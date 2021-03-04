How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

Sports were initially slower to join the streaming revolution owing to stricter broadcasting restrictions, but a lot has changed over the past few years. Now, it’s easier than ever for sports lovers and fight fans to live stream UFC fights and more right on their computers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. If you’re looking for the best way to watch UFC online, we’ve got you covered.

The best option for watching any UFC live stream online is ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service that was rolled out in 2018. ESPN+ brings a cornucopia of sports content — including MMA and boxing, among much more — right to virtually any modern streaming device. However, you’ve got some other options that are also worth mentioning, although due to the close relationship between ESPN and the UFC, you’ll still need ESPN+ in order to live stream UFC pay-per-view events.

ESPN+

ESPN+ is one of the best (if not the best) options for UFC live streaming. It’s an especially good choice for cord-cutters who are already into streaming and are looking to add UFC and a myriad of other sports to their entertainment toolbox. ESPN+ is also the only outlet where you can live stream UFC PPV events; that fact alone pretty much makes it a must-have for die-hard MMA fans. Thankfully, ESPN+ is very affordable at just $6 per month or $60 per year, and ahead of pay-per-views like UFC 259, new subscribers can grab a bundle deal that includes a year’s worth of ESPN+ plus the UFC PPV package — a combined $130 value — for just $90.

Of course, ESPN+ is hardly limited to UFC live streaming. You also get access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content, from games and matches to analysis, interviews, exclusive shows, documentaries, and much more. All of this can be enjoyed on your computer web browser, smart TV, mobile device, or Xbox or PlayStation gaming console.

Other streaming platforms

If you’re shopping for a larger streaming package that includes ESPN, however, then you’ve got a few other options — just remember that without ESPN+, you’ll miss out on pay-per-view UFC live streams. All of these services work with the vast majority of modern streaming platforms, but always be sure to check and make sure that the one you want is compatible with your devices before signing up.

FuboTV is a relative newcomer that is quickly shaping up to be the number one streaming platform for sports fans (including those who want to live stream UFC fights). It offers two standard plans that both include ESPN: The Family plan, which offers 114 channels and rings in at $65 per month, and the $80-per-month Elite plan which features 159 channels along with some other extras.

Hulu might have the biggest name recognition when it comes to streaming TV shows and channels, so its place on this list should come as no surprise. Its $65/month Live TV plan includes ESPN and you can add premium channels like HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more to your plan a la carte. If you want ESPN+, then another great option is The Disney Bundle which gets you basic ad-supported Hulu (note that this is different than the full Hulu Live package), Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $13 per month.

Sling TV stands as a cost-effective alternative for streamers who don't want to pay for a bunch of channels they're never going to watch. Sling has two smaller plans – Orange and Blue — which you can get for $35 per month each. Only the Orange package has ESPN channels for things like UFC live streams, though, but you can combine the two into the Orange + Blue plan for only $50 per month. As with Hulu, premium channels are available at extra cost.

YouTube TV, as you probably gleaned from the name, is YouTube's foray into the world of premium streaming services. It costs $65 per month — the same as Hulu or Fubo — and includes ESPN, letting you live stream UFC content (aside from pay-per-views, which still require ESPN+). You get more than 85 channels out of the gate with premium add-ons available.

What UFC Fights are happening in 2021?

The UFC follows a straightforward seasonal cycle that starts in January and ends in December, although since fights happen year-round, these aren’t really “seasons” in the same way that other sports run their schedules. There’s typically one big pay-per-view UFC live stream per month (sometimes two) with “Fight Nights” taking place every Saturday outside of these big PPV events. Here’s a quick preview of upcoming fights, but be sure to check out the full UFC live stream schedule here.

Date Time Event Fighters March 6 10 p.m. ET UFC 259 Blachowicz vs. Adesanya March 13 8 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Edwards vs. Muhammad March 20 10 p.m. ET UFC Fight Night Brunson vs. Holland March 27 10 p.m. ET UFC 260 Miocic vs. Ngannou

