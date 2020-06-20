This Pride Season, put your money where your mouth is and support LGBTQ+ businesses. And, no, I’m not talking about mega-corporations that play at inclusivity to make a quick buck off our identities. I’m talking about capital Q queer brands owned, operated, and powered by members of our community.

Need help finding a queer enterprise to get behind? No worries, we’ve got you! Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from gender-free clothing brands to coffee roasters, jewelry purveyors, shoe shops, and more. Check ‘em out and show ‘em some love this Pride and beyond!

Gender-free activism and fashion meet in the effortlessly cool, New York-based sensibility of The Phluid Project. With an emphasis on community and education, this brand serves up a lot of substance and plenty of style.

Queer folks in search of delectable accessories need look no further than Bianca’s Design Shop. The online store sells a plethora of groovy pins, totes, mugs, and patches that allow its customers to live Pride out loud 365 days a year.

LA-based A Tribe Called Queer sells a ton of awesome t-shirts, hats, and totes. This could be a great brand for any queer politicos out there as many of the products feature progressive slogans, thoughts, and ideas.

Black-, Queer- and Women-owned Stuzo Clothing is a mainstay for queer folks looking to snag fierce gender-free fashions. From graphic t-shirts to stylish joggers, this brand truly has something for everyone.

If you’re looking to buy some rad eyewear, consider shopping at Coco and Breezy. Founded in 2009 by twin designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson, this queer- and Black-owned brand has been featured in Vogue and repped by none other than the late musical genius Prince.

Dapper shoppers may want to take a look at Bowtie Behavior, a self-described “Female Owned Bowtie Company” that creates gender neutral designs for a largely queer clientele. If you’ve been aching to shake up the way you do black tie, this could be an excellent option for you.

Automatic Gold is a queer- and trans-owned jewelry brand that pairs chic gold accessories with deeply radical inclusion, from the models featured in photo shoots to the leaders powering the business. Could be a great fit for folks interested in brands that talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

For some gender-neutral footwear, take a peek at Matriarch. Owned by a pair of sisters, this brand is all about rupturing the binary by designing shoes that can be worn by all gender identities and expressions.

Otherwild is your one-stop shop for all things home, fashion, and beauty. The queer-owned brand sells a ton of different products, all of which are super trendy and cute. So, the next time you need a new face serum and an adorable mug, give this brand a look!

Wanna get your nosh on while supporting a queer-owned business? Then take a gander at Five North Chocolate. This certified LGBT enterprise is all about plant-based snacking chocolate, which is as good for you as it is for Mother Nature.

Queer coffee lovers should definitely take a peek at Maryland-based coffee brand Dublin Roasters Coffee. Though the brand prides itself on being a local favorite, it does ship nationwide, so get into these beans, honey!

