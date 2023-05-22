Woody Harrelson can make you laugh and cry in these career-best performances!

Do you remember when you were a kid in the backyard, pretending to fend off an alien invasion with your hi-tech doohickey laser gun that blasts a hole right through any being's chest? Just me? Well, I highly doubt that. Science fiction has been a source of inspiration for generations of children and adults alike to imagine what it would be like to combat the forces of evil with weapons that only exist in novels and movies. Oftentimes, the ideas presented in science fiction have helped to spur the creation of real-life weapons, showing the power of entertainment to change the world. These 10 sci-fi weapons haven't been manifested in a real lab just yet, but they do thrill us and revitalize the seven-year-old in the backyard who lives in all of our hearts.

10. Sonic Pistol (Minority Report)

"Minority Report" weapon

When you combine big names like Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise, you're bound to have a winning film. Minority Report was one of the most fun science fiction stories of the early 21st century, and awesome weapons like the sonic pistol helped to make it a film for true junkies of the genre. This weapon is actually only damaging through passive means, as it engulfs the victim in a wave of energy pulses, but it doesn't damage the target like a traditional gun or even some other sci-fi guns we've seen. The weapon can still become violent if the person shot is sent barreling through another target or object.

9. Sonic Screwdriver (Doctor Who)