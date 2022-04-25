Best Treadmill Deals: Get Your Cardio on at Home From $286

Workout warriors and fitness enthusiasts can find even more reason to get up off the couch right now, as there are a lot of great treadmill deals out there to pounce on. The right equipment is of the utmost importance when it comes to taking care of your body, and a new treadmill may be just the thing you need as we roll into the right seasons to have a great body. If you’re looking to purchase a new treadmill for your home gym, check out these treadmill deals to make sure you get the best machine for your budget.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Folding Treadmill — $286, was $499

Why Buy

Space-saving design

Comfort cell cushioning

Magnetic safety key

Two-position adjustable incline

Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill because you want to get in shape or because you want to stay in shape, the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i folding treadmill is a great option. It’s a particularly great option for anybody who doesn’t want their treadmill to take up the bulk of their home gym, as it’s built with a space-saving design that allows it to fold up and tuck away into a larger closet, or into the corner of any room.

The Weslo Cadence G 5.9i folding treadmill is also an incredibly capable treadmill, as it has a 2.25 horsepower drive system, which makes it a great long-term fitness companion. The two-position adjustable incline targets and tones specific muscle groups as you run, and allows you to burn more calories with a simple toggling between inclines.

Smart features are another great aspect of the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i folding treadmill, as you can connect your iFit account to the treadmill via Bluetooth, which gives you access to a comprehensive library of personalized workouts, exercise tips, and world-class personal trainers. This will also help you reach your fitness goals under the guidance of a certified fitness coach without even having to leave the comfort of your home.

Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t Total Body Treadmill — $359, was $399

Why Buy

Smooth and consistent motor

Comfort cell cushioning

Space-saving design

iFit compatible

A treadmill is one of many great home gym ideas, and the Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t total body treadmill is a good idea among all of the treadmill options available. While this is a total body workout treadmill, it’s still an incredibly versatile option for any home gym, as it still has a space-saving design that allows it to fold up and tuck away when you’re done working out. And despite its portability, it manages to bring a lot of great features to your daily run.

An impulse motor allows the Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t total body treadmill to give you a smooth, consistent run every time you hop on the treadmill. A two-position manual incline maximizes your workout with increased calorie burn, and comfort cell cushioning offers a unique treadmill design with a layer of cushioning to protect your joints as you workout. It’s even able to reach up to 10 mph with quick speed controls, which allow you to instantly change the speed of your run.

Since this is a total body treadmill, you’re able to engage your upper body with the workout arms, and if you’re looking to design your own workout plan, you’ll be able to do so with the help of iFit, which connects to the treadmill via Bluetooth and gives you access to personalized workouts, daily suggested workouts, and fitness and diet tips.

ProForm Carbon TL Smart Treadmill — $630, was $900

Why Buy

5-inch backlit display

Large tread belt

Easy incline adjustments

Free 30-day iFit membership

If you’re really looking to track down the best fitness gear for runners, the ProForm Carbon TL smart treadmill is a really great consideration. At the top of its feature list is its smarts, which are accessible through a beautiful 5-inch backlit display. Here you’ll have access to a free 30-day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, in addition to studio classes.

More great features of the tech included with the ProForm Carbon TL smart treadmill include a self-cooling Mach Z motor, which offers high levels of inertia to create a smooth workout experience while maintaining low levels of volume. Through the 5-inch display, you can easily keep an eye on your workout stats, including your mileage, speed, and calorie burn.

The ProForm Carbon TL smart treadmill has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, and it features a larger tread belt that gives you plenty of room to enjoy your run. QuickSpeed buttons allow for easy speed and incline adjustments, and the treadmill is able to reach a 10% incline. ProShox cushioning makes your daily treadmill run more comfortable, and even with all of that capability, the ProForm Carbon TL smart treadmill is still able fold up and store easily.

ProForm Carbon T10 Treadmill — $1,000, was $1,200

Why Buy

10-inch HD touchscreen

Large tread belt

ISO Flex cushioning

Free 30-day iFit membership

The ProForm Carbon T10 treadmill is another great option if you’re looking to design your own workout plan. It comes with a 30-day free trial of iFit, which makes this treadmill all the more capable. You’ll get access to interactive personal training with an iFit membership, as this treadmill allows you to stream on-demand video workouts and access personal trainers, a growing library of workouts, and virtual runs through beautiful destinations.

When it comes to functionality, the ProForm Carbon T10 treadmill features a powerful 2.75 horsepower CHP Mach Z motor, a nice companion whether you want to run, jog, or walk. This motor maintains a smooth and consistent feel as you work out, and maintains low volume no matter what speed you’re moving at. These are great features to have if you sneak your workouts in while everyone is still sleeping or once everybody has gone to bed for the night.

A 12% incline capability is another great feature of the ProForm Carbon T10 treadmill, as it makes for intense workouts that many other treadmills can’t offer. ISO Flex cushioning protects your joints as you run, and a CoolAire workout fan keeps your workouts comfortable from the moment you step onto the deck. Another great treadmill for apartments, basements, or smaller spaces, the ProForm Carbon T10 treadmill is able to fold up and store easily.

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill — $2,500, was $3,000

Why Buy

Rotating 22-inch HD touchscreen

Large incline/decline range

Self-cooling motor

Wi-Fi connectivity

If you’re looking to go all-in for your treadmill purchase, there’s not many better options than the NordicTrack 2450 commercial treadmill. Front and center when you run on this treadmill is a rotating and pivoting 22-inch smart HD touchscreen, which is the focal point for all of the great workouts and features this treadmill has to offer. This includes a free 30-day iFit membership that gets you access to all sorts of great workouts.

With an iFit membership this treadmill really comes to life, as it gets you access to on-demand video workouts and elite personal trainers. An iFit trainer will lead you on workouts around the globe or in exhilarating studio sessions. This is particularly great because it really pushes the treadmill to its fullest capabilities, which includes things like a 15% incline and -3% decline, as well as 0-12 mph speed control.

The NordicTrack 2450 commercial treadmill comes with an AutoBreeze fan that makes staying cool easier than ever on your run, and Wi-Fi connectivity ensures you have the best workout possible while accessing the iFit workout library. Bluetooth headphone and heart rate connectivity is also part of this treadmill, so you can listen to your favorite playlists through premium audio by syncing your device, or simply connect your Bluetooth headphones and listen to your iFit trainer and workout music uninterrupted.

