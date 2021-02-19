There are plenty of sci-fi movies on Netflix to watch in 2021, but if you’re more in the mood to kick back and consume episode after episode, you’re going to need to find yourself a good Netflix series. To help you find the right TV series for you, we’ve gone ahead and watched far too many shows to bring you the best of the best for February. Below are the best sci-fi shows on Netflix right now.

If you’re looking for the best sci-fi movies of all time, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of those for you as well.

The Magicians

Brand new to Netflix as of this year, The Magicians is a fun and mystical show that has gained an impressive following since its release in 2015. A young man named Quentin Coldwater has an unnatural obsession with a children’s book series about a magical world (not unlike Harry Potter), but begins the adventure of a lifetime after discovering that these books describe a world that is very real.

Main Cast: Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta

Total Episodes: 65

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Sword Art Online

Taking place in the year 2022, thousands of gamers find themselves trapped in a new and fully immersive virtual MMORPG. The series follows Kirito as he becomes one of the strongest players in the game in an attempt to escape. If you’ve ever enjoyed an online RPG game before, this anime series is definitely worth a watch. Looking for more kickass anime shows? Check out our list of the best anime on Netflix for 2021.

Main Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Haruka Tomatsu, Bryce Papenbrook

Total Episodes: 98

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Star Trek: The Next Generation

If you’re looking for some classic sci-fi, why not go with something as tried and true as Star Trek? While Netflix does have the original show with Spok and Captain Kirk, The Next Generation holds a special place in our hearts. And with 7 seasons of Captain Picard and the crew exploring the final frontier, there’s plenty of episodes to keep you busy.

Main Cast: Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes

Total Episodes: 176

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Disenchantment

From the creators of Futurama and some of the best Simpsons episodes comes this wonderful and very different animated series. Disenchantment follows the story of Princess Bean, (voiced by comedian Abbi Jacobson) who is less than ladylike. After befriending a demon and an elf, her life quickly changes from royalty to an exciting and dangerous adventure. The newest season has just aired so it’s time to catch up with the classic comedy we are so familiar with.

Main Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon

Total Episodes: 40

IMDb Rating: 7.2

The Witcher

Based on the popular game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this adventurous series does a good job of filling the void that Game of Thrones left behind. The storyline follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he travels around fighting vicious monsters, beasts, and of course, the occasional human. Filled with sorcery, war, and the undeniable performance of Cavill and Anya Chalotra, this is one of the best shows you’ll find today. Though be careful watching these episodes too fast, season 2 doesn’t arrive until later in 2021.

Main Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Yasen Atour

Total Episodes: 16

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Altered Carbon

If you’re a fan of sci-fi movies and find yourself in need of a fresh story, Altered Carbon is here to deliver that freshness. Set in the future, this Netflix show offers a look into a world where consciousness can be digitized and stored. This allows humans to survive beyond the death of their physical bodies, allowing for something close to immortality.

Main Cast: Chris Conner, Renée Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee

Total Episodes: 18

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Black Mirror

In a wild mix of Sci-Fi themes and terrifyingly not-so-distant-future technology, Black Mirror will thrill, entice, and possibly scare you. Each episode is entirely different, meaning you can watch them completely out of order and still enjoy a gripping short film with guest stars and eerie concepts. Even if this show has been around for a while, it still challenges your comfort level with the new and top-of-the-line technology that you may have seen glimpses of in pop culture, normally showing its potentially ugly side.

Main Cast: Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, Michaela Coel

Total Episodes: 22

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Gurren Lagann

The legendary animation studio Gainax took another stab at giant fighting robots with Gurren Lagann, a far less serious interpretation of a timeworn subgenre that houses the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion. The heartwarming story arc explodes with feel-good positivity. Campy and flirtatious dialogue pairs well with the series’ high-energy fight scenes.

Total Episodes: 27

IMDb Rating: 8.3

The 100

Almost a century after Earth was devastated by nuclear war, humanity remains alive and well in an orbiting space station. But when the space station begins to fail, 100 teen residents are sent to the planet to determine whether or not it’s habitable. It’s a little bit Lord of the Flies meets teen drama, but with a unique concept and enjoyable characters, it’s worth a watch.

Main Cast: Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulous

Total Episodes: 100

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Supernatural

What list of sci-fi shows would be complete without Supernatural? With 15 seasons of content to go through, you can start just about anywhere in the series and likely still enjoy it. It’s got demons, angels, mythical creatures, and everything in between. Not to mention the wonderful banter between Sam, Dean, and almost every other character they encounter.

Main Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver

Total Episodes: 327

IMDb Rating: 8.4

