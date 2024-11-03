These free classics give you an alternative to what's on Netflix

Movie fans are used to searching Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Prime Video for their favorite films. While these services have the most options, the increase in streaming prices has limited the number of options people can afford to choose from. Bundles make it better, but watching movies for free is even better. Look no further than Tubi. This online site has a ton of great, overlooked films in a variety of genres to provide entertainment to the masses without having to pay a subscription.
As older movies get harder to find, Tubi has decided to make it a priority to collect a large library of classics for free. Whether you want to watch a literary adaptation or a comedy flick, all of the pre-21st-century legends are at your fingertips. These are the best classic movies to stream on Tubi.
To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
To Kill a Mockingbird is an essential story for everyone to read on the page and watch on the screen at least one time. When a Black man is unfairly accused of a crime he didn’t commit in the Deep South, lawyer Atticus Finch teaches his community and his children that morals don’t see color. Atticus defends his client with fierce ethics, and Gregory Peck’s fire and demeanor perfectly exemplify the spirit of what author Harper Lee wanted the character to symbolize. To Kill a Mockingbird is one of the best movies of all time, and it remains relevant several generations after its original release. Robert Duvall also appeared briefly in this film, a fun fact that should never be overlooked.
North by Northwest (1959)
Alfred Hitchcock usually focused on suspense and horror movies during his career, but one of the director’s best efforts outside of the spooky season genre is North by Northwest. This famous thriller follows Cary Grant’s character as he juggles a newfound romance while running for his life from the evil Phillip Vandamm. A lot of the action and spy tropes found in cinema for decades after were tinkered with in North by Northwest. Hollywood still owes a lot to this movie.
12 Angry Men (1957)
12 Angry Men has been remade and analyzed for decades, and this 1957 version has still stood large over any other adaptations of the story. The courtroom drama shows the opinions of the titular 12 men who try to overcome their differences for the sake of a teenager’s life that hangs in the balance. A stunning look at themes such as forgiveness, morality, and second chances, 12 Angry Men is the rare older film to understand the human condition regardless of its era and setting.
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
The Adventures of Robin Hood is the best Robin Hood escapade ever put on the big screen. The classic story of the adventurer who steals from the rich to give to the poor has the same sense of excitement it did in the 1930s and has been remade so many times we’ve lost count. Errol Flynn gives the best portrayal of the title character and Michael Curtiz’ and William Keighley’s tight direction makes this film shine.
Sergeant York (1941)
Sergeant York is the story of a man who must fight for the United States in World War I even though he doesn’t believe in violence and wants to abide by the law of God’s will. Religious themes, patriotism, and the purpose of war are all analyzed here in an astute, yet engrossing manner. Gary Cooper’s award-winning performance as Alvin C. York helped define his screen presence during the 1940s. As Tony Soprano says, “What ever happened to Gary Cooper? The strong, silent type.” Tony probably thought of Cooper’s performance here as an example of the actor’s American spirit that permeated the era.
Son of Cleopatra (1964)
Not every old movie is an automatic award-winning legend. Son of Cleopatra is a great example of what we now define as the popcorn flick. A fun adventure based on Egyptian history follows Cleopatra’s son leading a rebellion against the oppressors. Corny costume design and a story that doesn’t take itself too seriously make this film a look into the more frivolous pictures of the 1960s.
My Name Is Nobody (1973)
Henry Fonda is on the front of the ticket in this Western about a duo of outlaws, one old and one new, who join forces against the evil running amok in town. My Name is Nobody isn’t at the top of most Western lists, but any fan of this genre will surely enjoy the age dynamics, props, set designs, and overall aesthetic of this film. Terence Hill also does a good job of overcoming Fonda’s large presence and fighting for his place on the big screen next to the legend.
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Marlon Brando is the ultimate classic Hollywood sex symbol. He oozes swag in A Streetcar Named Desire. The film is one of his first big breaks, a family drama in which a teacher tries to handle being thrown in the middle of a chaotic marriage between her sister and brother-in-law (played by Brando). Vivien Leigh is also outstanding and award-winning in her role next to Brando.