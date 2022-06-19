8 Great LGBTQ+ Documentaries to Stream During Pride Month

Culture tends to be subordinated, even by those who disappear from its roots. Case in point: Ever hear of ‘”voguing” or “throwing shade?” These terms originate in the Big Apple’s late 20th-century queer community.

Paris Is Burning is a landmark documentary that provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the perspective of New York City’s African American and Latinx Harlem drag ball scene. Filmed and produced for over seven years by Jennie Livingston, the true-life account offers an intimate portrait of rival fashion “houses,” from fierce contests for trophies to house mothers offering sustenance in a world rampant with homophobia, transphobia, racism, AIDS, and poverty.

Added in 2016 to the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, Paris Is Burning combines interviews and performances to tell the stories of people central to the scene, bringing light to nuanced ways in which class and race intersect with sexuality and culture.