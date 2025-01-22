 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Netflix is set to raise its subscription price following a surge in subscribers

This is the first time the streamer has ever raised the prices for its ad-supported tier

By
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting
Thibault Penin / Unsplash

With basically no warning, Netflix announced both that it is bringing in more money than ever, and that it is raising prices on consumers yet again. The streaming giant announced on Jan. 21 in their earnings call that they were “adjusting prices today across most plans” in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Portugal.

The price increases include a hike from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month for the ad-supported tier, and the standard ad-free tier is going from $15.49 per month to $17.99 per month. The streamer’s highest-priced premium tier is also jumping in price from $22.99 per month to $24.99 per month. These changes in price will be reflected in each subscriber’s next billing cycle.

Recommended Videos

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,”  the company said in a statement to shareholders.

Related

Netflix last increased prices in October of 2023, and it’s also the first time the company is raising the price of its ad-supported plan, which it first launched in 2022.

Over the past few months, Netflix has added 19 million subscribers, which is the most they have ever added in a single quarter. That brings the total number of subscribers on the platform to over 300 million and also signals the end of the company’s quarterly updates on subscriber growth. Moving forward, the company will only announce such growth when they have crossed a new milestone. In spite of the huge growth in subscribers, Netflix’s executives believe the company still has room to grow.

What seems clear, at the very least, is that Netflix remains the most dominant player in streaming, and its slow increase in fees has helped it support the massive amount of original content that it develops.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best Harlan Coben shows on Netflix: Which one should you watch first?
All of Coben's adaptations are ranked for your viewing pleasure
Michael C. Hall stars in Safe

Reading a Harlan Coben novel just feels right during the fall and winter. Coben's masterful use of characters that interact in relatable settings makes avid mystery readers and newcomers to the genre instantly captured in the fun. Coben's writing reads like a binge-able TV drama that forces you to press "next episode" with each page turned and Netflix felt the same way as us. The popular streamer has a deal that has been ongoing for half a decade with the author to adapt many of his best books for the silver screen.

Harlan Coben has eight of his stories adapted for Netflix at this point, featuring fantastic actors like Richard Armitage from The Hobbit film series and Michael C. Hall from the series Dexter. All of the miniseries are created with the intention of watching them in a couple of sittings at most, and we have all of them ranked so you know which ones to start with on your next lazy weekend. These are the best Harlan Coben TV shows to watch right now.

Read more
Netflix will host the next two Women’s World Cups
This is the first time that FIFA has disentangled the broadcasting rights to the men's and women's tournaments.
Megan Rapinoe USA v Netherlands 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Finals soccer

The FIFA Women's World Cup is coming to streaming. ESPN is reporting that Netflix and FIFA have agreed on a deal that will give Netflix the United States broadcasting rights for the next two FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments.

The 2027 tournament is set to take place in Brazil, and no host country has been named for 2031, but the U.S. is expected to place a bid. This represents the first time that FIFA has unbundled the broadcasting rights to the women's tournament from the men's tournament. Fox has broadcasting rights to the men's tournament through 2026.

Read more
The price of YouTube TV just went up yet again
YouTube TV now costs more than $80/mo.
YouTube TV Logo

Getting access to live TV through a streaming service keeps getting more expensive. On Dec. 12, YouTube announced that it was raising the price of YouTube TV from $72.99/mo. to $82.99/mo., effective immediately. Existing customers should see the update to their billing starting around Jan. 13. The company attributes this rise in prices to “the rising cost of content and the investments we make in the quality of our service.”

YouTube TV is at the high end of this market, $82.99/mo. is the same price that Disney is currently charging for its Hulu + Live TV bundle, which does include Hulu. Sling TV, which has long been the most affordable option, also recently raised its prices by $6.

Read more