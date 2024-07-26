 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The NBA appears to have cemented its decision to leave TNT for good

The NBA is taking its games to Amazon and NBC

By
the logo of NBA is displayed on a smartphone screen
Muhammad Alimaki / Shutterstock

This offseason has been a particularly busy one for the NBA, as the league is busy renegotiating the rights to its TV broadcasts. TNT and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been home to NBA games for decades, but following this latest round of negotiations, it seems like that could be set to change. While the league will continue its partnership with Disney and its two channels ABC and ESPN, it’s also brought in new partners in NBC and Amazon. And Warner Bros. Discovery is not happy about the change.

“We have matched the Amazon offer, as we have a contractual right to do, and do not believe the NBA can reject it,” a statement from Warner Bros. says. “In doing so, they are rejecting the many fans who continue to show their unwavering support for our best-in-class coverage, delivered through the full combined reach of WBD’s video-first distribution platforms — including TNT, home to our four-decade partnership with the league, and Max, our leading streaming service.”

Recommended Videos

The statement continues by threatening legal action, saying that the NBA has “grossly misinterpreted” Warner Bros.’s contractual rights.

Inside the NBA, the popular show that airs on TNT throughout the NBA season, could be going by the wayside following the 2024-2025 season when TNT loses its NBA rights. What’s more, both TNT and Max are likely to be hurt by this deal, as it will decrease the advertising revenue coming in through TNT, which will, in turn, lower the amount of funding available for Max.

NBA games get ratings like few other events on TV these days, which is part of the reason they’re so sought after. In an era when everything is increasingly fragmented, sports are one of the last things that people still watch live.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Zelle scams have long been a problem, but there’s now good news for payment app users
You should still be vigilant about who you send money to
Confused African guy holding smart phone feels concerned thinking over received message.

 

Peer-to-peer payment apps may have revolutionized how we do business (and pay buddies back for drinks), but they've also introduced several security issues that we didn't see back in the days of checks and cold hard cash.

Read more
Apple’s new journaling app is here, and it’s great, but we have one major problem with it
Apple's new journaling app finally arrives
Apple journal app against blue background

Apple's new journaling app, Journal, promises Apple users an easier way to record and organize their thoughts, experiences, and memories. There's just one thing we can't wrap our head around — it's only available for iPhone users, meaning you can't get it on a Mac.

While being able to jot down your thoughts on the go is convenient, limiting Journal to iPhones isn't merely an accessibility issue. For many, journaling is a way to escape the distractions of their devices and engage in reflective, mindful writing. With a phone in hand, notifications are hard to ignore, and tapping out entries on a tiny screen feels like a chore compared to the flow of pen on paper or the rhythm of keys.

Read more
The 10 best snowboarding movies and documentaries to add to your watch list
Inside and cozy, and dreaming of snow
A snowboarder hits a park feature on their freestyle snowboard.

It's the season for stoke. This is one of our favorite parts of the snowboarding season, when the snow is just settling, and the excitement is rising inside us all. Snowboarders worldwide are pulling their beloved quiver out of storage and waxing it for winter. We're eyeing up lines, watching weather patterns, and laying out what tricks we'll dial in this winter.

And there's another way to build stoke; we can watch the biggest hitters in the business laying it down. Whether you're looking for inspiration to get you psyched or making yourself a must-watch list for those long winter nights while you service your snowboard or get all cozy while your boots dry out from another rad day, there are some films, documentaries, and series you have to watch.

Read more