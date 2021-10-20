How to Watch ESPN Plus: Stream on Your PC, TV & More

By offering three services (ESPN+, Hulu, and Dinsey+) for the price Netflix charges per month, Disney attempted to prove that its streaming offerings were superior to its chief competitor’s. Two of those services, Hulu and Disney Plus, offer chiefly fictional content. The third offering, though is ESPN Plus, which many users may have without even realizing. If you’re a sports fan who signed up for the Disney bundle, or if you subscribe to ESPN Plus separately, you may be interested in the array of documentaries, live sports, and original content that the streaming service has to offer.

Even if you want to watch something on ESPN Plus, it may not be readily apparent to you what the best way to do that is. As it turns out, the streaming service is available on a wide variety of devices.

How to watch ESPN Plus on your PC

ESPN Plus should be available in almost all current browsers, and accessing the service is pretty simple.

Step 1: Head to plus.espn.com from your we browser.

Step 2: Click the Log In icon in the upper right corner

Step 3: Enter your ESPN Plus password and username and submit them.

Step 4: Once you're logged in, click the ESPN Plus icon that should now be visible in the navigation bar on the top left of your screen.

How to Watch ESPN Plus on your TV

Step 1: Download the ESPN app on your streaming device of choice. (The app is available on platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV).

Step 2: Open the app.

Step 3: Navigate to the settings gear icon, which should be located in the top right corner of the screen, and click on it to access the settings menu.

Step 4: Scroll down to account information.

Step 5: Log in to your ESPN lus account to get an activation code.

Step 6: Visit es.pn/activate on your phone, tablet or PC

Step 7: Follow the directions on the site to login using your ESPN Plus Account.

Step 8: Wait for confirmation on your TV screen that your account has been successfully linked.

Step 9: Return to the main screen of the ESPN app and navigate to ESPN+ in the links at the top.

These steps may seem complicated, but set up is only required the first time. After that, you should be able to quickly navigate to the ESPN app and access ESPN Plus without logging in.

If your streaming devices doesn’t have an ESPN app, there are still a few ways for you to watch on your device. Those with older Apple TVs can use an app called AirPlay ESPN Plus to stream from your phone to the TV. Android users, meanwhile, can cast the feed from their phone to their TV using Google Chromecast.

How to Watch ESPN Plus on a Phone or Tablet

Step 1: Download the free ESPN app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app on your device.

Step 3: Tap the settings gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Tap on Log in to ESPN Account.

Step 5: Enter the username and password you use for your ESPN Plus account.

Step 6: After you have successfully logged in, return to the home screen of your app.

Step 7: Tap on the ESPN Plus logo at the bottom of the screen.

After you’ve logged in, you’ll be able stream content and read articles from anywhere. There isn’t currently a limit on the number of devices you can have logged in, so feel free to set up any device where you think you may use ESPN Plus. Although it may be a bit time-consuming to set up, once ESPN Plus is ready to go, you should have access to plenty of sports-adjacent content that makes the setup process feel worthwhile.

