforming them into something universal. His sense of humor and understanding of what audiences will enjoy has carved his name into the history books and made him an overwhelming presence in action movies and comedic turns for decades even has he enters his 70s.

When you have such a large catalog of movies to choose from, fans forget which ones to choose. We want to make sure you always have a great Jackie Chan movie to pop in when you're bored or just feeling nostalgic for a great action star. These are the best Jackie Chan movies to stream right now!

Read more