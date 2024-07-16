Wowzers! This GE smart smoker can be used indoors and it’s $300 off

Prime Day is here, and retailers are flooding with deals. This year is a great event for people who love cooking or grilling because there are so many incredible deals. For example, there are a ton of Pit Boss Prime Day deals, a deal on a smart meat thermometer, and this next one, which, just, wow. The GE Profile is a smart indoor smoker. Yes, you read that correctly. It can be used indoors. It uses active smoke filtration to turn real-wood smoke into warm air that won’t smoke out your kitchen. Precise controls, efficient wood pellet usage, a built-in temperature probe, and connected controls are some of the features you can expect. Here’s the best part: It’s on sale for $699 during Prime Day, which is $300 off the regular price of $999. Be right back. It’s time to get smoking.

Here’s why you should consider the GE Profile smart indoor smoker

If you love smoked meats but have been waiting for a suitable system for your home, this might be your sign. Usually, you have to use a smoker outdoors, which means you’ll need room in your yard or patio. The downside is that you also have to spend a lot of time waiting while the meat smokes. The GE Profile changes all that by bringing everything safely indoors. You can smoke right in your kitchen. Hallelujah. We’re pretty excited about it, if you can’t tell.

The GE Profile also includes a long list of smart features that make the entire smoking experience both more precise and more convenient. For starters, it has a built-in smart temperature probe, connected controls with a mobile app, five adjustable smoke settings, flavorful smoke generation with real wood pellet use, active smoke filtration, and it’s designed to offer easy clean-up when you’re all done. Seriously, what more could you ask for from something like this?

It’s also meant to be set-and-go-friendly, making those super long smokes so much easier to schedule and plan out. An auto-warm option even keeps the food warm for as long as you need, allowing you to make food whenever you want, at least when it comes to smoking.

For Prime Day this year, the price has dropped to $699, saving you $300 — it’s normally $999. That’s a great discount, and you can use that money saved to get some fresh meats for your first smoking session. When in doubt, always smoke it out.