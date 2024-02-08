 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 7 best flower deliver deals for Valentine’s Day — from $40

Jen Allen
By
A man presents roses while wearing a great watch.
Matthew Hamilton / Unsplash

If you’re looking for some of the best Valentine’s Day flowers for the loved one in your life, the amount of options can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’re here to help having picked out some great flower delivery deals for Valentine’s Day so you can quickly find the perfect deal for your situation.

After all, while you might want to demonstrate your love with a fantastic bouquet, you probably don’t want to spend any more than is essential. Also, if you haven’t planned ahead, you might want to check out the best same-day flower delivery service too. We’ve picked out a variety of different flower delivery deals so there’s something for every budget and requirement. Here are the highlights of the best flower delivery deals for Valentine’s Day.

Recommended Videos

Bouqs

Bouqs has a killer deal for Valentine’s Day right now with 25% off anything on the site when you use the code BOUQSDAY. There’s also $10 off shipping when you log in so the savings soon add up. There are some gorgeous bouquets available with items costing from just $49 before the discount. Many flowers are delivered in bud form but you can also order a bouquet of roses that are good to go right from the outset. They’re even 20% off right now. All of Bouqs’ flowers are formulated to last as long as possible by arriving in recyclable boxes. You also get to learn a little about their origins with insight from the farmer providing the flowers.

Related

Teleflora

Teleflora has Valentine’s Day bouquets from $40 with the price increasing if you wish to add a Valentine’s Day card, chocolate or balloons. It’s a great starting point but our standout offer is the Deal of the Day, All you have to do is pick how much you want to spend from $50 to $200 and the site’s local florists design one-of-a-kind bouquets to match your budget. The florist uses the freshest seasonal flowers and you get the peace of mind of knowing that your loved one is getting something unique. It’s perfect if you’re not sure what to buy.

UrbanStems

Use the code CELEBRATEVDAY and you get 20% off at UrbanStems on any bouquet. The company is a little pricier than others with only one Valentine’s bouquet for $55 but it has some very classy high-end options. One great option is The Valentine for $88 which is a fresh twist on the classic, offering a mix of garden and classic roses, all in red. You can add gifts or a vase to make it classier. Spend over $130 and there’s free delivery which is perfect for the Cupid which is the premium rose selection and priced at $158.

1-800 Flowers

1-800 Flowers has many individual deals on a wide variety of bouquets. It favors classic arrangements so you can buy two dozen red roses from $55 for just the bouquet with the price increasing if you add a vase, chocolates, or keepsake. Potentially the cutest is a bunch of assorted roses which also come with a cuddly bear. If you want to try something different, you can also buy your loved one chocolate-dipped strawberries instead from $30.

FTD Flowers

FTD Flowers doesn’t offer many deals exactly but it does offer one key thing — a plethora of same-day delivery bouquets. If you’re ordering late for whatever reason, this is a great way of still staying on top of Valentine’s Day. The cheapest bouquet costs from $60 with potted plants available for less. The You’re Precious Bouquet is particularly nice with a neat selection of shades of pink blooms and greens to make it stand out more than just a bunch of roses.

Blossom

Offering dozens of Valentine’s Day themed offerings, Blossom also has a select group on sale. For instance, you can buy the gorgeous Loving Harmony bouquet which combines pretty reds and pinks which radiate style and harmony, but there are also traditional bouquets of roses or you can buy an adorable teddy bear with a bunch of flowers. It’s all suitably varied although don’t count on anything cheap here — the cheapest deal is $60 for one rose and a teddy bear.

Flora Queen

With up to 30% off many bouquets, it’s worth keeping an eye on Flora Queen. That also means some bouquets are available from under $40 so it’s a more affordable choice than many alternatives. There are roses, Gerberas, Carnations, and many others to choose from. In all cases, you can spend extra for a bigger bunch so you can easily find something that’s perfect for your budget. There’s a good variety here.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Ultra, Series 9, and more
The Apple Watch Ultra covered in just a touch of sand on the arm of a man doing tough work.

If you already have a MacBook, iPhone and AirPods and have considered grabbing an Apple Watch to complete the set, now is the perfect time with so many great Black Friday deals going on. While there aren't always a lot of great Apple Watch deals going on, we've found a few across Apple's latest stuff, such as the Ultra 2 and the SE 2. We've also found some good deals on both the Watch 8 and the Watch 9, and if you're considering going for one of those, be sure to read our breakdown of the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8 for some more info. Also, while you're here, be sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deal roundup, which has over a hundred deals you can take advantage of.
Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals

When Apple first released the Watch SE, everybody was surprised, given that Apple didn't really target or market for the more budget-friendly crowd, so it was a big deal when it released its budget-friendly Watch SE. Since then, it's had a couple of upgrades, including the latest Watch 2nd Gen, of which we've collected some great Black Friday deals.

Read more
116 best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, and more
Watching a snowboarder on the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.

Amazon is probably the biggest retailer when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing some massive deals this weekend. As such, we've collected some of the best we could find in various categories to act as your one-stop shop for all things Amazon. So, be sure to check out each category below for the best Black Friday deals, and check back regularly as we update the list.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Read more
The best Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, from just $10
Tool chest open by tekton from unsplash

Got some new tools on the way for the holidays? Pick up a few during the Black Friday deals or Cyber Week sale? You'll need somewhere to organize and store them all. The best place to do that is always going to be a conventional tool box or smaller tool chest. You don't have to worry about chasing down wrenches, screwdrivers, screws, or anything else -- power tools included. Instead, they're all safely tucked away inside your tool box. Better yet, if you store them in a chest you can bring that with you to wherever the project site is, garage, backyard, inside, or elsewhere. Frankly, if you don't already have one now is the best time to get one thanks to these Black Friday tool chest and tool box deals, to go with the DeWalt Black Friday deals and Milwaukee Black Friday deals we're seeing. We've rounded up all the best offers below.
Best Black Friday tool box deals

If you don't know, a tool box is similar to a lunch box, and meant to be portable, at the very least around your home. Unlike a chest, which is meant to be static, you can pack your most useful tools inside and bring it with you to the project site. They come in all forms from cloth and fabric to more durable steel. Here are all of the best Black Friday tool box deals we could find:

Read more