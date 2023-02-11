Watch these classics to get in the romantic mood!

Do you remember back in high school when you were sitting in class and your crush smiled at you or even sat down next to you and said hello? There was that rush of butterflies in your stomach, that uneasiness of the unknown and wonderment of where this attraction will lead to. Heartstopper teleports you back to those formative years of innocence, giving the audience a way to relive the novelty of love all over again through the eyes of English schoolboys Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). Little comic animations that appear onscreen during moments of romantic intensity add to the engaging experience and harken back to the story’s origins — the series is based on a set of graphic novels by Alice Osman. This show was a revelation for those inside and out of the LGBTQ+ community in April 2022, and Netflix renewed it for a second and third season immediately afterward. This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to check it out if you missed it.