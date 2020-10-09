It’s that time of the year when Christmas stockings are all the rage. On top of being great and festive decorations at home, they also signify that the holiday season is fast approaching. With that in mind, you must be looking for awesome stockings to spruce up your living space. Fret no more as we’ve compiled the best Christmas stockings from classy Jute stockings to personalized stockings, among many others. These stockings are also a sweet way to surprise your loved ones. Once you’ve found the perfect stockings that suit your taste, you can also check out these best stocking stuffers for men. It’s the season of giving after all.

MerryStockings Ivory Soft Quilted Cotton Christmas Stocking – $25

An ivory quilted stocking like this one is a timeless and classy decoration for the holidays. It’s especially perfect for an elegant yet traditional Christmas theme. This stocking is made of soft cotton and is six inches wide and 21 inches long. On top of that, you can personalize this stocking with a name of up to 12 characters. This stocking has the ideal size to stuff all sorts of treats and presents for your loved ones.

Valery Madelyn Joyful Pet Christmas Stocking – $16

Let your furry friends join in the Holiday fun by dedicating a stocking to them this Christmas. Valery Madelyn offers this detailed Christmas stocking of an adorable dog with a Santa hat while holding up a sign saying, “I bark for present.” Talk about adorable. It’s also sized at 21 inches, which is roomy enough to store different gifts at once. You can also give these stockings to any dog lover you know.

The Cotton & Canvas Co. Personalized Name Christmas Stocking – $13

Not all Christmas stockings have to be bright and colorful. If you fancy minimalist holiday decorations, these natural canvas stockings are an ideal choice. You can also customize them with your name as well as the names of of your loved ones for a simple yet meaningful gift during the holidays. These stockings are also machine-safe which makes them easy to clean once you put them up on your mantle.

CCINEE 12pcs Red Felt Christmas Stockings – $11

As the saying goes, the more, the merrier. This also applies to this fabulous set of 12 Christmas stockings. These are especially perfect if you’re organizing a Christmas party and want to add a little spice to the exchanging of gifts part of the program. For an affordable price, you can get these red traditional Santa stockings that are both soft to touch and lightweight.

World Market White Sweater Pom Pom Christmas Stocking – $25

This white sweater knit stocking made of 100% high-quality wool. Since this stocking is crafted by hand, each stocking has a unique touch. This stocking shows colorful rows of pompoms on the front as well as tassel accents hanging from the cuff. This pompom stocking is handcrafted by a group of women in Nepal who seek financial stability and the betterment of their community.

Houzz Anderson Stocking – $23

Looking for a classy Christmas stocking? This Anderson Stocking is the perfect option with its iron-gray and cherry-red plaid pattern that defines the holiday mood. These stockings are also lined for added durability and are made of white textured woven plain fabric. Aside from the colors and fabric, the details of the stocking also have a double-layered cuff which gives it a more refined design.

L.L. Bean Chunky Knit Christmas Stocking – $30

Add warmth to your mantle with this chunky knit stocking by L.L. Bean. You will be reminded of your favorite Christmas sweater just by looking at this stocking. This stocking is inspired by a fisherman sweater as seen by the details of the knitted design. The cable stitch shows a fisherman’s rope, which can mean good luck at sea. Whether you’re into fishing or not, this knit stocking is a classy pick at best.

SewWhatFun Personalized Embroidered Character Stocking– $29

These Christmas stockings with hand-stitched characters give your stockings that added charm. Whether you want Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or Frosty the Snowman is totally up to you. Aside from the merry and vibrant stitch designs, you can also personalize these stockings with a name or monogram. These holiday stockings are perfect for different kinds of small treats and gifts you have ready.

L.L. Bean Christmas Needlepoint Stocking – $30

Keep the holiday aesthetic alive with this personalized Needlepoint stocking by L.L Bean. This stunning needlepoint Christmas stocking has a cotton front and cotton velvet back. You can personalize the stocking with up to a 10-character name. Aslong with the personalized name, the vibrant and festive design will catch anyone’s eye.

One Allium Way Patton Pompom Design Jute Stocking – $15

If you’re looking for a more contemporary Christmas stocking that can practically blend with any decoration, this Jute stocking is one of the best options. Although the stocking is not lined, it has a natural color and pompoms which give your home an elegant holiday feel. This is perfect for those who want to keep their home looking modern for the holidays minus the loud and bright Christmas decorations. You can’t go wrong with this Jute stocking.

The Holiday Aisle Plaid Stocking – $15

Give your holiday décor a timeless look with this plaid stocking from The Holiday Aisle. With the red, green, and ivory color scheme, you get a traditional yet joyous Christmas design. This stocking is made of high-quality materials to assure durability. The cotton shell also gives it a neat appearance and feel.

The Holiday Aisle Happy Snowman Stocking – $28

Spread your holiday cheer at home with this Happy Snowman stocking. Anyone who catches a glimpse of this stocking will instantly feel happier just by looking at it. It’s also a rather large Christmas stocking so you can fill it to the brim with gifts, candies, and other delightful treats. This is the perfect gift for all ages.

Pottery Barn Large Classic Velvet Personalized Stockings– $30

Nothing screams luxurious more than classic red velvet stockings. These personalized stockings might be up your alley if you love a traditional Christmas motif. This stocking is made purely of cotton velvet for an elegant look and feel. You can also customize the cuff of the stockings with either a name or a monogram. Although personalizing will come with extra charges.

Personal Creations Cozy Cable Knit Stocking – $26

If you love wearing cable-knit sweaters, let your stockings be in sync with your holiday style. This cozy cable-knit stocking comes in bold yet classic Christmas colors that can blend well with any motif. Aside from the elegant yet thick material, you can also customize these stockings with your name. You can’t go wrong with this classic stitch for the holidays.

Andover Mills Polar Bear LED Personalized Stocking – $29

Greet the Christmas season with this bright LED Polar bear stocking by Andover Mills. This LED stocking not only has a beautiful design and lights up the room, it can also be personalized. You can personalize this stocking with a name of up to 9 characters max. Whether you intend to give this to a kid or kid-at-heart, seeing these colorful and bright stockings fill the fireplace is truly a delightful sight.

L.L. Bean Classic Velvet Christmas Stocking – $30

One look at this classic velvet Christmas stocking and you’ll already feel the holiday cheer. The plaid design coupled with colors such as red, green, yellow, and white makes it look minimalistic yet festive. This stocking can also be monogrammed and personalized in Block, Times, or Script styles according to your preference. This quilted velvet stocking is ideal for a traditional Christmas motif.

FallenStarCoutureInc Personalized Pet Stocking– $20

Here’s another fun stocking for your precious pets. Of course, they also need to be part of the Christmas morning tradition. These stockings come in both dog and cat paws which is perfect if you have both a beloved feline and canine at home. You can also pick a font to personalize your pets’ names on each stocking. These soft and fluffy stockings for Christmas are perfect for every pet lover out there.

Personalizedgiftsbyk Creme Knit Monogrammed Stocking – $18

Looking for an oversized stocking to add more gifts inside? This embroidered creme knit stocking is the perfect option for heavy stuffing. Aside from being able to put many or even bigger than usual gifts inside, you can also personalize this stocking with a simple yet classic monogram. You can choose from an array of monogram fonts, colors, and fonts. No one will stop you if you want your monogram to be in rainbow colors.

FriendlyEvents Personalized Burlap Stockings – $18

Looking for matching stockings for the whole family? These classic burlap and plaid stockings that actually match well might be up your alley. Aside from the simple yet festive design, you can also personalize these stockings with your name in a calligraphy font style. To distinguish your pet’s stockings, you can even add a tiny paw next to their name.

Haute Decor Hangright Deluxe Christmas Stocking – $18

Unlike most Christmas stockings, these stockings hang straight no matter where you decide to hang them. Whereas other stockings will twist and turn, these stockings stay upright. The attached loop turns 360 degrees so it easily adjusts in any direction. The traditional red color also blends well with most Holiday decors and it also has a classy look to it.

