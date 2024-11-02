 Skip to main content
9 best baseball documentaries to watch now that the season is over

These docs on the diamond will teach and entertain!

By
baseball game at night in stadium
Derek Story / Unsplash

There’s just something so rich and satisfying about baseball. Whether you’re a fan of the diamond or not, the sport is undeniably ingrained in American culture in a way other games like football, basketball, and hockey can’t quite match. One of the reasons for this is the expansive historical context against which the sport can be measured. Major League Baseball has been going on since the middle of the 19th century. Kids and parents have been playing catch in the yard for just as long.

Documentary films have done a fantastic job of capturing the magic and the significance of America’s pastime. They can be hours upon hours of interviewing and found footage, or they can share just a fleeting moment of the game, a single story about a player or team that matters all these years later. These are the best baseball documentaries for diehard fans of the sport and newcomers alike!

Baseball (1994)

Baseball
tv-pg
1 Season
Genre
Documentary
Stars
John Chancellor, Adam Arkin, Doris Kearns Goodwin
Watch on Amazon

Ken Burns gets teased about the length of his documentaries, but fans of baseball will find this 18-hour history of the sport to be a paradise of knowledge and entertainment. Baseball chronicles the diamond through the lens of what was happening in America at the time of major events in the sport. Icons like Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, and Ted Williams are given their dues in a sweeping review of a century of baseball’s stardom. This one is not for the faint of heart. An attention span is definitely required! 

Jordan Rides the Bus (2010)

Jordan Rides the Bus
53m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr
Directed by
Ron Shelton
Watch on Disney+

If you want a documentary that has crossover appeal by covering baseball and basketball, Jordan Rides the Bus will hit all the right notes. The best hooper in the world left the NBA at the peak of his powers in 1994 to play minor league baseball for the Chicago White Sox double-A affiliate, the Birmingham Barons. Seeing Jordan out of his element as he pursues a completely different challenge than what he’s used to makes us see the superstar in a new light. His desire to play baseball for his late father reinforces America’s pastime as cathartic and deeply personal.

Reggie (2023)

Reggie
104m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Reggie Jackson, Julius Erving, Hank Aaron
Directed by
Alex Stapleton
Watch on Amazon

Reggie Jackson led the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics with swagger for years, reinventing the wheel when it came to superstar aura and responsibility in baseball. This documentary familiarises viewers with Jackson’s greatness, whether you’re an old-school fan or someone who wants to learn more about 1970s MLB. Even athletes from other sports, such as Julius Erving, are interviewed for their expertise on what Jackson meant to American pop culture during his prime.

Hardball: The Girls of Summer (2019)

Hardball: The Girls of Summer
75m
Watch on Peacock

Hardball: The Girls of Summer will change the way you think about women in baseball. Often relegated to playing softball, young girls never get the opportunity to explore baseball and many of us can’t figure out why. This film will give background on the misogyny involved in the matter while showcasing the courage of the girls who just want to love the game that so many others in America do.   

Screwball (2019)

Screwball
105m
Genre
Documentary, History
Stars
Bryan Blanco, Frankie Diaz, Jonathan Blanco
Directed by
Billy Corben
Watch on Amazon

One of the downsides of baseball fandom is the variety of cheating controversies since the 1990s. Screwball uses a lot of quirky humor and offbeat satire to retell the story of the performance-enhancing drug scandal that hit MLB in the early 2010s. Billy Corben applies a lot of creative reenactments and non-typical storytelling, but the film gets the job done.   

Four Days in October (2010)

Four Days in October
53m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Pedro Martínez, Terry Francona, Curt Schilling
Directed by
Gary Waksman
Watch on Disney+

The Boston Red Sox comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the 2004 American League Championship Series to the New York Yankees was so special that it almost seemed like it was fiction. Four Days in October reflects on the storybook series and the ways each franchise followed up in the aftermath of history. This was one of the films that showed the potential of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary franchise which is still ongoing 15 years later.

The First Boys of Spring (2016)

The First Boys of Spring
57m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Billy Bob Thornton
Watch on Tubi

Much like when Labor Day signifies the end of summer, when pitchers and catchers go to spring training each year, it is the symbolic start of the baseball season. The First Boys of Spring dives deep into the minor details of how the sport’s initiation for each season came to be. Billy Bob Thornton narrates the story with a personal touch, as he was born in the town of the first spring training and loves baseball with all of his being!

Road to the Big Leagues (2008)

Road to the Big Leagues
Watch on Amazon

Baseball isn’t just an American touchstone. The game has grown and is just as influential in Central America and South America, and no documentary demonstrates this as eloquently as Road to the Big Leagues. Set in the Dominican Republic, the film brings awareness to the influence the game has on small communities in these countries and how children become obsessed with making it to MLB to provide a better life for themselves and their families.

The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

The Battered Bastards of Baseball
80m
Genre
Documentary
Stars
Kurt Russell, Todd Field, Jim Bouton
Directed by
Maclain Way, Chapman Way
Watch on Netflix

Baseball sometimes leaves dreamers on the side of the road to pick up the pieces of their careers. The Battered Bastards of Baseball follows a small group of those lost behind as Bing Russell (Kurt Russell’s dad) starts an independent team in Portland for forgotten talent in the sport. The film will remind everyone of the innocence and love of the game that all ballplayers feel in their hearts.

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
