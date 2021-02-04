Where to Order Flowers Online for Valentine’s Day

There are many reasons why you might choose to order flowers online for Valentine’s Day. The primary reason is choice — it’s far more likely that you’ll find exactly the flowers you’d like if you are shopping online. This is doubly true if you are searching for a last-minute flower delivery. Also, it can sometimes be hard to find time in your schedule to traipse down to the local florist to buy a bouquet. With the convenience of online flower ordering, it’s easy to comparison shop, select precisely what you’d like, then complete the order, all with a few clicks. Freshness is another reason to buy online. Many of the larger retailers have well-established global supply chains that can get fresh flowers delivered A.S.A.P. Our favorite online flower shops excel at all of the above.

1-800-Flowers

In business since the early 1990s, 1-800-Flowers has had plenty of time to ensure that its ordering and order-fulfillment experiences are near-flawless. With a wide variety of available flowers, arrangements, gift baskets, keepsakes, and food items, there’s almost certainly something here for any gifting need. Collaborations with fashion designers such as Jason Wu have yielded unique arrangements that can’t be found anywhere else.

Bouqs

Bouqs.com is based in Marina Del Ray, CA, and has been in business since 2012. It’s made a name for itself by sourcing directly from farmers and cutting out the middleman. The farmers it works with must use sustainable growing practices, too, such as recycling water and minimizing waste. With an affiliate network of local florists throughout the country, a bouqs.com arrangement could be delivered to the recipient in as little as two hours. Interested in giving a bit more of a long-term gift? Bouqs.com offers a subscription service, which gets you a purchase discount and delivers flowers every month.

Teleflora

Teleflora.com is headquartered in Los Angeles and affiliates with a network of over 10,000 member florists in North America. If you’d like to send flowers internationally, it also works with over 20,000 florists globally. With this broad network, you can be sure that your flowers will arrive fresh, vibrant, and beautiful. A unique offering of Teleflora is the “Flowers in a Gift” collection. Specially-marked arrangements arrive in a collectible container like a coffee mug or a serving pitcher, so your giftee can enjoy their present long after the flowers are gone.

Pro Flowers

Ranked #1 in customer satisfaction amongst online flower retailers, proflowers.com is sure to give you and your giftee a great experience. It guarantees 7 days of freshness on its floral products, too. Besides flowers, proflowers.com also offers lots of gifts and keepsakes, including products from big-name brands like Mrs. Fields Cookies and Godiva Chocolates.

FTD

FTD.com, originally founded as Florists’ Telegraph Delivery and currently known as Florists’ Transworld Delivery, has been around since 1910. It has one of the largest affiliate networks of florists in the world, with over 30,000 partner shops in 125 countries. No matter where in the world you want to send flowers, FTD can likely handle it for you. By now, we’re all familiar with the concept of Amazon Prime – pay a yearly fee and get unlimited shipping. FTD has something similar called FTD Gold. You pay $30 once, which covers standard shipping and service fees for a year. We like this deal; it makes sense if you’ve got someone in your life who you buy flowers for multiple times per year.

Floom

Launched in February 2016, Floom.com has operations in the U.K. and in the U.S. This global reach gives you access to the freshest flowers and makes it easier to get gifts for your geographically dispersed friends. A partnership with The Nue Company means that some floral arrangements can be ordered with small bottles of Nue’s high-end relaxing functional fragrances. First-time customers of Floom.com can get free delivery when they spend over $75.

