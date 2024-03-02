F1 Bahrain GP live stream: How to watch Formula 1 for free

Formula 1 is back with the first race of the championship underway later today. The Bahrain Grand Prix is sure to be a fantastic start to the 2024 F1 schedule. If you’re keen to check out the F1 Bahrain live stream, you’re in luck. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free today, along with some insight on what to do if you’re traveling.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix for free

If you’re based in Austria or Luxembourg, you can check out the Bahrain Grand Prix for free along with all of the 75th F1 World Championship. That’s thanks to there being free streams through ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg. If you’re from either country and traveling abroad, you can still access these by using a VPN like NordPN (one of the best VPNs). It’s a good solution for ensuring you can catch the race in your first language rather than being stuck with it in English. It’s entirely safe and legal to do so for residents of the country in question.

If you’re in the US and want to stream it in English, you can sign up for a Fubo free trial. The streaming service is perfect for sports fans with plenty of options including ESPN which is the channel showing the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Fubo free trial lasts seven days so there’s plenty of time to see what else it has to offer with dozens of channels to choose from. Just remember to cancel it before the free trial ends so you don’t pay a cent. Fubo has sports channels like CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Fox Sports, along with dozens of other TV channels to suit your mood.

Other ways to watch Bahrain Grand Prix

If Fubo doesn’t appeal to you and you’re not eligible to use other free ways to watch the Bahrain Grand prix, there are other ways to watch the race. Here’s a look at the main notable services that has the Bahrain Grand Prix.

. Hulu with Live TV has ESPN in its lineup so you can easily watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. It also has live sports like NCAA and NBA basketball, as well as NHL hockey, and the English Premier League. Other live channels number ABC, CBS, Fox, and CNN so there’s plenty of variety here. The best shows on Hulu are worth checking out along with the best Hulu Originals while you can upgrade to a package including Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu with Live TV costs from $76 with the bundle plan costing from $77 per month.

. Hulu with Live TV has ESPN in its lineup so you can easily watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. It also has live sports like NCAA and NBA basketball, as well as NHL hockey, and the English Premier League. Other live channels number ABC, CBS, Fox, and CNN so there’s plenty of variety here. The best shows on Hulu are worth checking out along with the best Hulu Originals while you can upgrade to a package including Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu with Live TV costs from $76 with the bundle plan costing from $77 per month. . Sling is a highly affordable option for watching ESPN and therefore the Bahrain Grand Prix. You need the Sling Orange tier to watch ESPN with the package currently costing just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for future months. Bundle it with Sling Blue and you get even more TV channels and pay just $27.50 for the first month before rising to $55. Other channels include CNN, Comedy Central TNT, and The History Channel so there’s something for everyone here, outside of the F1 coverage. There’s also extensive cloud DVR support included in your subscription if you can’t catch everything live.

. Sling is a highly affordable option for watching ESPN and therefore the Bahrain Grand Prix. You need the Sling Orange tier to watch ESPN with the package currently costing just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for future months. Bundle it with Sling Blue and you get even more TV channels and pay just $27.50 for the first month before rising to $55. Other channels include CNN, Comedy Central TNT, and The History Channel so there’s something for everyone here, outside of the F1 coverage. There’s also extensive cloud DVR support included in your subscription if you can’t catch everything live. . Continuing to be one of the best ways to watch live sports online is YouTube TV. It’s seen a recent price increase to $73 per month but there’s a YouTube TV free trial to start you off. The service has more than 100 channels and those include ESPN so it’s the perfect place for the F1 schedule. Options like The Food Network, TNT, CNN, Fox, Comedy Central and NBC will always give you something to watch, besides the dedicated networks for the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Editors' Recommendations