YouTube TV free trial: Watch the Super Bowl for free on YouTube

Peacock TV is NBC's streaming service. The Peacock service has thousands of hours of on demand content, includes live national channels, and gives you your local NBC station. Fortunately, for all the content it gives, Peacock TV also happens to be one of the more affordable streaming services. However, before you shell out the first dollar, it only makes sense to check if there is a Peacock free trial and to search for how to get the best deals on the service. Here, we take a look at all of Peacock TV's active plans, free trial promotions, and possible bulk discounts.

Does Peacock TV have a free trial?

Unfortunately there is no Peacock TV free trial. Peacock used to have a free tier that gave you access to around 10,000 hours of content absolutely free. You didn't need a credit card or anything to sign up. The only downside was a bunch of ads. But it provided a way to check out the service for free while you considered whether or not you wanted to buy it. Peacock has removed this tier, so in order to access the service at all you will have to pay at least $6 for the Peacock Premium subscription. While it's unfortunate that you can't try out the service with no money down, you might as well wait until you get the urge to watch The Office again, then pay $6 and binge the whole show in a month while you check out what other services Peacock has to offer.

Peacock TV plans

Peacock TV is very cheap. The basic Peacock Premium plan is only $6 per month. Meanwhile, the Peacock Plus plan, which ads local TV and removes ads, is $12 per month. And, while it is not a Peacock TV free trial, you can also opt to pay for 10 months in one lump sum (on either plan) and Peacock will give you the remaining two months of the year for free.

Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

Peacock is not free with Amazon Prime. Not only that, but you cannot stream Peacock through Prime like you can with Max, AMC+ and many other streaming services. NBC has decided to keep Peacock completely independent from Amazon. If you have an Amazon TV, you can still download the Peacock app and stream it through there, but you can't bundle the service under one monthly bill.

What's the cheapest way to get Peacock TV Premium?

The cheapest way to get Peacock Premium is by using a student discount. Right now there are no Peacock deals that cut the price of the service for your average consumer. The Chromecast deal we mentioned above and the $1 promo below have ended. But if you're a student, you can get Peacock Premium for only $2 per month -- as long as you stay a student. Peacock will ask you to verify that you're still a student once per year. If you stop being a student, the price will raise to whatever Peacock is charging at the time, which is $6 per month right now.