There’s a free Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream (and it’s legal)

Usher fans will be super excited to know that we’ve made it. Today is finally the day of the Super Bowl Halftime Show plus that little sports game known as the Super Bowl. If you’re confident that one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows is coming up fast, you won’t want to miss out on a second. Fortunately, there are many ways to watch a free Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream and they’re all legal options. That’s thanks to the game and the halftime show being aired on CBS which many streaming services offer. It’s the perfect chance to catch other iconic moments like the best Super Bowl commercials too. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl Halftime show live stream entirely for free.

Watch the free Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream on Fubo

Fubo is a popular streaming option for sports fans thanks to being one of the best ways to watch live sports online. Because of its channel roster and the fact that the Super Bowl Halftime show is on the same station as the main event, you can easily catch CBS on Fubo. Even better, the cord cutter’s dream has a great Fubo free trial. It lasts seven days and gives you unrestricted access to whichever Fubo plan you sign up for. The only catch is you need to hand over your credit card details so it’s a smart move to make sure you cancel ahead of the seven-day expiry date so you don’t end up paying anything.

Fubo offers hundreds of channels. These include CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports, FX, Nickelodeon, NBA TV, NFL Network, Disney Channel, TNT, and hundreds more. We’re just scratching the surface here but it’s ideal for sports and music fans alike with plenty of music options along with more sporting stations than you can think of. Sign up for the most premium package as part of your free trial and you gain a roster of over 400 channels.

Much of Fubo’s live sports coverage is upscaled to 4K and that includes the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl Halftime Show, so it’s going to look great. Just use a 4K device like your 4K TV and you’re all set. Fubo supports pretty much every streaming device you can think of including game consoles and phones and tablets.

Watch the free Super Bowl Halftime Show on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus hosts a lot of CBS and CBS Sports Network content with many live games throughout the year. That includes the Super Bowl and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. A Paramount Plus free trial lasts seven days so that’s plenty of time for you to see what it offers with the focus being on just how great Usher is.

Another one of the best places to watch live sports online, Paramount Plus will impress if you love other sporting events with soccer, college football, NFL, PGA Tour Golf, college basketball and other events. However, if you’re just interested in the entertainment side of things once you’ve watched Usher, Paramount Plus is the home of all things Star Trek, South Park, and Mission Impossible. Movies like the Top Gun series are there while there are some great TV shows such as 1883 and some cool documentaries too. What we’re getting at is there’s something for everyone here.

Paramount Plus is available as one of two plans with the Essential plan costing $6 per month but not being much use for Super Bowl Halftime shows. Instead, check out the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for $12 per month after the seven-day trial expires. It makes sense if you’re not paying anything for a week to go big and try the premium service. All your modern devices with work with Paramount Plus and if three of you in the same household want to watch the Halftime show away from each other, that’s possible with three simultaneous connections allowed.

Watch the free Super Bowl Halftime Show on YouTube with Live TV

A past of free video content has actually made YouTube with Live TV a surprisingly good streaming service for anyone looking to cut the cord. For the purposes of watching the Super Bowl Halftime Show, there’s a 10-day YouTube TV free trial so you can easily check out Usher for free. Even better for some people, there’s also an upscaled 4K stream of the game and Halftime Show via CBS so you get great picture quality. Besides watching the Halftime Show and, presumably, Chiefs vs 49ers, YouTube TV offers hundreds of channel options.

If you’re keen to see more of YouTube TV, you’ll also appreciate it being the home of NFL Sunday Ticket. It also has channels like ESPN in 4K, Fox Sports, CNN, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, and a heap more for all your entertainment needs. Sports fans will appreciate NBA TV and NFL Network too. Well thought out, YouTube TV will hide channels you have no interest in, plus you can adjust the streaming resolution if you need to.

YouTube TV costs $63 for the first three months after the free trial expires before rising to $73 for subsequent months so it’s a good way to try out YouTube TV and beyond. As with all the major streaming platforms, YouTube TV works on pretty much all devices you can think of including your smart TV, streaming devices, games consoles, and smartphones and tablets. If you haven’t settled on how you plan to watch Usher, this gives you plenty of options.

Watch the free Super Bowl Halftime Show from abroad with a VPN

Work commitments or not quite planning ahead has meant that you’re traveling abroad right now and you’re worried you’ll miss out on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. That’s understandable. Due to geo-restrictions, many of the streaming services listed above will either not work at all when abroad or will lead to less content and, crucially, no Super Bowl Halftime show.

To solve this issue, sign up for one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. NordVPN is a breeze to use. You just sign up, download the app, and pick a US-based server. From there, NordVPN will convince your streaming services that you’re actually still on the couch back home in the US so you’re fully entitled to use the streaming services you’ve signed up for and catch up with the Halftime Show. There’s barely any effort involved and you get the full benefits of everything you’re signed up for and paying for.

Alongside that, the VPN protects you a little more, especially when you’re using public Wi-Fi such as if you’re at a hotel or simply a coffee shop. That’s particularly useful if you’re dealing with sensitive work materials and you don’t want to worry about the wrong virtual hands getting involved.

While NordVPN isn’t free, it is very affordable. You can always simply sign up for one month if you travel infrequently but it’s worth sticking with thanks to some great discounts on longer subscriptions. For now though, just focus on how it makes your streaming apps think you’re home so you can easily check out all of Usher’s hits in a show that’s sure to be memorable.

