Get it for the Super Bowl: This 85-inch Samsung TV is $500 off

For football fans who are on the hunt for Super Bowl TV deals, here’s one of the largest displays that you can buy — the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV, which is on sale from Best Buy with a $500 discount. From $1,300, it’s down to an affordable $800 for such a huge screen that’s perfect for watching Super Bowl LVIII at the comfort of your own home. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires, but you’re going to have to make the purchase as soon as possible anyway to make sure that the TV is delivered to your doorstep ahead of the big game.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle at Super Bowl LVIII will be a larger-than-life experience on the 85-inch screen of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV, as the details will be very sharp and the colors will be extremely vivid. With HDR support and the power of Samsung’s Crystal processor 4K, it will look like you’re in the stands of the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, including the halftime show.

The 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV won’t just be for watching Super Bowl LVIII though, because after the big game, you can access all of the popular streaming services for sports programs, TV shows, and movies with the help of Samsung’s Tizen platform. The TV also works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 so you can stream content from your mobile devices to its 85-inch display.

If you’re planning to throw a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, or you just want a massive upgrade for your home theater setup in time for the championship match, then you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. From its original price of $1,300, it’s down to a more affordable $800 following a $500 discount, in one of the most interesting Samsung TV deals in the market right now. You’re going to have to complete your transaction for the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV as soon as possible though, if you want to be certain that it arrives in time for the Super Bowl.

