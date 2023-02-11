Watch these classics to get in the romantic mood!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people are looking to get into the mood with their favorite romantic TV shows. Love stories in movies are fine and well, but the sheer length of time we spend with TV couples makes them feel even more real than their big-screen counterparts. We’ve decided to compile some of our absolute favorite lovey-dovey hits you can stream today on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Sling TV. These programs range from hilarious comedies to coming-of-age oddities, from LGBTQ+ hits to some guilty pleasure reality TV series!
Network TV hasn’t always been able to keep up with the influx of creativity in streaming, but NBC really hit the jackpot with This is Us. This drama series uses an outstanding ensemble cast to give viewers many looks into the intimate romantic moments in the lives of the Pearson family across many decades. Sterling K. Brown, who plays adopted child Kendal Pearson, received critical acclaim for his portrayal in the series and won an Emmy Award in 2017.
Do you remember back in high school when you were sitting in class and your crush smiled at you or even sat down next to you and said hello? There was that rush of butterflies in your stomach, that uneasiness of the unknown and wonderment of where this attraction will lead to. Heartstopper teleports you back to those formative years of innocence, giving the audience a way to relive the novelty of love all over again through the eyes of English schoolboys Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). Little comic animations that appear onscreen during moments of romantic intensity add to the engaging experience and harken back to the story’s origins — the series is based on a set of graphic novels by Alice Osman. This show was a revelation for those inside and out of the LGBTQ+ community in April 2022, and Netflix renewed it for a second and third season immediately afterward. This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to check it out if you missed it.
Sweden is known in the entertainment sphere mainly for being the birthplace of pop group ABBA, but it should also now be known for the brilliance of Young Royals. This queer-focused, coming-of-age drama is like nothing else on TV right now. The magical yet realistic way that main characters Price Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson are portrayed by Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, respectively, is hard to replicate. The teen actors are the age of their characters, and these young people struggle with the same types of topics actual adolescents do. The focus on classicism is the main obstacle in their love life rather than homophobia, which is also revelatory for a show of this nature.
Reality TV is something we’re all are afraid to admit we love now and then, but there’s just something comforting about seeing people’s messy lives in a non-scripted program. My Celebrity Dream Wedding is sure to scratch that matrimonial itch deep within all of us. Viewers get to follow along as couples choose wedding planners to prepare the biggest, most extravagant events they possibly can when they tie the knot. Catch it on VH1 on Sling TV.
A spin-off of the film Love, Simon, this show stars Michael Cimino in the role of Victor Salazar, a 15-year-old Latino boy who tries to come to terms with his sexuality in a religious household that isn’t all too accepting of queer people. This popular series ran for three seasons on Hulu and gained quite a small but rabid audience in the process. Love triangles, discussions on loyalty, friendships, family, religious devotion, and parenting are all some of the vital conversations that take place throughout the series.
Almost three decades after its pilot episode, the show about six friends in their late 20s in Manhattan is arguably more popular than it was during the 1990s. The chemistry of the lead actors in this iconic sitcom is what has propelled it to endure through multiple generations of fans. If you’re looking for a show with legendary romantic couples, there aren’t many with duos such as Ross/Rachel and Chandler/Monica. We can’t forget the memorable lines and catch-phrases that still get used in everyday conversations. Could we be any more clear about why you should watch Friends?
This medical drama is now the longest-running primetime scripted series in ABC’s history. Audiences have been immersed in the lives of the medical workers at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for almost 20 years, and a huge reason for this is the fascinating and spicy romances between the doctors and nurses. Workplace love is interesting to follow, and when that workplace is where lives are in danger, the stakes get raised even higher.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what The White Lotus is about. The themes are all over the place in this unique anthology series, but one thing is certain: If you’re looking for some lovin’, the second season of this series is about as steamy as anything on HBO Max. Satirical critiques of the wealthy elite are scathing in this black comedy, and creator Mike White isn’t afraid to make a few daring statements about infidelity and sexual addiction in his characters. If you want some romantic intensity on your Valentine’s Day with a sprinkling of awkward vibes, this vacation to Italy is just the thing for you.
Indian-American representation is severely lacking on streaming services; therefore, this look into the life of young Devi Vishwakumar in the aftermath of her father’s passing is a poignant, hilarious, and heartfelt experience that is much needed for audiences all over the globe. The love triangle between Devi and her two crushes, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), is also one of the best executions of this usually tired trope in many years’ time. Creator Mindy Kaling also infuses some of her signature sense of humor into this series with ease, as the plot lines are loosely based upon her teenage years.
Editors' Recommendations
- Sling TV debuts Freestream, a totally free streaming service with 210+ channels
- The best Jason Bateman movies of all time
- The 10 best Seth Rogen movies, ranked
- The 10 best Bradley Cooper movies of all time
- The best Ryan Gosling movies of all time