YouTube TV free trial: Watch the Super Bowl for free on YouTube

The Super Bowl is going to kick off tomorrow. If you’re among the fans trying to get yourself in front of the game, you may be wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl for free. You can, and one of the best places to do so is YouTube TV. The game is being broadcast on television by CBS, and with YouTube TV you’ll get access to your local CBS network. Reading onward you find some details on YouTube TV and what a subscription entails, as well as information on how to watch the Super Bowl for free with YouTube TV.
Is there a YouTube TV free trial?
There is a YouTube free trial available, and this is how you’ll go about watching the Super Bowl for free. It’s actually one of the best free trials you’ll find among the major streaming services. It gives you access to more than 100 channels and a wide collection of on-demand entertainment. During the regular season YouTube TV is even home to NFL Sunday Ticket and it’s almost always one of the best ways to watch live sports online.
How much is YouTube TV for 1 month?
YouTube TV doesn’t just have one of the best free trials among streaming services, it also has some of the best pricing when you consider how much you get with a subscription. Currently a 1-month subscription to YouTube TV is going for $73 per month. Discounts are almost always taking place, however, with price drops available if you’re willing to commit to a few months of service.
What’s the cheapest way to watch YouTube TV?
In total, the cheapest way to watch YouTube TV is simply to subscribe for one month at its regular rate of $73 per month. If you’re looking to save a little bit on a per-month basis, YouTube has had a long standing deal available that will drop the monthly rate to $63 per month if you commit to three months of service. This will save you $10 per month for three months, at which point your subscription will revert to the regular price of $73 per month, and you cancel at any point along the way.
