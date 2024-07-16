 Skip to main content
These two Greenworks cordless drills are basically $52 a piece for Prime Day

Greenworks cordless drill set prime day deal
Greenworks

Interestingly, there are quite a few tool and outdoor-related deals, including another Dewalt bundle on a cordless drill and impact driver. While that deal is slightly more expensive, we’ve found an excellent alternative. Greenworks, as you may know, is an affordable outdoor gear and tool brand that’s best known for its lawn and mowing options. But it also makes tools like this 24-volt cordless drill and impact combo kit. It comes with the drill, an impact drive, two batteries, a charger, and a bag. All of that is yours for just $105 but split in two, that’s basically $52 per drill. Regularly $150, that saves you about $50 on an already well-priced set. Like most of the Prime Day deals you’ll want to shop this one soon before it sells out.

Here’s why you should consider this Greenworks cordless drill and impact combo set

This bundle includes two drills, one standard cordless drill and an impact driver. If you didn’t know already, impact drivers use a combination of force and standard drill motions to drive into hard-to-broach surfaces like concrete, metal, and more. This is an excellent set for hanging stuff on the wall that needs to be attached to studs or hanging stuff on an exterior wall with concrete, masonry, brick, and other hard materials. Of course, the cordless drill can be used for pretty much anything else, like DIY projects.

Greenworks is a reliable, accessible brand that has a host of options in the outdoor and tool space, namely the yardwork category. These drills are no exception and seem highly rated by customers. High efficiency, added torque, and extra features grace the devices to make your projects much simpler. Build-in LED work lights make sure you can see what you’re doing.

Moreover, the bundle comes with two batteries, one for each drill, plus a charger. A bag allows you to stash the entire set without leaving it strewn around the house or garage.

But the absolute best part is the price. Normally $150, you’re paying $105, which is basically $52 per drill. That deal also saves you about $50. Even more when you consider it comes with a storage pack that you’d likely have to buy separately.

