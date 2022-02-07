The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are plenty of instances where you need to send a thoughtful gift of fresh flowers at the last minute. You may want to congratulate a friend on a promotion at work, show sympathy to someone who lost a loved one, or send get well wishes to a sick family member. There are also many times when life gets busy and you simply forget an important date until it pops up on your phone screen or calendar page.

Whether it’s your anniversary, a loved one’s birthday, or Valentine’s Day and you’ve forgotten to get a gift or send flowers, same-day flower delivery sites can save the day without blowing your cover. You can order fresh flowers with guaranteed same-day delivery and bring a smile to the face of someone special in your life.

Most same-day flower delivery sites have a limited selection of bouquets you can order for immediate delivery, but the selection still usually features some of their most popular flowers. You’ll also have to place the order by a specific time for same-day flower delivery, so be sure to get online and make your selection as soon as you realize you’re flower-less and the morning hours of Valentine’s Day are rapidly ticking by.

Not all online flower delivery sites offer same-day services, but we’ve rounded up the best same-day flower delivery sites to ensure that even if it’s already February 14, you can get same-day Valentine’s Day flowers delivered to the love of your life.

One of the most trusted online flower delivery sites is 1-800-Flowers, and they also offer same-day flower delivery in case you need to send lovely blooms last minute. For residential delivery addresses, you can place your order up to 2:30 p.m. in the recipient’s time zone for orders on Monday – Friday, 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 AM on Sunday for same-day delivery. If your same-day flower order is heading to a business, place the order by 2:00 p.m. on weekdays.

For same-day Valentine’s Day flowers, we recommend the Fields of Europe Bliss bouquet, which is said to be inspired by the natural beauty of the European countryside. The attractive bouquet features red roses, mini carnations; white Asiatic lilies, and Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria), accented with baby’s breath, hypericum, and assorted greenery. The flowers come in a clear vase with a red satin ribbon.

Another romantic choice is the Key to My Heart arrangement of red roses, pink Asiatic lilies, pink Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria); accented with baby’s breath, spiral eucalyptus, and assorted greenery. You can really treat your loved one by upgrading your flower order with chocolate-covered strawberries, edible fruit arrangements, and more.

From You Flowers

From You Flowers offers same-day flower delivery across the United States, including same-day Valentine’s Day flowers. All you have to do is place your order before 11:00 a.m. in the recipient’s time zone. They also offer an expedited option for $4.99, which guarantees delivery within four hours of the order placement time or by noon, if the order was placed prior to 8:00 a.m. in the recipient’s time zone.

For same-day Valentine’s Day flower delivery, we love the Be My Valentine bouquet. This happy floral arrangement includes hot pink spray roses, white daisies, and pink mini carnations. It’s affordable and suitable for romantic partners as well as friends and family members. For a more romantic option, we like the Ever-Budding Romance bouquet. It is bursting with red roses, lavender waxflowers, pink and white alstroemeria, hot pink spray roses, purple statice, and pink carnations and comes with a pretty, clear glass vase. You can upgrade your purchase with the addition of a mylar balloon, stuffed animal, box of chocolates, and gift message.

For something more classic, there’s the True Romance Bouquet with Red Roses. Delivered in a silver vase, this romantic floral arrangement features large red and hot pink roses, red spray roses, seeded eucalyptus, and variegated pittosporum for greenery.

Teleflora

Teleflora has a generous same-day flower delivery policy, allowing shoppers to place orders as late as 2:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and Noon on Saturdays and Sundays in the recipient’s time zone with guaranteed same-day delivery. Though their selection of same-day flowers isn’t particularly robust, they do have several stunning bouquets, including same-day Valentine’s Day flowers.

For same-day Valentine’s Day flower delivery, we love the Hugs and Kisses Bouquet with Red Roses. This happy floral arrangement includes white daisy spray chrysanthemums, pink carnations, red miniature carnations, and red roses accented with fresh greenery and delivered in a pretty red vase. It is an affordable arrangement and perfect for a significant other, as well as friends or family members. You can upgrade your purchase with the addition of a mylar balloon, stuffed animal, box of chocolates, and gift message.

For a more romantic option, consider the True Romance Bouquet with Red Roses. Delivered in an elegant silver vase, this swoon-worthy bouquet includes large red and hot pink roses, red spray roses, seeded eucalyptus, and variegated pittosporum.

ProFlowers

Though ProFlowers doesn’t have a particularly wide selection for same-day flower delivery, they do have several gorgeous bouquets, including same-day Valentine’s Day flowers. We love the vibrant and colorful Casablanca Bouquet. It’s more unique than standard roses or carnations and features showy blue hydrangea blooms paired with orange spray roses, lilies, and eucalyptus. You can also add chocolates to sweeten up your flower delivery.

For same-day flower delivery, simply place your order by 2:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the recipient’s time zone with guaranteed same-day delivery. Hand-arranged bouquets for same-day Valentine’s Day flower delivery include roses, tulips, lilies, sunflowers, daisies, and more.

SendFlowers.com also offers same-day flower delivery, including same-day Valentine’s Day flowers. Your order must be placed before 3:00 p.m. in the recipient’s zip code, though hours can be reduced on certain holidays and weekends.

The Pastel Lavender Rose Bouquet is an affordable and elegant option, featuring lavender rose, pale pink carnations, and pink waxflowers in a clear vase with a pink bow. You can add balloons, chocolates, or even a teddy bear to your gift for an even sweeter gesture.

For a more dramatic choice, consider the Be My Valentine Bouquet. These same-day Valentine’s Day flowers are bold and vibrant, bursting with red roses, pink lilies, pink alstroemerias, red carnations, mini carnations, and fuchsia stock. There are also more classic choices like long-stem red roses.

FTD

FTD may not have a wide selection of same-day delivery flowers, but their choices are stately. They also have a generous policy for same-day flower delivery, permitting you to place an order as late as 2:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in the recipient’s time zone with guaranteed same-day delivery.

For same-day Valentine’s Day flowers, we love the Blushing Beauty Bouquet. With carnations, hydrangeas, lilies, Peruvian lilies, and roses, this colorful bouquet can convey romantic, familial, or platonic love.

FTD offers other same-day Valentine’s Day flowers, including standard long-stem roses, tulips, lilies, and even plants. For example, you can get 48 long-stem red roses, or choose a curated floral arrangement like the Divine Luxury Garden bouquet, which is filled with a variety of roses, orchids, and hydrangeas.

