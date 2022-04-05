Home Gym Ideas — Best Equipment to Buy in 2022

With warmer weather and longer days on the horizon, now is a good time to put some effort into your body. And whether you’re looking to get into shape for the coming summer or want to expand an already polished fitness routine, you can never go wrong by adding some new equipment to your home gym. There are a lot of great pieces of fitness equipment that can suit the exercise buff in all of us, and we’ve rounded up some great ideas for your home gym. They range from the essentials you’ll need to piece together a home gym from scratch to some pieces of fitness equipment that will fit nicely into your current workout space, so read on for more details on everything you’ll need to outfit your home gym.

Amazon Basics Foam Gym Floor Mat Tiles — $21, was $32

No workout routine is complete without building a solid foundation via the best leg workouts, and no home gym is complete without the foundation of a solid floor. The Amazon Basics foam interlocking floor mat tiles are an easy-to-assemble option that immediately turns your concrete basement or another hard surface into something more comfortable to work out on. They’re water-resistant, easy to clean, and feature a noise-reducing design, and their high-density foam creates great non-skid cushioning. The 24-inch by 24-inch tiles come in packs of six, and Amazon currently has them discounted to just $21 per pack.

ProForm Sport XT Multi-Function Bench — $90, was $130

If you’re looking to master the best lower ab exercises, or if you’re just looking for a versatile piece of fitness equipment for your home gym, the ProForm Sport XT multi-function bench will bring a lot of options to your workout routine. It’s made for at-home comprehensive strength training and is designed to support standard-sized barbells ad weight plates. With three different adjustable positions, you’ll be able to lift weights from flat, decline, and incline positions, and this bench also has an integrated leg developer, so our 15 best hamstring exercises for men to build leg strength will fit nicely with this bench.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell — $150

Like all of the best kettlebells, the Bowflex SelecTech 840 adjustable kettlebell is an extremely effective piece of workout equipment, whether you’re into back workouts or have your own more specific kettlebell workout routine. With an adjustable kettlebell, you can reap the benefits of variable strength training, and this particular one from Bowflex allows you to condense six kettlebells into one. It provides resistance ranging from eight to 40 pounds, all in a convenient, space-saving design. It even comes with access to 24 trainer-led exercises that focus on foundational kettlebell techniques.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $400

The best dumbbells are a great asset in any home gym, and the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are a versatile option that will both help you save space and build muscle. They’re backed by the Bowflex name, one of the most well-known and trusted brands in fitness, and they even bring a twist of modern invention to your home gym. There’s no need for a dozen sets of dumbbells with the SelectTech 552 dumbbells, as with the turn of a dial you can switch from one exercise to the next, and from one weight to another. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.4 pounds, doing so in 2.5-pound increments, making them an incredibly versatile piece of fitness equipment to add to your workouts.

Bowflex C7 Bike — $700

Whether you’re an experienced spinner or need an effective piece of equipment for daily workouts around the house, the Bowflex C7 exercise bike is a great option. The C7 delivers a smooth, quiet ride that combines Bowflex-quality engineering with personalized coach technology and world-class digital experiences, so you aren’t just bringing a piece of fitness equipment into your home with the Bowflex C7—you’re also bringing a great piece of tech to your smart home. The C7 allows you to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and other streaming services while you work out, and has 100 different resistance levels, ensuring you both work hard and play hard while you ride one of the best exercise bike deals out there.

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill — $1,000, was $1,800

When you’re considering the best at-home workout equipment, it’s hard to let the idea of a treadmill slip by. And with the Bowflex BXT6, you’re bringing the most streamlined and affordable Bowflex model into your home gym. It features a calorie-focused Burn Rate display to keep you motivated while you run and an intuitive 7.5-inch display with nine built-in intuitive workout programs that you can start with the simple touch of a button. It also features more than 50 global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed, and a unique deck design provides impressive impact absorption and a softer landing, making it a quiet option in addition to its capability and affordability.

Hydrow Connected Rower — $2,295, was $2,495

If you’re new to rowing exercises or the idea of bringing a row machine to your home gym workout routine, the benefits of rowing for fitness and health are numerous. And with the Hydrow Connected Rower, you’ll not only be bringing a great new way to workout to your routine but some smarts as well. It features a sweat-proof 22-inch HD touchscreen monitor that allows you to take serene rows down an iconic river location or find something more intense when your workout calls for it. The Hydrow Connected Rower has a small footprint so it won’t outshine your other equipment, and it’s built with volume in mind, so you can row quietly in the early mornings without fear of waking up the rest of the house.

Tempo Studio Starter Package — $2,495

The Tempo Studio is a unique and complete approach to your daily workout which allows you to jump right in and make the most of all of your workouts with the technology, classes, and equipment you need to get started. The 4-piece Starter Package comes with a 5mm workout mat, two 7.5-pound dumbbells, four collars, and 75 pounds of weight plates. Also included is professional guidance and feedback on your workout technique, and a 42-inch HD touchscreen with an Intel processor, stereo speakers, wifi connectivity, and a 3D motion sensor. All of these combine to make the Tempo Studio a tremendous workout option. Plus and Pro packages are available as well, each with increasing numbers of workout equipment included.

