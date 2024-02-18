 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 6 best Samsung Frame TV alternatives in 2024

Briley Kenney
By
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations
Samsung

The most sophisticated TVs are as stylish as they are technologically advanced. Take Samsung’s incredibly popular ‘The Frame’ TV series, for example. While the series does offer a set of highly functional smart TVs, they’re also designed to blend in as home decor. More specifically, they can be used like an artistic picture frame, even displaying premium gallery-quality art when not used as a standard TV. But they’re also expensive. If you like the minimalist style of Samsung’s TVs but maybe not the price tag, or you’re looking for a different technology — like LED vs OLED — you’ll be happy to know there are some great Frame TV alternatives. In the interest of helping you find them, we’ve collected all of the best Samsung Frame TV alternatives in 2024 right here.

The Best Samsung Frame TV alternatives in 2024

  • Buy the if you want a genuinely artistic alternative.
  • Buy the if you want incredible picture quality.
  • Buy the if you want an affordable alternative.
  • Buy the for its unique mobile-friendly design.
  • Buy the if you also want a cinematic experience.
  • Buy the if you want another modern but excellent alternative.

Samsung The Serif QLED TV

The best overall

The best Samsung Frame TV alternatives: The Serif
Samsung
  • Sizes: 43, 55, and 65 inches
  • Type: 4K QLED

It shouldn’t be a surprise that one of the best alternatives for Samsung’s Frame TVs is, in fact, another Samsung TV. The Serif is a collaboration between the brand and Parisian designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Why does that matter? Well, they know a little something about gallery art and displaying it. Like The Frame, an ambient mode turns the standard QLED TV into an art frame. It uses the brilliant Quantum Dot technology with a 4K resolution for true beauty and clarity. It has NFC (near-field communication), so you can quickly connect your compatible phone to sync media. Plus, it has Alexa built-in and comes with an easel-style stand that doubles as a cable conduit.

LG G2 evo Gallery Edition OLED TV

Best image quality

LG G2 evo Gallery Edition TV mounted flush to wall as a Frame TV alternative.
LG
  • Sizes: 55, 65, 77, 83, and 97 inches
  • Type: 4K OLED

If paintings are your go-to, then LG’s G2 evo Gallery Edition OLED TV should be your top choice. It’s bezel-less, mounts flush to the wall, comes with the slim wall mount bracket, and displays artwork, mainly paintings, when not in use. It also has an excellent range of sizes, from the modest 55-inches to the massive 97-inches.  AI 4K upscaling, cinema HDR, Dolby Vision, Nvidia GeForce Now support for gaming, and smartphone connectivity are just a few additional features you can expect. It’s a great TV, it’s intelligent, but also it’s a beautiful and stylish digital frame.

Related

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Best on a budget

The best Samsung Frame TV alternatives: Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV on wall behind family
Amazon
  • Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches
  • Type: 4K QLED

If you don’t want to pay top dollar, that doesn’t exclude you from the frame TV market. Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED series is a budget-friendly alternative that doesn’t force you to sacrifice much for the lower price. It’s not as sleek or sophisticated as some other options — or Samsung’s The Frame — but it gets the job done. You can even access over 1,500 pieces of artwork to display on the TV for free without a subscription. Fire TV’s ambient experience turns your TV into a canvas with useful widgets, the option to display personal photos and more. The TV has Alexa built-in and makes full use of next-gen HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and cinematic modes.

Samsung The Sero QLED TV

Best unique design

Samsung The Sero unique mobile friendly frame TV
Samsung
  • Sizes: 43 inches
  • Type: 4K QLED

Admittedly, it’s tough to top the unique design of Samsung’s The Frame TV series, but The Sero still manages that feat. What’s most fascinating is that it’s a mobile-optimized screen that can swap between landscape and portrait modes. You can flip it quickly any way you want and connect and share phone content to the screen. That makes it an excellent candidate for displaying photos, artwork, and imagery. The QLED Quantum Dot technology serves the color and clarity well. Meanwhile, it also features Alexa built-in, premium 4.1-channel 60-watt speakers, works well in either low-lighting conditions or direct sunlight and has an ambient mode — it displays photos and artwork shared to the TV when not in use.

Sony A8H OLED TV

Best cinematic option

Sony A8H Series frame TV in studio setting
Sony
  • Sizes: 65 inches
  • Type: 4K OLED

Sony is unmatched in delivering a truly cinematic experience with premium features. The Sony A8H series keeps that trend intact while improving upon it in many ways — like the acoustic surface audio technology it features. It’s a smart Android TV, so you can choose from various frame and gallery apps to find the one that best suits your setup. The high resolution and OLED technology bring it all together to deliver one of the most realistic and immersive visual experiences, including when showing off some artwork or personal media. The biggest drawback is that there’s only one size to choose from.

Hisense U8 Series ULED/QLED TV

Another excellent alternative

Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED frame TV on wall
Hisense
  • Sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100 inches
  • Type: 4K ULED/QLED

Hisense has made a name for itself in the TV market over the last few years, with each iteration outdoing the previous one. The U8 Series continues that trend by delivering a high-quality TV at a great price with many desirable features. Because it’s a smart Google TV, it can also be used as a digital frame to display artwork, personal media, and more. A few different apps are available to make that happen, namely, Google’s screensaver tool. The customization there adds a small benefit because you’re not locked into one particular app or service, you can find one that works for what you want or need. Hands-free voice controls, a 144Hz native refresh rate for smooth motion, full array local dimming, and 2.1.2 multi-channel audio sweeten the deal.

How we chose these Samsung Frame TV alternatives

Here are the criteria we considered when choosing suitable alternatives for our list:

Is it smart?

At the core of frame-like TVs is the smart functionality. It’s not only what gives you the software and apps to display unique imagery but also enables you to upload your photos, artwork, and content or at least cast them to the TV. Most TVs today are “smart,” but it’s still essential to ensure. All the TVS on our list offer this functionality.

Can you use it as a picture or gallery frame?

Just because a TV is “smart” doesn’t mean you can use it to cast custom content to the TV, like home movies, photos, and artwork. Moreover, if you want to display true gallery-quality art, that’s another feature you’ll need to seek out. All TVs on our list offer this in one form or another.

What technology is the panel?

OLED, while beautiful, isn’t necessarily the best for displaying photos, images, and art. That’s not because it lacks high resolution, brightness, or clarity. Quite the opposite, actually, as the matte-like style of OLED makes the images look more natural. But it’s not the best practice to constantly leave an OLED TV on to display the art. That said, Samsung has cornered the market on frame-like OLED TVs, so we’ve included more comparable alternatives and other options — like QLED.

How reliable is the TV?

Essentially, you’ll probably be leaving the TV on longer than a regular TV. That’s the whole point, after all, you’re using it like a picture frame to display images and art. All the TVs we selected for our list are suitably reliable when used for long hours. Of course, we cannot guarantee such a thing, and there are always exceptions, primarily if manufacturing defects exist.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The Super Bowl isn’t on Sling TV — but you can watch it free elsewhere
Watching the Super Bowl on TV.

Super Bowl LVIII is on CBS this year. If you want to stream it, you'll need to use one of the several cable replacement services that has access. As much as we love Sling TV for its cheap price and customization options, it unfortunately won't work for streaming the Super Bowl. Sling TV does not have CBS. Fortunately there is another quality streaming service that has access, and it has a free trial. The answer is Fubo. The game is about to start, so speed read this guide then start streaming. Here's how to stream Super Bowl LVIII for free on Fubo.
How to Watch the Super Bowl on Fubo

Fubo is a cable replacement service with access to hundreds of channels. It has the benefit of letting you watch content from any computer or phone, and being a bit cheaper than standard cable. You can watch Super Bowl LVIII for free by using the Fubo free trial, which gets you access to CBS. The trial lasts for seven days, and is available for any of the plans. Once the trial is over you'll pay $80 per month for 185 channels, or $100 per month for the full 263 channels. Sports fan will be happy with the base plan, since it gets you local basketball channels, ESPN, FS2 and a lot more. You can always cancel right after the Super Bowl if it's the only sports event you care about.

Read more
Everything we know about Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3
The Bad Batch go on their final mission in season 3.
Hunter and Rex in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has the unique distinction of being the first animated series in the franchise that was created for Disney Plus (Disney+). But while its predecessors, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, had multi-season runs, The Bad Batch is coming to an end after only three seasons.

The show follows Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo, a team formerly known as Clone Force 99. Their genetic mutations made them valuable warriors during the Clone Wars and a liability once the Republic became the Galactic Empire. The Bad Batch also made themselves targets of the Empire when they defied their orders and rescued their genetic sister, Omega.

Read more
Is there a free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for the Super Bowl?
super bowl tickets lvii

The day of the Super Bowl is upon us, you’ve spent ages reading up on interesting facts about the Super Bowl and even the best Super Bowl commercials, and you’re all set for the main event. If you’re keen to watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for free, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options to watch the Super Bowl for free and we’ve picked out the best ways possible. Take a look below at our picks. They all mean you can check out Usher in the Halftime show too, with the hope that it’ll be one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent years.
Watch the free Chiefs vs 49ers live stream on Fubo

One of the best ways to watch live sports online, Fubo is perfect for anyone keen to cut the cord as well as catch the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream for free. There’s a Fubo free trial which lasts seven days so you have plenty of time to check out everything it has to offer. Fubo is one of the most popular streaming TV services because it offers hundreds of channels. Options include ESPN, CBS, Fox, Fox Sports, FX, Nickelodeon, NBA TV, NFL Network, TNT, and still hundreds more. The basic plan offers over 100 channels but with the free trial, you may as well go for a more premium offering so you get the full 400+ channel roster.

Read more