Best Keurig Prime Day deals: K-Slim down to $49 from $126

Prime Day is an excellent time to upgrade your kitchen, and it’s highly recommended that you look for Keurig Prime Day deals if you want a new coffee maker. There are Keurig deals for all kinds of coffee lovers and across all budget ranges so you’ll surely find something that will catch your attention. You’re going to have to make your purchase as soon as you can though, as there’s no telling how long stocks will last and when these prices will go back to normal.

The best Keurig Prime Day deal

Keurig K-Slim + ICED — $49, was $126

The Keurig K-Slim + ICED is a single-serve coffee maker that comes with most of the features that you’d expect from one of the brand’s devices, including multiple brew size options at 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces; a removable drip tray that makes cleanup easy; and the ability to make your coffee in just minutes. However, what sets the Keurig K-Slim + ICED apart from other Keurig coffee maker is its Brew Over Ice function, which automatically adjusts the brewing temperature so that the ice in your tumbler will not melt quickly while it’s dispensing your beverage.

There are different kinds of Keurig Prime Day deals, but our favorite is this offer from Walmart for the Keurig K-Slim + ICED. From its original price of $126, it’s down to an extremely affordable $49, for huge savings of $77. You’ll even get 10 K-Cup pods of The Original Donut Shop Coffee Iced Refreshers in Strawberry Acai flavor so that you can start brewing cold drinks right away. You’re not the only person who’ll want to get the Keurig K-Slim + ICED coffee maker for less than half-price though, so you’ll have to be quick with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the discount.

More Keurig Prime Day deals we love

There are many other Keurig Prime Day deals that are available if you want to check out all of the brand’s products. Whether you just need a simple coffee maker for yourself or one of the more advanced models that will benefit your whole family, you should find at least one of the deals that we rounded up below interesting. There’s a chance that you miss out on the savings if you decide to buy a Keurig coffee maker at the last minute of the shopping event though, so you’re going to want to complete your transaction right now.

How to choose a Keurig on Prime Day

Keurig, which popularized the single-serve pod-based coffee system, continues to be known as one of the most dependable brands of coffee makers today. If you’re planning to take advantage of Keurig Prime Day deals, you better hurry because we expect a lot of demand for these offers. There are a lot of models to choose from though, and here’s how you can quickly narrow down your choices so that you can finish your shopping before the discounts disappear.

You’ll first have to decide whether you’re fine with sticking to K-Cups with your Keurig coffee makers, or if you want the additional option to use coffee grounds for your cup of joe. K-Cups are extremely convenient to use — you just pop them into your coffee maker and press a button — and also easy to dispose. However, if you want to brew using coffee grounds every once in a while, you’ll need to go with a model that supports this dual system. Other factors that you need to take into account when choosing the Keurig model that you’re going to buy include the size of the cups that the coffee maker brews, its reservoir size as you wouldn’t want to keep refilling water when a lot of people are using it, and special features such as a milk frothing system or the ability to serve cold brew coffee.

You’re going to want to set your maximum budget for buying a Keurig coffee maker though, and you should stay committed to it. That’s going to be the most important factor in your decision, as you wouldn’t want to spend too much as you’ll still have to buy K-Cups. Fortunately though, with the lowered prices of Keurig Prime Day deals, models that were previously too expensive may now be within your reach, which further lessens the cost gap discussed in our Keurig versus coffee maker comparison.

How we chose these Keurig Prime Day deals

With all of the Keurig Prime Day deals that you can shop, selecting the offers that we highlighted on this page followed the simple criteria of whether they’re worth buying. We’re not just talking about low prices here — we want you to pocket the biggest discounts available when you’re buying a Keurig coffee maker, as that’s what we think constitutes an excellent bargain. We also considered the fact that you’re still going to spend on K-Cups, so we want you to have enough cash to buy coffee pods.

Keurig Prime Day deals aren’t only found on Amazon, as other retailers have also pulled down the prices of the brand’s coffee makers because they want to get the attention of shoppers. The prices of Keurig coffee makers will vary across the different channels because of this, and it may be tough to keep track of where you can get a particular model for the cheapest. We’ve got your back though — the prices that you see above are the lowest that you’ll have to pay for each Keurig coffee maker, and we’ll make sure this stays true until the end of Prime Day by releasing updates whenever we find a better offer.