Where to buy a 49ers jersey, delivered for the Super Bowl

Briley Kenney
By
Brock Purdy jersey San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII at Lids Locker Room
Lids

On February 11, Super Bowl LVIII kicks off with the Kansas City Chiefs versus the San Francisco 49ers. Naturally, you’ll want to rep the team you’re rooting for, but if you don’t already have a jersey, shirt, or hat, that might be difficult. Team-branded gear will probably be hard to find now. Or will they? You’re actually in luck if you want to grab a 49ers jersey and have it delivered in time for the Super Bowl. Lids Locker Room is one of the best places to go, and they have San Francisco 49ers merch with a huge variety of apparel to choose from. Be aware that not everything will reach you in time for the big game, only items labeled “Get it before Super Bowl” will arrive on time. If you wait too long, nothing may arrive on time, so head over there ASAP.

Why you should shop for 49ers jerseys and apparel at Lids

The Lids Locker Room inventory is awash with jerseys, t-shirts, long sleeves, hats, tumblers, and so much more. Nearly all of it is team-branded, whether you like the Chiefs or the 49ers. So, it’s an excellent place to shop if you want to stock up and rep your favorite teams. Prices are reasonable, with regular deals, and shipping is free on all U.S. orders over $24.

Even better, you’ll find a huge selection of gear at Lids, from hats to authentic jerseys from players like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle or even the greats like Joe Montana. Top sellers include the , . They have a , although it won’t ship until 2/14, after the Super Bowl. Again, choose items with the “Get it before Super Bowl” label to ensure they will ship out and arrive on time.

If you’re shopping for anything sports-related, Lids Locker Room is the place for you. You’ll find MLB gear, NHL gear, and official merch from various teams and leagues. Do you ever wonder where you can get some Major League Soccer jerseys? Yep, Lids is the place.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, right now is the best time to shop if you want the gear on time. If you wait, there are no guarantees that what you want will be available, particularly as the eligible items will change closer to the big game. Don’t wait if you want something. You’ll regret it later.

