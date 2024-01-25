 Skip to main content
Ryobi sale: Save on top power tools and accessories

Jen Allen
By
Ryobi Cordless Chainsaw
Ryobi

Amazon has a huge sale on Ryobi power tools with some big discounts available on highly sought-after and useful tools. If you’re looking for great power tool deals, look no further. Just hit the button and take a look at the full sale for yourself to find the right power tool for your needs. If you need a little guidance on how good the sale is, keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

What to shop for in the Ryobi sale

Ryobi is the perfect brand to accompany all the best tools for men that you need in your toolbox. The company sells a wide range of products. For instance, you can buy a right now for $57 saving you $13 on the usual price of $70. It has four orbital settings to match the level of power to your aim, while there’s a variable speed trigger, and the ability to adjust the base from 0 degrees to 45 degrees right or left.

Alternatively, one of the essential tools for your home is a . Offering up to five times magnification and 500-lumen output, it clamps to material up to 1-3/4 inches thick so it’s perfect for seeing what you’re doing. It’s on sale now at $32 reduced from $40. If you regularly conduct work in low-light conditions, it’s an ideal way to illuminate the area without you needing to grip on anything.

For one of the best multi-tools, there’s the which is down to $56 from $80. It comes with three attachment heads including a blade, semi-circle blade and sanding pad. It’s simple to swap the heads around with up to 20,000 opm delivered via a variable speed dial. Improved ergonomics and a lock-on trigger mean that it’s easy to grip for however long you need to.

These are just some of the Ryobi power tools currently on sale at Amazon right now with nearly 200 different items for sale at the moment. There are discounts on tools like saws and drills, along with accessories such as batteries, drill bit sets, and saw blades. Odds are if you’re kitting out your toolbox more comprehensively, there’s going to be something here for you.

