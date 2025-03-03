 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

YouTube wants to make its TV app look more like Netflix

The redesign may not be popular with YouTube's many users

By
The YouTube logo.
YouTube

YouTube is planning a major redesign that will make their TV app resemble Netflix. According to a new report in The Information, the redesign is expected in the next few months, and will apparently display paid content from various streaming services on the homepage.

YouTube currently allows you to scroll through content from Paramount Plus, Max, and Crunchyroll, and as is the case with Amazon Prime Video, you can even subscribe to these streaming services through the app. If you subscribe that way, YouTube of course gets a cut of your subscription, making everyone a winner.

Recommended Videos

You can currently only access that streaming content through the Movies and TV tab, which makes it more difficult to find. This redesign will bring that content onto the homepage, and hopefully make it easier to locate as a result.

Related

The change will also give creators the chance to display their videos in seasons, the way that they do on their channels, and will start previewing shows automatically when you hover over them the way that Netflix does.

“The vision is that when you come to our [TV] app and you’re looking for a show, it’ll just blend away whether that show is from a Primetime Channel or that show is from a creator,” Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s senior director of product management, told The Information.

YouTube has made some notable tweaks to its app in recent years, and this latest tweak seems designed to encourage user behavior that we already know is quite common. TV is now the most common place for people to watch YouTube.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
8 gripping shows like The Recruit you should watch next
These shows don't have Noah Centineo, but they're still thrilling
Netflix on a laptop

If there's one type of show Netflix has thoroughly mastered, it's anything adjacent to the spy/CIA/thriller/undercover genre. There are so many adventure series in this vein that they all start to blend into each other. Right as people were just wrapping up binging The Night Agent, Netflix had The Recruit ready to go. Noah Centineo stars as an inexperienced CIA lawyer who thinks he's got his career under control until someone with dirt on him starts to extort the CIA.

There's nothing inherently unique about The Recruit, but that doesn't mean it's not one of the most enjoyable watches on the streaming service this month. This thriller is like a good bag of potato chips. It's TV junk food that tastes great and helps with the afternoon munchies. If you're looking for a similarly constructed and themed series, these are the shows like The Recruit to watch next.

Read more
Warner Bros. is streaming full movies for free on YouTube
No one knows why the company decided to upload these movies now.
Tom Hanks in Bonfire of the Vanities

As first spotted by Gizmodo, Warner Bros. has quietly uploaded 30 free movies to its Entertainment YouTube channel. These whole movies are an odd assortment of cult classics and outright flops, but they're all available for free, and they weren't uploaded by some dude who is trying to stay clear of piracy laws.

None of these movies are all-time greats, but some of them were well-received when they were released, including Waiting for Guffman, Michael Collins, Mutiny on the Bounty, and Deathtrap. There are also a few movies that just completely didn't work, including Bobcat Goldthwait’s Hot to Trot (1988) and the woeful Tom Hanks vehicle The Bonfire of the Vanities. 

Read more
9 must-watch shows like Severance that will keep you hooked
These sci-fi shows are similar to the workplace drama
The cast of Severance

Severance has overcome the relative obscurity of Apple TV+ to launch into mainstream television discourse with the debut of its critically acclaimed second season. Ben Stiller is behind the scenes writing and Adam Scott stars as the lead in an ensemble cast about a group of office workers that starts to figure out the truth about their job: their employer has split their personalities between home and at work. The concept is creative and opens up a lot of different science fiction storylines as well as elicits commentary on modern-day employers and how they control people's lives in the real world.

Severance only airs new episodes once a week, leaving fans with an empty part of their schedule until the next thrilling hour comes out. While there aren't many shows exactly like Severance, plenty have at least one or two aspects of the show's occupational hazards and dystopian sci-fi environment. These shows like Severance should entertain you for hours.

Read more