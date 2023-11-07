These fictional basketball stories are so good they seem real.

Although it was originally supposed to hit theaters in November of 2023, Dune: Part Two's delay has left many fans rabid with anticipation for the second part of this story. The first Dune movie left fans in the middle of the story, but also had the kind of attention to detail and careful world-building that made it feel like a truly excellent adaptation of its source material. Now, ahead of Dune 2's release, here's everything we know about the next installment.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Part Two is set to pick up the story right where Part One left off. When we last saw Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, he and his mother had just joined up with the Fremen after a coup by the Harkonens left them banished from their home on Arrakis. In Part Two, we'll see how Paul ingratiates himself with the Fremen and also how he plans to enact his revenge on the Harkonens and ultimately reclaim the seat of power that his father once inhabited. Paul will also get to spend some more time with his love interest, Chani, who barely appeared in the first movie.

Along the way, we'll also follow Paul's mother, Lady Jessica, as she learns more about Fremen culture and ultimately has another child who will be Paul's sister. At the same time, the Harkonens plot to prevent Paul's return and ascension to the throne.

Is there a Dune: Part Two trailer?

The trailer for Part Two was released in anticipation of the movie's initial release date, which means we've had our first look at the movie for months. There will likely be even more clips and trailers released closer to the movie's actual release date, but this first look will have to do for now.