Watch these Brendan Fraser movies to understand why his fans will fight for him

People are calling this the Brenaissance. Yes, we’re all happy for the much-deserved recognition the Canadian American treasure is getting for his role in The Whale, but the diehard Brendan Fraser fans have been rewatching The Mummy on repeat since 1999.

To become a true fanatic, you’ll need to watch these Brendan Fraser movies that show why the world will always root for this charming actor. We aren’t saying these movies with Brendan Fraser have the best acting or plots, but they all showcase a side of the actor that we can’t get enough of.

10. Monkeybone (2001) 93m Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Comedy, Science Fiction Stars Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda, John Turturro Directed by Henry Selick watch on Apple TV watch on Apple TV Okay, the movie itself is raunchy, dirty, and inappropriate. A comic book artist gets in an accident that puts him in a coma, where the cartoon he draws leads him on one heck of a twisted adventure to wake up. Just focus on Brendan’s performance and you’ll forget all of the other stuff. This black comedy content mixed with Fraser’s heart of gold balances out just enough to make Monkeybone worth at least one watch. Henry Selick tried his best with this live-action fantasy, and for some reason, it works for us. Read less Read more

9. Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) 93m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure, Comedy, Family Stars Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson, Anita Briem Directed by Eric Brevig watch on Apple TV watch on Apple TV Brendan has given the adults more than enough movies to appreciate him in, so this family-friendly action adventure is one for the kids to watch. The 3D film Journey to the Center of the Earth is a fun sci-fi movie filled with adventure that allows Fraser to show off the skills he’s known for. Read less Read more

8. Gods and Monsters (1998) 105m Genre Drama Stars Ian McKellen, Brendan Fraser, Lynn Redgrave Directed by Bill Condon watch on Tubi watch on Tubi While Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave, and Bill Condon received unanimous praise, nominations, and awards for their roles in God and Monsters, Brendan Fraser’s portrayal of Clayton Boone is something to keep your eye on. The movie tanked at the box office but, in reality, is a stunning fictional telling of a real person’s life. Read less Read more

7. George of the Jungle (1997) 93m Genre Adventure, Comedy, Family, Romance Stars Brendan Fraser, Leslie Mann, Thomas Haden Church Directed by Sam Weisman watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ One of Brendan’s most well-known roles — for obvious reasons — the comedy George of the Jungle performed well at the box office, even if it didn’t roll in any critical acclaim. Fraser’s lovable and goofy George was enjoyingly believable, and we bet you can’t find a single soul — male or female — who doesn’t appreciate Fraser’s physique in the film. Read less Read more

6. Airheads (1994) 92m Genre Comedy, Crime, Music Stars Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler Directed by Michael Lehmann watch on Amazon Prime watch on Amazon Prime You wouldn’t think Steve Buscemi, Adam Sandler, and Brendan Fraser would translate well as an on-screen ensemble, but it works so well in the comedy Airheads. Fraser’s character, Chester “Chazz Darby” Ogilvie, is the lead guitarist and vocalist of the band holding a radio station hostage until they play their demo. We can all thank Adam Sandler for Brendan’s role in the movie, as he threatened to walk if Fraser wasn’t cast. True bandmate energy. Read less Read more

5. Crash (2005) 112m Genre Drama Stars Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon Directed by Paul Haggis watch on Amazon Prime watch on Amazon Prime This movie divided audiences when it knocked Brokeback Mountain out at the Oscars, but we remain fans of this twisting time of a film. The cast is full of amazing actors , but Brendan’s performance reminded us that he isn’t just a chiseled face. His role as District Attorney Rick Cabot in Crash earned him three award wins out of four nominations. The serious side of this role looked really good on him. Read less Read more

4. Bedazzled (2000) 93m Genre Fantasy, Comedy, Romance Stars Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley, Frances O'Connor Directed by Harold Ramis watch on Amazon Prime watch on Amazon Prime This is one of those underrated movies that is just pure fun. Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley’s chemistry is ridiculous as they play Elliot Richards and the Devil, respectively, in this Harold Ramis-directed romcom. Bedazzled gave Brendan a chance to show off a few different sides — seven, to be exact — and it was nice to see him let go of the adventure man persona he had been building up and go back to having a bit of fun. Read less Read more

3. Encino Man (1992) 88m Genre Comedy Stars Brendan Fraser, Pauly Shore, Sean Astin Directed by Les Mayfield watch on Apple TV watch on Apple TV Brendan’s breakout role as the caveman Link in the ’90s comedy Encino Man was his second acting role ever. Focused on two teenagers who find an actual caveman in the backyard, the film does a decent job of tackling the whole “unpopular kids who just want to be noticed” angle. While most people love or hate Pauly Shore, Fraser’s Link is pretty universally adored and steals every scene he’s in. Read less Read more

2. The Mummy Returns (2001) 130m Genre Adventure, Action, Fantasy Stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah Directed by Stephen Sommers watch on Amazon Prime watch on Amazon Prime We don’t think a lot of sequels come close to the first, but in this case, The Mummy Returns gave us all of the old feelings the original did. The chemistry between Fraser and Rachael Weisz was the main reason the first was such a hit, but the supporting cast in this one worked seamlessly together. You can also thank this movie for starting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movie career. Read less Read more

1. The Mummy (1999) 124m Genre Adventure, Action, Fantasy Stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah Directed by Stephen Sommers watch on Hulu watch on Hulu With a jawline that men and women both wanted, Brendan Fraser as adventurer Rick O’Connell in The Mummy gives us two hours of non-stop action, laughs, and a few jumps alongside a love story to make us feel good. The movie takes place in the 1920s and follows a group of people who wake up — and then need to defeat — an ancient, mummified priest. A different, more romantic take on the classic horror film, this mummy movie solidified Fraser’s leading man status. If you haven’t seen a single one of Brendan’s movies, this is the one to start with — and to rewatch a few times a year. Read less Read more

If you want to see for yourself why Brendan has so many fans out there rooting for him to get the recognition that is long overdue, then these are the movies to start with. Given his career spans four decades and features at least three projects in post, we hope this means a comeback for Brendan Fraser that lasts for decades more to come. If that leads to him reprising his role as Rick for another go at an undead mummy, we can’t wait.

