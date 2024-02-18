The 6 best Samsung Frame TV alternatives in 2024

The most sophisticated TVs are as stylish as they are technologically advanced. Take Samsung’s incredibly popular ‘The Frame’ TV series, for example. While the series does offer a set of highly functional smart TVs, they’re also designed to blend in as home decor. More specifically, they can be used like an artistic picture frame, even displaying premium gallery-quality art when not used as a standard TV. But they’re also expensive. If you like the minimalist style of Samsung’s TVs but maybe not the price tag, or you’re looking for a different technology — like LED vs OLED — you’ll be happy to know there are some great Frame TV alternatives. In the interest of helping you find them, we’ve collected all of the best Samsung Frame TV alternatives in 2024 right here.

The Best Samsung Frame TV alternatives in 2024

Samsung The Serif QLED TV

The best overall

Sizes: 43, 55, and 65 inches

43, 55, and 65 inches Type: 4K QLED

It shouldn’t be a surprise that one of the best alternatives for Samsung’s Frame TVs is, in fact, another Samsung TV. The Serif is a collaboration between the brand and Parisian designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Why does that matter? Well, they know a little something about gallery art and displaying it. Like The Frame, an ambient mode turns the standard QLED TV into an art frame. It uses the brilliant Quantum Dot technology with a 4K resolution for true beauty and clarity. It has NFC (near-field communication), so you can quickly connect your compatible phone to sync media. Plus, it has Alexa built-in and comes with an easel-style stand that doubles as a cable conduit.

LG G2 evo Gallery Edition OLED TV

Best image quality

Sizes: 55, 65, 77, 83, and 97 inches

55, 65, 77, 83, and 97 inches Type: 4K OLED

If paintings are your go-to, then LG’s G2 evo Gallery Edition OLED TV should be your top choice. It’s bezel-less, mounts flush to the wall, comes with the slim wall mount bracket, and displays artwork, mainly paintings, when not in use. It also has an excellent range of sizes, from the modest 55-inches to the massive 97-inches. AI 4K upscaling, cinema HDR, Dolby Vision, Nvidia GeForce Now support for gaming, and smartphone connectivity are just a few additional features you can expect. It’s a great TV, it’s intelligent, but also it’s a beautiful and stylish digital frame.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Best on a budget

Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches

43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches Type: 4K QLED

If you don’t want to pay top dollar, that doesn’t exclude you from the frame TV market. Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED series is a budget-friendly alternative that doesn’t force you to sacrifice much for the lower price. It’s not as sleek or sophisticated as some other options — or Samsung’s The Frame — but it gets the job done. You can even access over 1,500 pieces of artwork to display on the TV for free without a subscription. Fire TV’s ambient experience turns your TV into a canvas with useful widgets, the option to display personal photos and more. The TV has Alexa built-in and makes full use of next-gen HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and cinematic modes.

Samsung The Sero QLED TV

Best unique design

Sizes: 43 inches

43 inches Type: 4K QLED

Admittedly, it’s tough to top the unique design of Samsung’s The Frame TV series, but The Sero still manages that feat. What’s most fascinating is that it’s a mobile-optimized screen that can swap between landscape and portrait modes. You can flip it quickly any way you want and connect and share phone content to the screen. That makes it an excellent candidate for displaying photos, artwork, and imagery. The QLED Quantum Dot technology serves the color and clarity well. Meanwhile, it also features Alexa built-in, premium 4.1-channel 60-watt speakers, works well in either low-lighting conditions or direct sunlight and has an ambient mode — it displays photos and artwork shared to the TV when not in use.

Sony A8H OLED TV

Best cinematic option

Sizes: 65 inches

65 inches Type: 4K OLED

Sony is unmatched in delivering a truly cinematic experience with premium features. The Sony A8H series keeps that trend intact while improving upon it in many ways — like the acoustic surface audio technology it features. It’s a smart Android TV, so you can choose from various frame and gallery apps to find the one that best suits your setup. The high resolution and OLED technology bring it all together to deliver one of the most realistic and immersive visual experiences, including when showing off some artwork or personal media. The biggest drawback is that there’s only one size to choose from.

Hisense U8 Series ULED/QLED TV

Another excellent alternative

Sizes: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100 inches

55, 65, 75, 85, 100 inches Type: 4K ULED/QLED

Hisense has made a name for itself in the TV market over the last few years, with each iteration outdoing the previous one. The U8 Series continues that trend by delivering a high-quality TV at a great price with many desirable features. Because it’s a smart Google TV, it can also be used as a digital frame to display artwork, personal media, and more. A few different apps are available to make that happen, namely, Google’s screensaver tool. The customization there adds a small benefit because you’re not locked into one particular app or service, you can find one that works for what you want or need. Hands-free voice controls, a 144Hz native refresh rate for smooth motion, full array local dimming, and 2.1.2 multi-channel audio sweeten the deal.

How we chose these Samsung Frame TV alternatives

Here are the criteria we considered when choosing suitable alternatives for our list:

Is it smart?

At the core of frame-like TVs is the smart functionality. It’s not only what gives you the software and apps to display unique imagery but also enables you to upload your photos, artwork, and content or at least cast them to the TV. Most TVs today are “smart,” but it’s still essential to ensure. All the TVS on our list offer this functionality.

Can you use it as a picture or gallery frame?

Just because a TV is “smart” doesn’t mean you can use it to cast custom content to the TV, like home movies, photos, and artwork. Moreover, if you want to display true gallery-quality art, that’s another feature you’ll need to seek out. All TVs on our list offer this in one form or another.

What technology is the panel?

OLED, while beautiful, isn’t necessarily the best for displaying photos, images, and art. That’s not because it lacks high resolution, brightness, or clarity. Quite the opposite, actually, as the matte-like style of OLED makes the images look more natural. But it’s not the best practice to constantly leave an OLED TV on to display the art. That said, Samsung has cornered the market on frame-like OLED TVs, so we’ve included more comparable alternatives and other options — like QLED.

How reliable is the TV?

Essentially, you’ll probably be leaving the TV on longer than a regular TV. That’s the whole point, after all, you’re using it like a picture frame to display images and art. All the TVs we selected for our list are suitably reliable when used for long hours. Of course, we cannot guarantee such a thing, and there are always exceptions, primarily if manufacturing defects exist.

